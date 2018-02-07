Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
The Holy See has yet to release the full text of the letter Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sent to Msgr. Dario Vigano, the prefect of the Secretariat for Communications, on 11 short books on The Theology of Pope Francis, but it has now been published this afternoon by Sandro Magister on his blog, Settimo Cielo.
In the letter dated Feb. 7 and written in response to a request from Msgr. Viganò on Jan. 12, Benedict praises the initiative, saying the books oppose and react to a “foolish prejudice” in which Francis is “just a practical man without particular theological or philosophical formation, while I have been only a theorist of theology with little understanding of the concrete life of a Christian today.”
He also says the books “show, rightly, that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological formation, and they therefore help to see the inner continuity between the two pontificates, despite all the differences of style and temperament.”
But in the paragraph at the end, Benedict admits to not having fully read the 11 volumes due to “physical reasons” and other commitments.
It’s not clear why the Vatican did not publish the full text but only an obscure photo of the first page, with the final paragraph covered by the 11 books and Benedict's signature at the bottom (see above), although Msgr. Viganò did read out the full text of the letter at yesterday's presentation.
The Register contacted Benedict XVI's secretary Archbishop Georg Gänswein yesterday for clarification of the letter and to explain what “inner continuity” means but he has not responded.
Here below is the full text (my translation):
***
Rev, Mons. Dario Edoardo Viganò
Prefect, Secretariat for Communication
Vatican City
February 7, 2018
Rev. Monsignor;
Thank you for your kind letter of 12 January and the attached gift of the eleven small volumes edited by Roberto Repole.
I applaud this initiative that wants to oppose and react to the foolish prejudice in which Pope Francis is just a practical man without particular theological or philosophical formation, while I have been only a theorist of theology with little understanding of the concrete life of a Christian today.
The small volumes show, rightly, that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological formation, and they therefore help to see the inner continuity between the two pontificates, despite all the differences of style and temperament.
However, I don’t feel like writing a short and dense theological passage on them because throughout my life it has always been clear that I would write and express myself only on books I had read really well. Unfortunately, if only for physical reasons, I am unable to read the eleven volumes in the near future, especially as other commitments await me that I have already made.
I am sure you will understand and cordially greet you.
Yours,
Benedict XVI
The phrases in this note DO NOT sound at all like Benedict’s own. They sound like the phrases one of Francis’ apologists might have penned. Another scandal in the making?
“I applaud this initiative that wants to oppose and react to the foolish prejudice in which Pope Francis is just a practical man without particular theological or philosophical formation, while I have been only a theorist of theology with little understanding of the concrete life of a Christian today.
The small volumes show, rightly, that Pope Francis is a man of profound philosophical and theological formation, and they therefore help to see the inner continuity between the two pontificates, despite all the differences of style and temperament.”
These two paragraphs are not consistent with Our Holy Father’s letter or his style of writing.
Okay, so in looking at this again, it seems that Benedict is refuting the idea that Francis is just a man with a petite theology and he is a man who only knows theory.
I just read Hillary White’s great article “et tu, Benedict?”, which has made a lurking question more front and center. Did we know Benedict at all? It has been impossible to reconcile the sharp decline in the church, the relentless distancing from actual Catholicism, the refusal to do anything concrete to stop the assault on young boys and young men. Why, why, when so much could have been done. Maybe we were wrong and need to rethink pretty much everything. In that light, things might make more sense.
On the face of it, however, I must say, this letter does not “sound” like Benedict. It has a nasty tone I don’t recall him using, saying “foolish prejudice”. Who is he talking about? And is it like him to allude to “continuity” between his and the Francis pontificate? Why talk about that at all. Who is being soothed or convinced by this letter? It’s actually just another communication from Benedict that doesn’t sound right.
Or does it.
The fact that Benedict XVI has note read the books destroys any credibility that he has or his letter has. It is an obvious setup