The Pontifical Council for Culture chose to collaborate with an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York because of the Met’s significance to culture and potential global outreach, but officials were unaware of the widely criticized gala that took place on Monday night.
Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council, had been wanting for some time for the dicastery to focus on the relationship between fashion, art and faith, and so agreed to collaborate with the exhibition which opens May 10 and runs until October 8.
“We wanted to be involved and those behind it had good intentions,” a Vatican official told the Register. “As the Met is one of the most significant cultural institutions in the world, and our remit is to engage the world, we see it as important.”
But the Vatican was unaware of the Met Gala, and that the evening event would be used by some celebrities to dress up in a way deemed by many to be a sacrilegious mockery of the Church.
The Gala “crossed a line and was openly, brazenly disrespectful,” wrote Piers Morgan, a Catholic talk show host, of the star-studded event which included pop singer Rihanna dressed up as a provocative, sequinned pope and actress Jennifer Lopez wearing a jewel-encrusted multi-coloured cross. “By doing so, [the Met] confirmed itself as an organisation of rank double standards, because everyone knows they'd have never dared do it to Islam or Judaism.”
The Met Gala is the annual curtain-raising event for its Summer exhibit, this year called Heavenly Bodies — Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. The display will feature “fashion and medieval art from The Met collection to examine fashion’s ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.”
The Vatican has loaned 40 priceless items which serve as the “cornerstone” of the display, including “papal robes and accessories from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican.”
The Pontifical Council’s involvement dates back to the latter half of last year. Anna Wintour, the editor of Vogue, a fashion magazine, says she had the idea but struggled to attract the Vatican’s interest, sending many emails but never receiving a response.
“I’m stubborn, everyone knows that,” she told La Repubblica May 8, and so she wrote handwritten letters and turned up in person. The exhibition curator, Andrew Bolton, a Catholic himself, also made several attempts, Wintour said, including enlisting the support of the Vatican Museums and Archbishop Georg Gänswein, prefect of the Pontifical Household. Eventually, the Vatican granted them permission to borrow the exhibits.
The Jesuit magazine America played a role in persuading the Vatican to take part, arranging meetings between Archbishop Paul Tighe, Secretary at the Pontifical Council for Culture, and people in charge at the Met when Archbishop Tighe happened to be visiting New York last October.
Local Church Backing
But work towards putting on the exhibition was already underway: one of the Council’s consulters, Italian fashion designer Lavinia Biagiotti, had already made inroads into organizing it with Cardinal Ravasi.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, had also already given it his backing. The support and engagement of the local Church was said to have been crucial in giving the Pontifical Council confidence to go forward with its collaboration. Jesuit Father James Martin, America’s editor-at-large and consulter to the Vatican Secretariat for Communications, is also understood to have played a role and, along with Cardinal Dolan, attended Monday’s event.
But Council officials saw the Gala as a “stand-alone event” and took little notice of it — indeed most knew nothing about it until this year. For them, the exhibition was the main focus, and they noted that organizations such as the Sheen Cultural Center also had events connected with the exhibition planned. The Council also insists it has received no financial rewards for loaning the exhibits, although the Met may have paid for some restoration costs.
But this was not the limit of Vatican involvement: the Sistine Chapel Choir, made up mainly of boys aged 9-13, performed at the Gala for the assorted, provocatively dressed celebrities at the request of the organizers: Wintour and the Met.
“We were contacted by them after the tour we did last year in the U.S.,” said Michelangelo Nardella, the Sistine Chapel Choir’s administrator. “The official invitation came through Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, who was present at the Gala and who probably helped to take care of other aspects of the event.”
Nardella said he believes the exhibition is “exclusively” linked to the Catholic world and in particular the Vatican and the papal sacristy. “In this way, our presence fit well with the exhibition and that’s what the organizers strongly wanted,” Nardella told the Register, adding that he believed it would be “difficult for this to happen again in the future.”
He said the Choir would continue doing what it always has: performing concerts in cathedrals, or theatres, and bringing the “message of peace, ecumenism and evangelization.” After last year’s historic tour to the U.S., the Sistine Chapel Choir will be returning to American shores for a series of concerts in July (see tour dates here).
But concerning the Gala, the Vatican generally played down its significance as the work of a few provocateurs. “For those who wish to make publicity stunts, to draw the most attention, I always say it’s better to ignore them,” said one inside source, noting that these days the faith and art do not have the easy relationship they once had. “Let’s just say I’m happy the Gala is over.”
Cardinal Ravasi wrote the following for the exhibition catalogue:
“On Priestly Garments
Card. Gianfranco Ravasi
When I put on my cardinal’s robes or the sacred vestments for liturgical celebrations with Pope Francis, my thoughts often turn spontaneously to two divergent sets of images. One is the sculptor Giacomo Manzù’s powerful Cardinali, a series of more than fifty figures he created from the late 1930s through the late 1950s. Manzù’s stately cardinals, whether seated or standing, large or small, are truly imposing (fig. 1). Cast in bronze or carved of stone, their pyramidal forms culminate in the peak of a mitre. The figures, each cloaked by a simple yet majestic cape, are engaged in mystical meditation, immersed in contemplation of a timeless horizon. In stark contrast is the satirical and grotesque runway show of clerical fashions depicted by director Federico Fellini in an exhilarating sequence of his film Roma, from 1972 (fig. 2). By that time Pope Paul VI had already vastly simplified the sumptuous cardinalate garb, for example cutting off the long tails of the cardinal’s cape, but Fellini’s caricature of clerical ostentation serves as an effective counterpoint to the grandeur of Manzù’s cardinal figures. From the solemn to the superficial, these images capture the full spectrum of the possibilities of sacred dress.
Liturgical vestments, like other objects dedicated to worship, are a veritable mirror of the historical phases of the Catholic Church. Indeed, clothing and material goods in general reflect their time and place; as Honoré de Balzac wrote in his Treatise on Elegant Living (1830), “Clothes are the expression of society.” They are effectively its self-portrait. Garments do not merely protect us from the cold and heat or from nakedness, although these perfectly legitimate functions are recognized in the Bible, when God at the dawn of humanity “made for Adam and for his wife garments of skins, and clothed them” (Genesis 3:21). But, as is clearly demonstrated in the creative world of fashion and is suggested by the linguistic connections among the Latin vestis (clothing), “vestment,” and “investiture”—a word indicating an appointment to an official position—clothing, through its symbolic dimension, also belongs to and expresses its culture.
The forty or so articles of clothing and sacred ornaments from the Vatican presented in the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibition and this accompanying catalogue are rightly classified under the category of “Catholic imagination,” as the subtitle recites. The wide range of objects shown includes a vast array of sacred paraments such as copes, chasubles, dalmatics, stoles, albs, episcopal mitres, papal tiaras, zucchettos, fascias, pectoral crosses, rings, and crosiers, as well as chalices and monstrances used in Eucharistic celebrations. The selection is indubitably sumptuous, a quality that was exalted during the Baroque period but has characterized liturgical ornamentation of the following centuries. Such opulence was intended to proclaim the divine transcendence, the sacred detachment of worship from daily ordinariness, the splendor of mystery.
That was not always the case. In the beginning, the ecclesial community met kat’ oikon, “at the home” of the various Christian families, as Saint Paul often recalls (for example, in Romans 16:5). In these modest settings, the table where lunch was served became the Eucharistic table. Until the fifth century, the ministers apparently wore ordinary clothes, albeit festive ones—not daily attire or military uniforms—and used simple glass chalices. Ecclesiastical clothing modeled on the vestments and decorations of the imperial order emerged later. Then began the long, complex, and rich development of sacred “fashion,” which reflected the tastes of the era and conferred upon every garment, even the most minor, a symbolic value. The latter conforms to the Pauline example (Ephesians 6:11–17), where the apostle deploys terms of military gear as spiritual metaphors: the armor of God, the belt of truth, the breastplate of righteousness, shoes in readiness to spread peace, the shield of faith, arrows of evil, the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
Well before Paul, the Old Testament gave ample space to the subjects of priestly garments and the decoration of the holy tent of the covenant between God and Israel, the mobile sanctuary used during the march through the Sinai Desert and a prefiguration of the Temple of Zion in Jerusalem (Exodus 30–31, 35–40). These passages provide detailed prescriptions for making sacred vestments and objects, a project entrusted to an artist named Bezalel. To carry out his work, he was filled “with the Spirit of God, with ability, with intelligence, with knowledge, and with all craftsmanship, to devise artistic designs, to work in gold and silver and bronze, in cutting stones for setting, and in carving wood, for work in every skilled craft . . . [and] every sort of work done . . . by an embroiderer in blue and purple and scarlet stuff and fine twined linen” (Exodus 35:31–35). Bezalel’s inspiration was thus not only artistic but also divine, just like that given to the prophets.
With respect to rituals and the Christian liturgical apparatus, it is worth recalling Jesus’ admonition against purely external shows of observance; he criticized worshipers who for appearances’ sake “make their phylacteries broad and the fringes long,” referring to the tefillin and the tallit of Jewish practice (Matthew 23:5). Indeed, there remains in sacred ritual the risk that the English writer William Hazlitt highlighted in his essay “On the Clerical Character” (1818): “Those who make their dress a principal part of themselves, will, in general, become of no more value than their dress.” However, beauty and art have been the inseparable sisters of faith and Christian liturgy for centuries, especially in Catholicism and orthodoxy. And—as Henri Matisse’s marvelous mid-twentieth-century chasubles for the chapel of Vence, now conserved in the Vatican Museums, demonstrate—the bond between beauty and faith continues to revive and renew itself through a dialogue with contemporary art.”
This article has been updated to include mention of the collaboration of Archbishop Georg Gänswein and the Vatican Museums.
Thank you for this article. I accidentally came across the ‘red carpet’ video of patrons arriving at this event on social media. I had no idea what or where it was, but was alarmed & disgusted by the attention paid by photographers to females immodestly dressed in attire with clear reference to traditional cleric attire.
This had been on my mind for several days, now I know ‘the rest of the story’. So saddened to learn of yet another attack on our beloved Church and all that we hold sacred.
I do not think it sinful to wonder whether large sections of the clergy,hierarchy and Pope are suffering from a form of dementia. They are sowing chaos and confusion. As regards the possessed who pretend to fawn upon them - perhaps a large scale secret exorcism is in order?
Didn’t Jesus know what was in the heart of a man - not alone because he was divine, but as a sign of his shrewd human nature? More children should have been taught to so discern . What did you discren at the Met - - - seekers?
I think this was awful, and the Church should officially condemn the Gala; extremely inappropriate that we should be associated with this, and that clerics attended.
Posted by Mort on Wednesday, May, 9, 2018 11:52 AM (EDT):
So, there is no evidence that the Vatican or American prelates had any idea of the profanations that were being prepared for this gala event. That may or may not be true but what is true is the fact that they did nothing to assure it would not happen. Of course spineless prelates are always fearful of offending the masses.
Mort is right. Also, why didn’t they complain when they saw what was going on? This article is the first I’ve read mentioning the little boys there singing during all of this.
Another point—it’s not just the way the “stars” were dressed. I saw photos of outfits that were also distasteful that were apparently on display with no one in them.
This is an interesting story on many levels. Many non Catholics view the expensive and sometimes opulent vestments of the church fathers and the very expensive church buildings and interior decorations as decadent. This Met Gala costuming was over the top and looked bad in my opinion, but I think it unfortunately represents how many others see the church.
Trash. To appear in costume as Our Lady or Christ is a blasphemy as none of the women who participated exemplify chastity or obedience. This is something the Borgias would have planned.
This event was horrible and blasphemous, but at the same time a bit of a “felix culpa”. Let everyone now clearly see how low things have sunk in the Church.
Cardinal Dolan is still desperate to be accepted by The Cool Kids.
I am a convert of some fifty years. I am a Catholic because I still believe the faith is One, True, and Apostolic, DESPITE the foolishness and sometimes felonies of the hierarchy. But if I were not a Catholic, the hierarchs’ clouds of misbehavior would convince me that there is no truth in Catholicism.
It is clear this sacrilege did not happen in spite of Cardinal Dolan, but through his encouragement. He enjoyed the time. He helped them with their costumes. Smiles and belly laughs. He was with his favorite people, doing his favorite things (high-stepping with the iniquitous). This is the Church as he sees it.
A good day for him. A clarifying day for me. He IS the problem.
I am saddened that the protectors of the faith would allow a “Heavenly Body” gala to mock our most precious traditions. If they wanted to show the costumes, etc. better that they used non-human models in a museum background…....not people like Madonna, Ms Lopez and Rhianna with breasts on display (doubt anyone was looking at the miter). Fr. Dolan has gone over to the left, being politically correct for the masses. Shame! That Jesus would die on the cross for us and we mock his religion. I am VERY disappointed and disheartened.
I wonder how many poor or ordinary middle class people were invited or participated in this event…the roots of Catholicism are there…
Like anyone at the Vatican cares
and yes there would have been an official protest from the pope if Madonna had shown up in a costume mocking Islam so ...
The remit of the vatican is to be a ‘sign of contradiction’ not a ‘sign of cooperation’ with this world.
The vatican under Bergoglio has shown itself to be a disgrace yet again.
The vatican will be in a Babylonian Captivity until it Consecrates Russia to the Immaculate Heart and apologizes to the People of God, who, in their millions have asked for this consecration for decades and the vatican and popes lie and lie and lie mercilessly that it has been done properly - when it has not.
Disgusting. Revolting. Vile. Satanic. Now, to whom am I referring? The confused, rudderless promotors, celebrities and politicians or the leadership of our Church?
Sacrilegious and disgraceful !If anyone wonders why there is no respect for the faith and the faithful this is why and of course no one is surprised that Jesuit Father James Martin is involved . I wonder how the parents of the boys choir feel at what their children were subjected to ?
Cardinal Dolan and the Vatican embarrassed the Church by participating. Honestly, what does liturgical dress have to do with fashion? Nothing. Why aren’t focused on conversion and helping people to do the will of God and get to Heaven? We have more important things to concern ourselves with. And once we knew Father Martin was involved, they should have backed away. Focus instead on preaching Christ crucified.
As a regular visitor to NYC for business and as someone who has been interested in going to the MOMA for years, the duplicity exhibited by those who run it, and the naïveté of those in the Vatican who were snookered (maybe?) along with Cardinal Dolan, to lend support for this event and exhibit is both disappointing and upsetting.
The decision to grant the request, knowing the players and influencers involved, should have tipped those in charge off to the fact that it wouldn’t go well and do the opposite of what we hope to achieve through our New Evangelization efforts. It is as if we have a bunch of rookies, and worse, running the show for the church these days. If the administrative functions in the Catholic church were handled by those who have similarly responsibilities in a well run company, those responsible for yet another fiasco such as this one would, I believe, likely be fired or at least demoted. So sad and unfortunate.
This article so plays down the travesty of this event. That the vatican would support the gathering that so dishonors and disrespects symbols of the Roman Catholic faith in such a way seems to be right in line with their views and actions concerning traditional Catholicism. Cardinal(?)Dolan praised the event. The Rev.James Martin, S.J., called the event “stunning.” Crux’s coverage of the event was complimentary, including talking about the proceedings being an introduction to Jesus Christ. Really? If any have not seen the various photos not pictured here, please do a search. Pretty self-explanatory. Wow.
I’d expect nothing less from the pretentious faux-sophisticates from the Council for Culture, and the involvement of a certain celebrity hound S.J. isn’t a surprise either. But Cardinal Dolan should clearly have known better- he’s not naive, or at least he didn’t used to be.
Apparently it’s the “Council for Anti-Culture”, now.
Unfortunately if the Jesuits and Father Martin are pushing it you could bet that it would trash the Church. So sad.
Whatever. All in another day’s work for the merciful minions of Francis the Merciful and the witless fools who now populate the Catholic hierarchy.
Cardinal Dolan and Fr. Martin having connections with blasphemous events? Shocking. I pray for them and hope that they wake up and repent for their scandalous actions.