Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
A German bishop has said he believes Pope Francis has given a clear nod of approval to the German episcopal conference’s controversial proposal which would allow some Protestant spouses to receive Holy Communion.
Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg told a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), the largest group of lay Catholics in Germany, that the Pope has given “a clear Richtungswink” on the issue. A Richtungswink is a German expression that means “hint about a direction.”
Archbishop Hesse also said at the Tuesday meeting that, in his view, the Pope had made it clear that the bishops’ conference could decide on this question exactly as they had already done, and by the majority vote that was already achieved. The archbishop’s comments were reported in Katholisch.de, the news portal controlled by the German bishops’ conference.
Three-quarters of German bishops voted in February in support of the draft proposal to allow Holy Communion for some Protestant spouses of mixed marriages. The bishops want the proposal published as a “pastoral handout,” but seven German bishops have opposed it, principally arguing that it touches on “the faith and unity of the Church” and so should not be “subject to a vote.”
After representatives of both parties met in Rome last week with Vatican officials, including Archbishop Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Pope handed the matter back to the German bishops, asking them to find, “in a spirit of ecclesial communion, a unanimous result, if possible.”
Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Archbishop Ladaria’s predecessor, called the statement “very poor” as it contained “no answer to the central, essential question.” It is not possible, he stressed, to be in “sacramental communion without ecclesial communion.”
Cardinal Willem Eijk, the Archbishop of Utrecht, Holland, said the statement was “completely incomprehensible” as the Church’s doctrine and practice is “perfectly clear.” By failing to create clarity, “great confusion is created among the faithful and the unity of the Church is endangered,” he said, adding that he was reminded of Article 675 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which warns of a “religious deception” that offers man “an apparent solution” at the “price of apostasy from the truth.”
Archbishop Hesse’s comments are being seen by many as an inevitable response from the heterodox wing of the German Church, after the Pope decided not to rule against the proposal.
well, if it was so clear, you would not have to clarify. we already have a process for Protestant spouses to receive Communion; it’s called RCIA.
“just maybe”:
You say, “Lord make us mindful of the needs of others…,”
...which is fine; but also,
“...AND make us needful of the minds of others…,”
...which is ridiculous. Which others? Is the Catholic Church “needful of the minds” of Joseph Smith, of David Koresh, of James Earl Ray, of Ted Kaczynski? Would we want to be?
Unless you are asking, by such a prayer, for the Lord to convert the minds of ALL others until ALL their thoughts ALL become beneficial ponderings for the Catholic faithful—a thing which has never yet happened in prior history, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pray for it—such a petition is rubbish.
And if that IS what you’re asking for, then, very well: Why not say the same thing less confusingly by asking the Lord to convert the minds of all others so that they, y’know, become Catholic?
As for “civil war”: I don’t expect any actual shooting; do you? The word you’re looking for is schism. It’s unlikely, but possible.
If it happens, then the correct move for all the faithful is what it has always been:
#1: Remain in communion with an Apostolic Successor who is in communion with the Petrine Successor; and,
#2: Follow the teachings of the Church only as seen through the lens of the Hermeneutic of Continuity, where Doctrinal Development is never a reversal/contradiction of anything previously taught as de fide by Ordinary or Extraordinary Magisterium, over the last 2,000 years.
#: Keep peace in your heart, knowing that trials bring perseverance, and that the gates of hell shall not prevail.
Wow!
“heterodox wing”....
“price of apostasy”....
“internal deception”...
“unity endangered”...
“clarity is demanded”
“heresy cannot stand.”
Any student of history immediately recognizes these terms as regular “pre- justifications” for, Lord save us, civil war.
Maybe we’ll soon hear, “We have to destroy the Church to save it.”
Let us pray:
“Lord make us mindful of the needs of others AND make us needful of the minds of others.”