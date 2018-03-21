Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
News today of Msgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò's resignation as prefect of the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication is remarkable in many respects.
First of all, it’s extremely rare for a senior Vatican official in modern times, and especially during this pontificate, to submit his resignation or hold himself accountable concerning a public scandal or controversy for which he is blamed.
One need only think of a few recent examples where this hasn’t happened: those responsible for the appointment of pro-abortion or pro-contraception academics to the Pontifical Academy for Life, the official responsible for protocol who gave a papal knighthood to a militant Dutch pro-abortion politician, or the Vatican priest caught having homosexual drug-fueled parties at the Holy Office (some of course might argue these are lesser offenses, others could say they’re as bad or worse).
Msgr. Viganò will therefore be congratulated for doing the honorable thing after the “Lettergate” fiasco, and the Holy Father, too, for accepting his resignation.
But despite the gravity of the offense — doctoring photographs and changing the meaning of a confidential letter from Benedict XVI by selectively publicizing it — this case is extraordinary for a second reason: the almost total absence of any admission of guilt or remorse. Msgr. Viganò instead places the blame on “controversies” which, he says, destabilize and could potentially block the communications reforms that he was leading and harm his co-workers.
A third point of interest is that the Holy Father has only ostensibly sanctioned Msgr. Vigano by accepting his resignation. In truth, he has asked him to stay on as an assessor (consulter) to the dicastery in order to help provide a “human and professional contribution” to the new prefect and to the media reform. Some therefore see this more as a “demotion” than a resignation and an inadequate and ill-befitting sanction at that, while others may see it as reasonable and appropriate given the reforms are now in their final stages.
Fourthly, the resignation highlights what many now view as an arbitrary administration of justice at the Holy See. One of Pope Francis’ first acts was to make the leaking of confidential documents to the press a punishable offense (later witnessed in the 2016 Vatileaks II trial), and yet misusing the confidential letter of the Pope Emeritus results in what Msgr. Vigano called today a “stepping back” from a previous leadership role.
In a similar way, those responsible for financial crimes and misconduct in the Vatican are supposed to face tougher sanctions after recent reforms, yet no one has so far been tried for money laundering, despite many cases coming to light, while those pushing for financial reform are thwarted. Similarly, Vatican officials with checkered pasts are often promoted, while those who hold fast to the Church’s teaching are ostracized or sent away.
But lastly, today’s very rare resignation, while flawed and a tragedy for Msgr. Vigano, could still be a sign of hope: that glimmers of a true sense of accountability and justice may at last be coming into view, trumping the courtier mentality in the Vatican that has existed for so long.
God bless you Edward Pentin for your excellent reporting, truth telling and focusing on the most critical issues facing the Church. Indeed, for your witness. We, the laity, are overwhelmed much of the time these last years especially. Thank you for your integrity; it is so rare a virtue, and uplifting to behold.
I would like to take something back from my last comment, after having reflected a little more on this matter.
1. It was probably right for Mr. Pentin to call attention to the mishandling of the letter by the Vatican under Msgr. Vigano.
2. This whole matter surely has been very painful for the Pope Emeritus, and that is very unfortunate.
3. Neither the defenders of Pope Francis nor his critics have a right to manipulate what he wanted to say with this PRIVATE letter to Msgr. Vigano.
Any chance the Pope is next? Let us pray…
Of course Mr. Pentin also practices selective journalism.
The real story regarding the letter of Pope Benedict is the fact that:
1.Tthe Pope Emeritus DISTANCED HIMSELF from the anti-Francis faction by praising the profound philosophical and theological formation of Pope Francis and affirming the continuity of the Pontificate of Francis with his own.
2. That he affirms the unity of the Pastoral Office with the Magisterial Office, affirming that he and Pope Francis have acted as True Pastors AND True Teachers of the faith.
3. That he brings up the organized dissidence of Peter Hünermann in times of John Paul II naming it as scandalous, and as an important lesson for our times, times in which people like Mr. Pentin and Professor Joseph Shaw are busy structuring another version of organized dissidence.
The real story has not been given the attention it deserves.
Instead Msgr. Vigano takes the fall, for his clumsy handling of the letter. Poor fellow!
If he had just given us the excerpt from the (private!) in which it speaks about Pope Francis and his pontificate (without manipulating of the photo), that would have constituted no journalistic malpractice.
But now that the private lettter has been definitively made public, shouldn’t we ask ourselves about its meaning?
But no, Mr. Pentin is too busy preparing for the conference in April about “confusion in the Church.”
I think he should ask himself about the confusion in the Church that the anti-Francis faction (in which he has had a key role) is causing.