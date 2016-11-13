Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Eugenio Scalfari’s latest “interview” with Pope Francis in the left-leaning Italian daily La Repubblica was, like all his previous ones, not recorded but written from memory, it has been reported.
According to Luis Badilla Morales, director of the semi-official Vatican news aggregator, Il Sismografo, the Pope met Scalfari for 40 minutes on Nov. 7. The interview was published on two full pages of the newspaper on Nov. 11, as well as in L’Osservatore Romano.
But as in the case of other such meetings (Sept. 24, 2013, July 13, 2014, and Nov. 1, 2015), “it was not recorded,” Badilla confirmed. “It wasn’t even a conventional interview, with questions and answers. The reporter did not formally request an interview. He asked for a personal meeting.”
In the latest exchange, Francis was supposed to have told the Italian atheist and communist Scalfari that “it is the communists who think like Christians”, and that the battle against inequality “is the greatest evil that exists in the world.” When asked about Donald Trump, the Pope allegedly replied: “I do not pass judgment on people and politicians, I simply want to understand the suffering that their approach causes the poor and excluded”.
Badilla said Scalfari, who co-founded La Repubblica, had “again constructed ‘the interview’,” basing it on “his memory and his knowledge and, of course, not on recorded content.”
He added that it is “very clear” that the quotes of the Pope “don’t belong to the language he uses and of course to his theological training, especially when referring to the words of Jesus.”
In light of this, Badilla said “some were surprised to find this ‘interview’ also on the pages of L'Osservatore Romano, which the public interpret as the anointing of officialdom.”
The semi-official Vatican newspaper published the full text of 92 year-old Scalfari’s recollection in today’s Italian edition. In 2013 it also published the first highly controversial ‘interview’ the Pope gave Scalfari, then removed it from the website, republished it, and then removed it again.
Badilla said the issue of publishing Scalfari’s unrecorded and unnoted meetings with the Pope is a “sensitive” one because “words and thoughts attributed to the Holy Father” in which he “takes positions or makes arbitrary statements” are “without foundation”.
Writing in La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, Riccardo Cascioli went further, saying it is “hard not to feel discomfort, even bitterness” in reading these ‘interviews’. He observed that Scalfari’s “crime” in reporting this and other meetings with the Pope without recording them has been repeated, as well as relaying telephone calls the Pope has made to him “to explain this or that”.
“Now, after three years, we have to admit — though the misconduct remains with Scalfari — that this is a modus operandi of Pope Francis. As he has shown in recent weeks, first with the meeting with the Lutherans in Lund and then now with the popular movements in the Vatican, he has made it a habit to call or meet Scalfari on occasions of important meetings of his pontificate to explain the meaning of the event and its global scope, well aware that the founder of La Repubblica will report it in his newspaper.”
Before the Oct. 31 Lund meeting commemorating the Reformation, Francis called Scalfari to allegedly say that the brotherhood of all religions and the unity of all Christian churches is the goal as all believe in one God.
Cascioli stressed that the discomfort “is not in the familiarity that the Pope has established with one of the Italian champions of secularism. On the contrary, it is beautiful this ability to establish human relationships with those who are far away. But it is at least curious, if not annoying, that the faithful should read about what the Pope thinks about the Church and his vision of Christianity from Scalfari.”
But what is more disconcerting, Cascioli continued, “is the fact that the multiplication of [papal] interviews, statements, press conferences” are creating a magisterium that is “affirmed” through the reporting of the “mainstream press.”
“This becomes a cause of scandal in the literal sense of the term,” he said. “It disorientates and confuses many Catholics, also because these sentences are then used and abused” by those whose purpose is “the destruction of the Church.”
“Just think what Scalfari deduces from the words of the Pope, and how the same La Repubblica treats ecclesial events,” Cascioli said.
This article originally contained a mistranslation of the Italian word "supporto". It has now been corrected. My apologies for the error.
There is without doubt a certain kind of mendacity at work with the ongoing conversations between these two gentleman. It appears that in the interest of the venerable “open mind” or reverence for the “geriatricly compromised” we are to offer indulgence for the deposit of absurdities.
It doesn’t work for those of us who remain cognitively engaged.
Francis has already driven a wedge between the faithful and himself & his lieutenants. The new American cardinals are just lèse majesté, or just another deliberate poke in the eye, while his universalism agenda is now undisguised.
PF is not a fool and he obviously knows and approves of Scalfari’s modus operandi. I suppose it gives space for the possibility of what they call in Washington D.C “deniability”.
As for all the Pope’s concern about walls, didn’t Pope Leo IV order the building of a wall around the Vatican to prevent further incursions of Muslims who desecrated the Basilica of St. Peter (the one built by Constantine) and St. Paul outside the Walls, from 846-858? Jerusalem was surrounding by walls, as all cities in the ancient and medieval worlds, and there is nothing in the Gospel or the Bible as a whole against building walls. Is Pope Francis against living in houses, all of which have walls? Now we have a different form of incursion of Muslims and countries like Hungary and several others are building walls and fences to keep them out. Besides, the migrants who arrive in Europe are not poor. It costs about $3000 for one of them to get from Subsaharian Africa to Europe by means of the people smuggling mafias. Some pay for it with their very lives. I have lived in poor countries, and I can assure anyone that a poor person in them has never even dreamt of seeing $3000, much less having that much money to spend on a life threatening adeventure to go to Europe get free benefits for Germany or Sweeden or the UK.
Clear undermining of church teaching.
It is all so very clear, now. There is no mistaking who is in the Chair of Peter. There is no mistaking his agenda.
Pray for him, ok fine.
But know who you are dealing with, dear pewsitters and parish priests. This is one clever man who knows exactly what he is doing.
Bet on it.
Unquestionably this is yet another exercise in protracted, though much delayed, adolescent rebellion. Make as much chaos as you can now, while holding power and you can get away with it. With the publication of the “dubia” of the four cardinals, and today’s reportage by Sandro Magister regarding the “pedagogy” for “Amoris Laetitia” things are standing out in bold relief.
When will the mirror crack?
We need to stop making excuses for Francis. His strategy is deliberate and Scalfari is not fit to interview Francis. Francis knows this and the game is to use Scalfari as a front man for Francis opinions.
I have tried to defend Pope Francis for the longest time. But if he is going to continue to allow an atheist “reporter” opportunities to “interview” him and not even demand that he TAKE NOTES (something, as a sometime journalist, I was taught in Journalism 101… seriously, that’s basic “keeping your tuchus from getting sued for libel” stuff), then I am starting to have some serious concern about his judgement of character. Once? I’d give him that. Twice? OK, maybe he’s hoping Scalfari will amend his ways. But how many times has he allowed Scalfari in there where he can make stuff up if he wanted to and blame it on his dodgy memory?
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…
Lord, have mercy on our Pope.
@BXVI - Thank you! Amen.
Almighty and Everlasting God, have mercy on Thy servant Francis, our Supreme Pontiff, and direct him, according to Thy loving kindness, in the way of eternal salvation, that with Thy help he may ever desire that which is pleasing to Thee and accomplish it with all his strength. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.
What is the point of this “modus operandi” by this Pope? He ignores legitimate concernes in Dubio, but reaches out to communist and atheist audiences? Really messed up pontificate!
The love affair between the (good) atheist, (Communist?)Scalfari and the Pontiff Francis was a joke almost from the very beginning of the bizarre affair.
Donald Trump almost - not quite unfortunately- comes across as “straight” next to our Holy Father.
I would never want to see Trump and Bergoglio together in the same room.
Two populists, using much the same techniques of speaking from various mouths - sorry to say, and using/manipulating the post-modern media to appear strong one moment, and then weak and conciliatory the next.
No friends- It is not that hard to ever “get” Trump and his speaking from two mouths. Trump is not a mental and spiritual genius. Easier to read; he has an ego that is quite transparent, therefore more honest.
But I am 99% convinced that we will not ever “get” the current Pontiff.
Pope Francis?———he is the very scary one, in my opinion.
I am not from the USA. All the best for your future. The rest of the world
is watching in amazement. I still prefer the Trump guy because he actually is transparent in his egoism.
Our Papa Francesco??
Who knows.
“It is the communists who think like Christians.” As born in Cuba I have lived under the communists, and in my experience they do not think like Christians. Thus, either Pope Francis does not know communism or he does not know Christianity. Or perhaps he does not know either.
I have heard people defend Pope Francis I by pointing out that Jesus consorted with sinners, ate and stayed at their homes, and spoke about saving the 1 lost sheep out of 100. However, those sinners believed that Jesus was the son of God, sought Him out, and repented of their sins. As Jesus often said about these sinners, “your faith has saved you.”
It is hard to see how Mr. Scalfari, reportedly an atheist, sees Jesus as the son of God and the Catholic Church as the bride of Christ, or wants to repent of his sins. Imagine if Jesus, instead of seeking crucifixion on the Cross, had consorted with Caiaphas and Pontius Pilate, “in the spirit of ecumenism”?
by Donald Link, above: “The pope has his own outlet and is quite capable of getting his points across, if he will.”
The Pope IS getting his points across in his CHOSEN way. These ARE the points he wants to get across. He merely slides them in sideways in the mouths of others. Afterwards, there can be “confusion”, but the damage is done. The damage is done.
«it is beautiful this ability to establish human relationships with those who are far away.»
I have augmented doubts, whether these two lads are really that far away from each other…
Nothing but plausible deniability. Why would Francis keep going black to the atheist reporter ? Use some common sense. The reporting is accurate, John st look at the consistent approach with everything else, such as approving of liberation theology people.
Atheists claim to be interested in facts and science, yet also have no qualms about believing (on faith) hearsay…or anything, so long as it supports their preconceived notions. One of several reasons I am a recovering atheist.
As a conservative Catholic (per Pope Francis I, that makes me a poor Christian who supports Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin), I find it distressing that the Catholic Episcopate is still infested with the remnants of the 1100 Marxist clerics planted in the 1960s and 70s by Saul Alinsky (“A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing”), Msgr Jack Egan, and Joseph Cardinal Bernardin among others. Nothing that Pope Francis I says indicating his obvious Marxist upbringing and views surprises me. Meanwhile, he is essentially silent about ending worldwide abortion, preferring to focus on ending what God has created—global climate change because of orbital variations of the earth around the sun causing millennium-long warming AND cooling cycles over eons—as if mankind would ever have such God-like power; as well as making Catholicism more like current Lutheranism in the spirit of ecumenism.
I have to agree with Larry Northon. “Fool me once, shame on me….” and all that. When he keeps granting interviews with this same guy, after a while people stop believing all the clean-up crews that re-interpret Francis’ remarks. They begin to think he is reporting Francis’ words and now they are spinning them in a panic.
For those who are unfamiliar with the European press, I would like to point out that they make the biases of the American press pale in comparison. Most of the media in Europe is associated in one way or another with a political party or movement and caters to their constituent group. Jane is right. The Pope has his own outlet and is quite capable of getting his points across, if he will.
I’m not at all surprised that the pope sees the communist as the same as Christians,the man lived in socialist Argentina he is alone world order follower.I can only pray for him that he will be converteted by the Holy Spirit to truly lead the Catholic Church and to preach Salvation thru Jesus Christ
“I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves.” [Mat 10:16]
These stories are distressing! The Pope has direct access to the world. If he wishes to speak to us, he has every tool at hand. It is totally unnecessary for Pope Francis to share the Gospel and his counsel through people who have proven that they intend to twist and pervert his message as the Vicar of Christ in order to serve their perverted and evil goals.
Imagine us today, if Matthew, Mark, Luke and John had given their precious words to us in the same manner…delivered by Gnostics and heretics who hoped to destroy the Gospel message.
Please, Pope Francis, pick up your own pen and deliver your message personally and unequivocally to us without using people like Scalfari who are intent on the unholy destruction of God’s word.
So—why is the pope repeatedly granting interviews to a “journalist” who allegedly misquotes the pope and whose stories are just as frequently attacked by the Vatican as mischaracterizations? Our intelligence is being insulted by this charade.