In a statement released this evening the Vatican said that during the exchange, which was held in German, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, perfect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, “explained that Pope Francis appreciates the ecumenical commitment of the German Bishops and asks them to find, in a spirit of ecclesial communion, a possibly unanimous result. In the exchange various points of view were discussed: for example the relationship between faith and pastoral care, its relevance for the universal Church and its juridical dimension. Archbishop Ladaria will inform the Holy Father about the content of the exchange. The meeting took place in a cordial and fraternal atmosphere.”
More coded instructions from the Vatican City Deep Snake.
“Get with the program for the New Paradigm.”
“...explained that Pope Francis appreciates the ecumenical commitment of the German Bishops and asks them to find, in a spirit of ecclesial communion, a possibly unanimous result.”
I don’t think this will happen.
The chasm is too wide between the small minority of faithful, orthodox German bishops and the vast majority who voted to make “inclusion and ecumenism” (aka “accompaniment”) their idol, caving to the culture with no end goal that is of God. Pray for the small number of faithful bishops that they stand firm for official Church teaching! I think they will.
Maybe this is good. If the German bishops who reject idea of giving communion to non-Catholic spouses stand firm, this abomination will never happen.