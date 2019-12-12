The statue of Our Lady of Walsingham in the Slipper Chapel, Walsingham, Norfolk, England. (Thorvaldsson [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)])

Prayers for England’s Conversion as the Country Goes to the Polls

“Obtain for us, and for England thy Dowry, every grace and blessing, O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary!”

British citizens have been voting today in a pivotal general election that some are calling the most important in a generation.

As the Jan. 31 Brexit deadline looms, the U.K. faces continued uncertainty and challenges, but also possible opportunities once it departs the European Union.

One opportunity faithful are hoping for is a return to the Catholic faith — the roots of so much of the country’s culture, even if English citizens, many of whom have never been taught about their rich Catholic heritage, do not realize it.

Is it therefore timely and even providential that England will be rededicated next year as the Dowry of Mary — England’s ancient title?

Over the past two years, the statue of Our Lady of Walsingham has been visiting every Catholic cathedral in England combined with a mission to pray for the re-evangelization and conversion of England.

The tour culminates in the rededication whose timeline of events is below, courtesy of a website set up for the initiative:

Jan. 1, 2020: On the Feast of Mary, Mother of God, a formal public announcement by the Bishops of England and Wales regarding the rededication of England as the Dowry of Mary.

On the Feast of Mary, Mother of God, a formal public announcement by the Bishops of England and Wales regarding the rededication of England as the Dowry of Mary. Feb. 21, 2020: All Catholics, and anybody else who wants to join in, will be invited to begin a personal 33-day consecration to Jesus through Mary following the method of St. Louis de Montfort. This includes an invitation to go to the Sacrament of Confession. Free books will be sent from the shrine, on request, written by Fr. Michael Gaitley, entitled 33 Days to Morning Glory. These have been distributed throughout the tour (shop.walsingham.org.uk/33-days-to-morning-glory).

All Catholics, and anybody else who wants to join in, will be invited to begin a personal 33-day consecration to Jesus through Mary following the method of St. Louis de Montfort. This includes an invitation to go to the Sacrament of Confession. Free books will be sent from the shrine, on request, written by Fr. Michael Gaitley, entitled 33 Days to Morning Glory. These have been distributed throughout the tour (shop.walsingham.org.uk/33-days-to-morning-glory). Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (Feast of the Annunciation): All who are following the consecration will consecrate themselves to Jesus through Mary on this day.

All who are following the consecration will consecrate themselves to Jesus through Mary on this day. Thursday, March 26 to Saturday, March 28, 2020: A three-day triduum of prayer in which all will be invited to recite the litany of Saints and Martyrs of England, pray the Rosary and go to Confession in preparation for the rededication.

A three-day triduum of prayer in which all will be invited to recite the litany of Saints and Martyrs of England, pray the Rosary and go to Confession in preparation for the rededication. Sunday, March 29, 2020: A personal rededication of England as the Dowry of Mary. This will be done in Westminster, Walsingham, every cathedral, every parish, and as many homes as possible. It is a personal rededication following the guidelines in the book The Angelus Promise, which can be obtained from the Shrine.

In the meantime, here below are two prayers for the conversion of England:

Dedication of England to the Mother of God (formerly recited on Rosary Sunday every year after Mass)

O Immaculate Virgin Mother of our Lord Jesus Christ, Mother of Grace, and Queen of the kingdom of thy Son, humbly kneeling before thee, we offer thee this country in which we live. It once was thine.

Before it was robbed of the holy Faith, all its children were thy children, and thou wast honoured throughout its length and breadth as its Protectress and its Queen.

Again, do we consecrate it to thee; again, do we dedicate it as thine own Dowry. We offer our own hearts, that their love and service may ever grow and increase. We offer all our brethren those multitudes who know thee so little or know thee not at all. May thy prayer bring back the country’s ancient faith. May thy intercession lead us to a closer union with thy divine Son. We consecrate ourselves to Him through thee. Obtain for us, and for England thy Dowry, every grace and blessing, O clement, O loving, O sweet Virgin Mary!

V. Pray for us, O holy Mother of God.

R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray.

O Holy Mother of God, Virgin ever blest, O Mary Immaculate, pray for us, intercede for us, disdain not to help us. For we are confident and know for certain that thou canst obtain all thou wiliest from thy Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, God Almighty, the King of ages, who liveth with the Father and the Holy Ghost, for ever and ever. Amen.

Amen.

A Prayer for the Conversion of England

Jesus, Convert England!

Jesus, Have Mercy On This Country! (Dying Prayer of Blessed Henry Heath OSF)

Hail Mary...

Our Lady of Ransom, Pray for us

Our Lady of Walsingham, Pray for us

St. Gregory the Great, Pray for us

St. Augustine of Canterbury, Pray for us

St. George, Pray for us

St. Thomas Becket, Pray for us

St. John Fisher, Pray for us

St. Thomas More, Pray for us

St. Margaret Clitherow, Pray for us

St. John Henry Newman, Pray for us

Blessed Henry Heath, Pray for us

Blessed English Martyrs, Pray for us

England Ransomer Prayer. O Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God and our most gentle Queen and Mother, look down in mercy upon England, Thy Dowry, and upon all of us who greatly hope and trust in Thee. By Thee it was that Jesus, our Saviour and our hope was given unto the world; and He has given Thee to us that we might hope still more.

Plead for us Thy children whom Thou did receive and accept at the foot of the Cross O sorrowful Mother.

Intercede for our separated brethren, that with us in the one true fold we may all be united under the chief shepherd of Christ's flock, and that by faith and fruitful in good works we may all deserve to see and praise God together with Thee, in our heavenly home.

Amen.

[Author: Cardinal Wiseman 1802-1865, Archbishop of Westminster]

