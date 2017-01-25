Fra' Matthew Festing (Flickr)

Jan. 24, 2017

Grand Master of the Order of Malta Resigns

Pope Francis asked Fra' Matthew Festing to step down and he agreed, says spokesman.

Edward Pentin

The Grand Master of the Knights of Malta has resigned after a dispute between the Order and the Holy See, a spokesman for the ancient organization has confirmed.

According to the spokesman, Fra’ Matthew Festing stepped down after Pope Francis asked him to resign at a meeting on Tuesday, Reuters has reported.

“The Pope asked him to resign and he agreed,” the spokesperson said, adding that the next step was a formality in which the group's Sovereign Council would approve the highly unusual resignation. Normally grand masters serve for life.

The Order will now be run by its number two, or Grand Commander, until a new head is elected.

The Order of Malta and the Vatican clashed last month when Fra’ Festing dismissed Grand Chancellor Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager, the Order’s third most senior leader. Boeselager was asked to resign and when he twice refused, was dismissed on grounds of insubordination.

The ostensible issue behind the call for Boeselager’s resignation was that he was deemed ultimately responsible, following a commission of inquiry, for allowing contraceptives to be distributed by the Order’s humanitarian arm. But the Order also said there had been other "confidential" factors in play, as well as a “failure of trust.”

Boeselager protested the charges, and argued against the manner of his dismissal. He appealed to the Pope who appointed a five-member commission to look into the unusual circumstances of his sacking. Fra’ Festing refused to cooperate, saying the commission was interfering in the Order’s sovereignty and right to govern its internal affairs.

Also behind the dispute were allegations of an ambitious German association vying for control of the Order, accusations that the Grand Master was being overly authoritarian, and conflicts of interest among members of the Holy See commission.

Three members of the commission along with Boeselager have also been involved in a $118 million donation held in a trust in Switzerland. Despite documentation proving the contrary, the trust denied any connection with the Order.

The Pope was known to be fond of the Grand Master, and especially valued Fra' Festing's commitment to having the Order's humanitarian wing assist refugees arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

