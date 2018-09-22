Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State. (Edward Pentin photo)

Holy See Signs Provisional Agreement With China on Appointment of Bishops

The Vatican says the agreement, which has split Catholics in China, will possibly be subject to “periodic reviews.”

The Vatican announced today that the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China have signed a “provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops,” allowing the faithful to “have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities.”

In a short communique (see full text below), the Vatican said the agreement is the “fruit of a gradual and reciprocal rapprochement” that follows a “long process of careful negotiation.”

Although today’s statement did not give details, the essence of the agreement is thought to entail the lifting of the excommunication of several bishops appointed by the Chinese authorities without papal approval.

In its statement, the Vatican simply said the agreement, which concerns a matter of “great importance for the life of the Church” also “foresees the possibility of periodic reviews of its application.”

It added that the “shared hope” is that the agreement may “favor a fruitful and forward-looking process of institutional dialogue and may contribute positively to the life of the Catholic Church in China, to the common good of the Chinese people and to peace in the world.”

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said today’s agreement “is not the end of a process” but “the beginning.”

“This has been about dialogue, patient listening on both sides even when people come from very different standpoints,” Burke said.

“The objective of the accord is not political but pastoral, allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities,” Burke added.

Ultimately, this will mean that for the first time in 70 years, all bishops on mainland China will recognize the Pope’s authority.

In the past, the state-run church in China had appointed bishops without Rome's permission, leading to their excommunication. In the future, new bishops are expected to be proposed by local members of the Church, together with the government and the Chinese bishops conference.

The Pope is also expected to have veto power over bishops nominated by Chinese authorities although, along with other details, this was not mentioned in today's statement.

The prospect of an agreement had already divided communities of Catholics across China, with some fearing it would result in further suppression by Beijing, but others favoring rapprochement and a possible reestablishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Holy See after a break of over half a century.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, told Reuters this week that he believed the consequences of the agreement would be “tragic and long lasting, not only for the Church in China but for the whole Church because it damages the credibility.”

The Vatican, he said, was giving “the flock into the mouths of the wolves. It’s an incredible betrayal.”

But Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who has been spearheading the talks, said the Holy See is “convinced that this is a step forward” and that it was “not so naive as to think that from now on everything is going to go well, but it seems to us that this is the right direction.”

***

Communiqué concerning the signing of a Provisional Agreement between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China on the appointment of Bishops

Today, 22nd September 2018, within the framework of the contacts between the Holy See and the People’s Republic of China that have been underway for some time in order to discuss Church matters of common interest and to promote further understanding, a meeting was held in Beijing between Msgr. Antoine Camilleri, Undersecretary for the Holy See’s Relations with States, and H.E. Mr. Wang Chao, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, respectively heads of the Vatican and Chinese delegations.

During that meeting, the two representatives signed a Provisional Agreement on the appointment of Bishops.

The above-mentioned Provisional Agreement, which is the fruit of a gradual and reciprocal rapprochement, has been agreed following a long process of careful negotiation and foresees the possibility of periodic reviews of its application. It concerns the nomination of Bishops, a question of great importance for the life of the Church, and creates the conditions for greater collaboration at the bilateral level.

The shared hope is that this agreement may favour a fruitful and forward-looking process of institutional dialogue and may contribute positively to the life of the Catholic Church in China, to the common good of the Chinese people and to peace in the world.

Comment of Greg Burke, Director of the Holy See Press Office:

“This is not the end of a process. It's the beginning. This has been about dialogue, patient listening on both sides even when people come from very different standpoints. The objective of the accord is not political but pastoral, allowing the faithful to have bishops who are in communion with Rome but at the same time recognized by Chinese authorities."