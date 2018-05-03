Meeting Between German Bishops and Vatican Concludes

Pope says he hopes meeting, which was held in a ‘cordial and fraternal atmosphere,’ will bring a ‘possibly unanimous result.’

In a statement released this evening the Vatican said that during the exchange, which was held in German, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, perfect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, “explained that Pope Francis appreciates the ecumenical commitment of the German Bishops and asks them to find, in a spirit of ecclesial communion, a possibly unanimous result. In the exchange various points of view were discussed: for example the relationship between faith and pastoral care, its relevance for the universal Church and its juridical dimension. Archbishop Ladaria will inform the Holy Father about the content of the exchange. The meeting took place in a cordial and fraternal atmosphere.”

