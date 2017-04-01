Cardinal Robert Sarah. (Paul Badde/CNA)

Mar. 31, 2017

Cardinal Sarah on Devastation to the Liturgy, Paths to Authentic Reform

Speaks of disaster and schism as the consequences of placing man and not God at the center of worship; praises Summorum Pontificum on its 10th anniversary.

“We cannot close our eyes to the disaster, the devastation, and the schism that the modern promoters of a living liturgy have provoked by remodeling the liturgy of the Church according to their ideas,” Cardinal Robert Sarah has said.

“They forgot that the liturgical act is not only a prayer, but also and especially a mystery within which something is realized for us that we cannot understand entirely, but which we must accept and receive in faith, love, obedience, and an adoring silence.”

The prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments spoke these words March 31 at a talk given in his absence in Herzogenrath, near Aachen in northwest Germany, to mark the 10th anniversary of the publication of Pope Benedict XVI’s Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum.

The Guinean cardinal called for a recognition of “the serious and profound crisis” which, since the Council, has affected the liturgy by placing man and not God at the center of worship.

“Relativism in doctrinal, moral, and disciplinary teaching, grave abuses, the desacralization and rendering banal of the sacred liturgy, and a purely social and horizontal view of the mission of the Church” have penetrated ecclesiastical life, he said.

And he added that an “increasing number” of clerics consider the new “springtime” to actually be a “rejection, a renouncing of her age old heritage, or even a radical calling into question of her past and Tradition.”

To combat this, Cardinal Sarah spoke of a “decisive process” in the “liturgical movement” that would involve three paths: silence, adoration, and formation.

He added that "particular care" must be brought to the liturgy, holding in high esteem its "beauty, its sacredness, and the maintaining of the right balance between fidelity to the Tradition and legitimate evolution, and therefore absolutely and radically rejecting any hermeneutic of discontinuity and rupture."

"These are the heart and the essential elements of all authentic Christian liturgy," the cardinal said.

And he concluded by calling on the faithful to apply Summorum Pontificum “with great care”, not as a “negative and regressive measure”, but as an “important and genuine contribution to the current and future liturgical life of the Church.”

Summorum Pontificum, Benedict XVI's 2007 Apostolic Letter issued motu proprio (i.e., on his own initiative), re-established in its legal right the Tridentine Mass used by Blessed John XXIII in 1962, and clearly acknowledged it had never been abrogated.

Here below is the full text of Cardinal Sarah’s talk:

Colloquium entitled “Sources for the future” (Quelle der Zukunft) on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the publication of Pope Benedict XVI’s Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum

March 29 – April 1, 2017

Herzogenrath, near Aachen (Germany)

Introductory message

I would like to begin by thanking, from the bottom of my heart, the organizers of this Colloquium entitled “Sources for the future,” held in Herzogenrath on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum. They have allowed me to introduce your reflection on this subject so important for the life of the Church, and more particularly, for the future of the Liturgy; I do so with great joy. I would like to extend a very warm greeting to all the participants of this Colloquium, and in particular to the members of the following associations, the names of which were mentioned on the invitation that you so kindly sent me. In the hope that I have not forgotten any, I now mention: * The Una Voce Association of Germany * The Catholic Circle of the Priests and Laity of the Archdioceses of Hamburg and Cologne * The Cardinal Newman Association * The Network of Priests of Saint Gertrude Catholic Parish in Herzogenrath. As I wrote to Fr. Guido Rodheudt, pastor of Saint Gertrude parish in Herzogenrath, I regret having had to give up participating in your Colloquium because of obligations which arose unexpectedly and which were added to an already busy schedule. Nevertheless, be assured that I will be with you in prayer: it will accompany you each day, and of course, you will all be present at the offertory of the daily Holy Mass which I will celebrate during the four days of your Colloquium, from March 29 to April 1. I will do my best, then, to introduce your work by a brief reflection on the manner in which the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum should be applied in unity and peace.

As you know, what at the beginning of the 20th century was called the “liturgical movement”, was that desire of Pope Saint Pius X to restore the liturgy in order to make its treasures more accessible, so that it would thereby become again the source of an authentically Christian life. He expressed this in another Motu Proprio entitled Tra le sollicitudini (1903). Whence the definition of the liturgy as “summit and source of the life and mission of the Church,” found in the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy Sacrosanctum Concilium of the Second Vatican Council (no. 10).

And it can never be sufficiently repeated that the Liturgy, as summit and source of the Church, finds its foundation in Christ Himself. In fact, Our Lord Jesus Christ is the only and definitive High Priest of the New and Eternal Covenant, since He offered Himself in sacrifice, and “by a single offering he has perfected for all time those who are sanctified” (c.f. Heb 10:14 RSV). Thus, as the Catechism of the Catholic Church declares, “It is this mystery of Christ that the Church proclaims and celebrates in her liturgy so that the faithful may live from it and bear witness to it in the world” (no. 1068). It is in this context of the “liturgical movement,” of which one of the finest fruits was the Constitution Sacrosanctum Concilium, that it is fitting to consider the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum of July 7, 2007, which we are happy to celebrate this year with great joy and thanksgiving, on the tenth anniversary of its promulgation. We can therefore affirm that the “liturgical movement” initiated by Pope Saint Pius X was never interrupted, and that it continues still today following the new impetus given to it by Pope Benedict XVI. On this topic, we should mention the particular care and personal attention which he demonstrated while celebrating the sacred Liturgy as Pope, then the frequent references in his speeches concerning its centrality in the life of the Church, and finally, his two magisterial documents, Sacramentum Caritatis and Summorum Pontificum. In other words, what is called liturgical aggiornamento1 was in some sense completed by Pope Benedict XVI’s Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum. What was involved? The Pope Emeritus established the distinction between two forms of the same Roman Rite: one form called “ordinary,” referring to the liturgical texts of the Roman Missal revised following the indications of the Second Vatican Council, and one form named “extraordinary,” which corresponds to the liturgy which was in place before the liturgical aggiornamento. Thus, two Missals are now in force in the Roman, or Latin Rite: that of Blessed Pope Paul VI, of which the third edition dates to the year 2002, and that of Saint Pius V, of which the last edition, promulgated by Saint John XXIII, dates back to 1962.

In the Letter to Bishops that accompanied the Motu Proprio, Pope Benedict XVI made clear that his decision to have the two Missals coexist was not only intended to satisfy the desire of certain groups of the faithful attached to the liturgical forms anterior to the Second Vatican Council, but also to allow for the mutual enriching of the two forms of the same Roman Rite, that is to say not only their peaceful coexistence, but even the possibility to perfect them by highlighting the best elements that characterize each. In particular, he wrote that “the two Forms of the usage of the Roman Rite can be mutually enriching: new Saints and some of the new Prefaces can and should be inserted in the old Missal... The celebration of the Mass according to the Missal of Paul VI will be able to demonstrate, more powerfully than has been the case hitherto, the sacredness which attracts many people to the former usage.” It is in these terms, then, that the Pope Emeritus manifested his desire to revive the “liturgical movement.” In the parishes in which the Motu Proprio has been applied, the pastors bear witness to the greater fervor found in both the faithful and the priests, as Fr. Rodheudt himself can attest. A positive impact and spiritual evolution has also been noted in the manner of living the liturgical celebrations according to the ordinary form, in particular the rediscovery of the postures of adoration towards the Blessed Sacrament: kneeling, genuflection..., and also a greater recollection characterized by the sacred silence that must mark the important moments of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass to allow both priests and faithful to interiorize the mystery of the faith that is celebrated. It is also true that liturgical and spiritual formation must be greatly encouraged and carried out. Likewise, there ought to be promoted a pedagogy perfectly adjusted to move beyond a certain “rubricism” that is too formal in explaining the rites of the Tridentine Missal to those who do not know them yet, or who know them in a manner much too partial... in both senses of the word. For this to take place, it is appropriate and urgent to develop a bilingual Missal in Latin and the vernacular, in view of the full, conscious, intimate, and more fruitful participation of the faithful in the Eucharistic celebrations. It is also very important to emphasize the continuity between the two Missals by appropriate liturgical catechesis... Many priests attest that this is a stimulating task, because they are aware that they are working at the liturgical renewal by bringing their own stones to the “liturgical movement” of which we were speaking, that is to say, in reality, at the spiritual, mystical, and therefore missionary renewal intended by the Second Vatican Council, and which Pope Francis so rigorously calls us to. The liturgy must therefore always reform itself to be more faithful to its mystical essence. But most of the time, this “reform” which substituted itself to the authentic “restoration” intended by the Second Vatican Council, was carried out with a superficial spirit and on the basis of a single criterion: to eliminate at all cost a heritage perceived to be totally negative and outdated in order to dig an abyss between before and after the Council. Yet simply to return to the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy and to read it honestly, without betraying its meaning, is enough to see that the true aim of the Second Vatican Council was not to begin a reform that would become the occasion for a rupture with the Tradition, but quite the contrary, to discover the Tradition once again and confirm it in its deepest significance. In fact, what is called “the reform of the reform,” and which should perhaps be called with greater precision “the mutual enrichment of the rites,” to adopt an expression of the magisterium of Benedict XVI, is above all a spiritual necessity. And it obviously concerns both forms of the Roman Rite. The particular care that must be brought to the liturgy, the urgency of working at and holding in high esteem its beauty, its sacredness, and the maintaining of the right balance between fidelity to the Tradition and legitimate evolution, and therefore absolutely and radically rejecting any hermeneutic of discontinuity and rupture; these are the heart and the essential elements of all authentic Christian liturgy. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger tirelessly repeated that the crisis that has been shaking the Church for the past fifty years, principally since the Second Vatican Council, is linked to the crisis of the liturgy, and thus to the disrespect, desacralization, and horizontalization of the essential elements of divine worship. “I am convinced,” he wrote, “that the crisis in the Church that we are experiencing today is to a large extent due to the disintegration of the liturgy.”2

Certainly, the Second Vatican Council wanted to promote a greater and active participation of the people of God, and advance from day to day the Christian life of the Christian faithful (c.f. Sacrosanctum Concilium, no. 1). Certainly, good initiatives have been carried out in this direction. Yet we cannot close our eyes to the disaster, the devastation, and the schism that the modern promoters of a living liturgy have provoked by remodeling the liturgy of the Church according to their ideas. They forgot that the liturgical act is not only a PRAYER, but also and especially a MYSTERY within which something is realized for us that we cannot understand entirely, but which we must accept and receive in faith, love, obedience, and an adoring silence. And it is this that is the true sense of the active participation of the faithful. It is not a matter of a simply external activity, of a distribution of roles or functions in the liturgy, but rather of an intensely active receptivity: this receiving is, in Christ and with Christ, the humble offering of self in silent prayer and a fully contemplative attitude. The serious crisis of faith, not only on the level of the Christian faithful, but also and especially in many priests and bishops, has made us incapable of understanding the Eucharistic liturgy as a sacrifice, as the identical act accomplished once and for all by Jesus Christ, making present the Sacrifice of the Cross in an unbloody way, everywhere in the Church, throughout a variety of times, places, peoples and nations. We often have the sacrilegious tendency of reducing the Holy Mass to simply being a convivial meal, the celebration of a secular feast, and a self-celebration of the community; or worse still, a monstrous distraction from the anguish of a life without meaning, or from the fear of meeting God face to face, because his gaze exposes and forces us to look in truth and without dissipation at the ugliness of our interiority.

But the Holy Mass is not a distraction. It is the living sacrifice of Christ who died on the cross to free us from sin and death, so as to reveal the love and glory of God the Father. Many do not know that the finality of every celebration is the glory and adoration of God and the salvation and sanctification of men, since in the liturgy “God is perfectly glorified and men are sanctified” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, no. 7). A majority of the faithful – priests and bishops included – are ignorant of this teaching of the Council. Likewise, they do not know that the true worshipers of God are not those who reform the liturgy according to their own ideas and creativity, in order to make of it something that pleases the world, but those who deeply reform the world with the Gospel, to allow it to gain access to a liturgy that is the reflection of the liturgy that is celebrated from all eternity in the heavenly Jerusalem. As Benedict XVI frequently emphasized, at the root of the liturgy is found worship, and therefore God. Consequently, we must recognize that the serious and profound crisis which, since the Council, affects and continues to affect the liturgy and the Church herself, is caused by the fact that its CENTER is no longer God and worship of Him, but rather men and their supposed capacity to “do” something to remain occupied during the Eucharistic celebrations. Even today, a significant number of clerics underestimate the serious crisis that penetrates the Church: relativism in doctrinal, moral, and disciplinary teaching, grave abuses, the desacralization and rendering banal of the sacred liturgy, and a purely social and horizontal view of the mission of the Church. Many believe and affirm loud and clear that the Second Vatican Council gave rise to a true springtime in the Church. Yet an increasing number of clerics consider this “springtime” to be a rejection, a renouncing of her age old heritage, or even a radical calling into question of her past and Tradition. The political institutions of Europe are accused of abandoning or denying its Christian roots. But the first to have abandoned Christian roots and past is indisputably the post-conciliar Catholic Church. Some episcopal conferences even refuse to translate the original Latin text of the Roman Missal faithfully. Some demand that each local Church be able to translate the Roman Missal, not according to the sacred heritage of the Church and following the method and principles indicated by Liturgiam authenticam, but according to the fantasies, the ideologies, and the cultural expressions likely to be understood and accepted by the people. But the people desire to be initiated into the sacred language of God. The Gospel and Revelation are themselves “reinterpreted,” “contextualized,” and adapted to decadent western culture. In 1968, the bishop of Metz, in France, made an appallingly outrageous claim in his diocesan bulletin that seemed to be the desire for and expression of a total rupture with the past of the Church. According to this bishop, today we must rethink the very conception of the salvation brought by Jesus Christ, since the apostolic Church and the Christian communities of the first centuries of Christianity had not understood a thing about the Gospel. It is only beginning in our own era that we have understood the plan of salvation brought by Jesus Christ. Here is the audacious and surprising affirmation of the bishop of Metz:

“The transformation of the world (mutation of civilization) teaches and imposes a change in the very conception of the salvation brought by Jesus Christ; this transformation reveals to us that the thought of the Church regarding the plan of God was, before the current mutation, insufficiently evangelical... No period has been able to understand the evangelical ideal of fraternal life as well as our own.”3

With such an outlook, the devastations, destructions, and wars which followed and continue to the present day on the liturgical, doctrinal, and moral levels are hardly surprising, since we claim that no period has been able to understand the “evangelical ideal” as well as our own. Many refuse to face squarely the self-destructive work of the Church by the planned demolition of her doctrinal, liturgical, moral, and pastoral foundations. While the voices of high ranking clerics increase in obstinately affirming manifest doctrinal, moral, and liturgical errors a hundred times condemned, while they work towards the demolition of the bit of faith that remains in the people of God, while the barque of the Church wanders through the tempestuous sea of this decadent world and the waves throw themselves onto the barque, so much so that already it fills with water, a growing number of clerics and faithful simply acclaim: “All is well!” But the reality is quite different. In fact, as Cardinal Ratzinger would say,

“What the Popes and the Council Fathers were expecting was a new Catholic unity, and instead one has encountered a dissension which – to use the words of Paul VI – seems to have passed over from self-criticism to self-destruction. There had been the expectation of a new enthusiasm, and instead too often it has ended in boredom and discouragement. There had been the expectation of a step forward, and instead one found oneself facing a progressive process of decadence that to a large measure has been unfolding under the sign of a summons to a presumed ‘spirit of the Council’ and by so doing has actually and increasingly discredited it.”4

“No one today still dares to contest honestly and seriously the manifestations of crises and liturgical wars to which the Second Vatican Council has led.”5 Today, we proceed to the fragmentation and demolition of the holy Missale Romanum by abandoning it to cultural diversity and to the manufacturers of liturgical texts. I am happy here to acknowledge the enormous and marvelous work accomplished, through Vox Clara, by the English language episcopal conferences, and by the Spanish and Korean language episcopal conferences, etc... who translated the Missale Romanum faithfully and in perfect conformity with the indications and principles of Liturgiam authenticam. The Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has granted them the recognitio, and I congratulate them for their work.

Following the publication of my book God or Nothing, I have been asked about this “liturgical war,” which for decades has all too often divided Catholics. I affirmed that this is an aberration, because the liturgy is the space par excellence where Catholics should experience unity in truth, in faith, and in love. As a result, it is inconceivable to celebrate the liturgy while having sentiments of fratricidal conflict and rancor. Besides, did not Jesus speak very demanding words concerning the necessity of going to reconcile with one’s brother before presenting one’s own offering at the altar? (c.f. Mt 5:23-24). For

“the liturgy in its turn moves the faithful, filled with ‘the paschal sacraments’, to be ‘one in holiness’ 6; it prays that ‘they may hold fast in their lives to what they have grasped by their faith’; the renewal in the Eucharist of the covenant between the Lord and man draws the faithful into the compelling love of Christ and sets them on fire. From the liturgy, therefore, and especially from the Eucharist, as from a font, grace is poured forth upon us; and the sanctification of men in Christ and the glorification of God, to which all other activities of the Church are directed as toward their end, is achieved in the most efficacious possible way” (Sacrosanctum Concilium, no. 10).

In this “face to face” with God that is the liturgy, our heart must be pure of all enmity, which requires that everyone must be respected in his own sensibility. Concretely, this means that while it must be reaffirmed that the Second Vatican Council never called for a clean break from the past and thus to abandon the Missal of Saint Pius V, which generated so many saints – to name only the three admirable priests that are Saint John Mary Vianney, the Curé of Ars, Saint Padre Pio, and Saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer – at the same time, it is essential to promote the liturgical renewal intended by this same Council, and therefore the liturgical books brought up to date following the Constitution Sacrosanctum Concilium, in particular the Missal of Blessed Pope Paul VI. And I added that what mattered above all, whether we celebrate in the ordinary or extraordinary form, is to bring to the faithful that to which they have a right: the beauty of the liturgy, its sacredness, the silence, the recollection, the mystical dimension, and adoration. The liturgy must put us face to face with God in a personal relationship of intense intimacy. It must plunge us into the intimacy of the Most Holy Trinity. Speaking of the usus antiquior in his Letter accompanying Summorum Pontificum, Pope Benedict XVI said that

“immediately after the Second Vatican Council it was presumed that requests for the use of the 1962 Missal would be limited to the older generation which had grown up with it, but in the meantime it has clearly been demonstrated that young persons too have discovered this liturgical form, felt its attraction and found in it a form of encounter with the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist, particularly suited to them.”

This is an unavoidable reality, a real sign of our times. When the young are absent from the sacred Liturgy, we must ask ourselves: why? We must ensure that the celebrations according to the usus recentior also facilitate this encounter, that they guide people on the path of the via pulchritudinis that leads to Christ living and acting in His Church today through the sacred rites. In fact, the Eucharist is not some sort of “dinner with friends,” a convivial meal of the community, but rather a sacred Mystery, the great Mystery of our faith, the celebration of the Redemption accomplished by Our Lord Jesus Christ, the commemoration of the death of Jesus on the Cross to save us from our sins. It is fitting, then, to celebrate the Holy Mass with the beauty and fervor of a holy Curé of Ars, of a Padre Pio, or of a Josemaría, and that is the condition sine qua non to arrive at liturgical reconciliation “from above,” so to speak.7 I therefore vigorously refuse that we spend our time opposing one liturgy to the other, or the Missal of Saint Pius V to that of Blessed Paul VI. We ought rather to enter into the great silence of the liturgy, allowing ourselves to be enriched by all the liturgical forms, whether they be, incidentally, Latin or Eastern. In fact, without this mystical dimension of silence and without a contemplative spirit, the liturgy will remain an occasion for hateful divisions, for ideological confrontations, and for public humiliations of the weak by those who claim to hold authority, instead of being a place of our unity and our communion in the Lord. Thus, instead of confronting and hating one another, the liturgy should allow us to attain all together to the unity of faith and to the true knowledge of the Son of God, to the state of perfect Man, to the fullness of the stature of Christ... and in living in the truth of love, we will grow up in Christ to be raised in every way to Him, Who is our Head (c.f. Eph 4:13-15).8

As you know, the great German liturgist Msgr. Klaus Gamber (1919–1989) used the word “Heimat” to designate the common home or “little homeland” that is that of Catholics gathered around the altar of the Holy Sacrifice. The sense of the sacred, which permeates and irrigates the rites of the Church, is correlative and inseparable from the liturgy. Yet these past few decades, a great number of faithful have been mistreated or even profoundly troubled by celebrations marked by a superficial and devastating subjectivism, to the point of no longer recognizing their “Heimat,” their common home, and for the young, of never having known it at all! How many left on tiptoe, in particular the youngest and the poorest among them! They have become in some sense “liturgically homeless.” The “liturgical movement,” with which both forms are associated, seeks to return their “Heimat” to them, and so to reintroduce them into their common home. We know well that in his works on sacramental theology already before Summorum Pontificum, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger had drawn attention to the fact that the crisis of the Church, and therefore the crisis and watering down of the faith, comes in large part from the way in which we treat the liturgy. According to the ancient adage: lex orandi, lex credendi. In his preface [to the French edition] of the masterful work of Msgr. Gamber entitled Die Reform der römischen Liturgie (The Reform of the Roman Liturgy), the future Pope Benedict XVI affirmed the following, and I cite:

“A young priest was recently telling me: nowadays we need a new liturgical movement. It was the expression of a concern that today only willfully superficial minds could dismiss. What mattered to this priest was not to conquer new and audacious liberties: for what liberty is there that we have not already laid hold of? He felt that we needed a new beginning issuing from the innermost dimension of the liturgy, as the liturgical movement intended when it was at the height of its true nature, when it was not a matter of forging texts and inventing actions and forms, but of rediscovering the living center, of penetrating into the very fabric of the liturgy, in order that the fulfillment of it issue forth from its very substance. The liturgical reform, in its concrete realization, has distanced itself more and more from this origin. The result has been not a renewal but instead a devastation. On the one hand, we have a liturgy that has degenerated to the point of being a show, in which we try to make religion interesting with the help of fashionable inventions or enticing moral maxims, with momentary success in the group of liturgical manufacturers, and an all the more pronounced attitude of recoil on the part of those who seek in the liturgy not a spiritual ‘show master’, but rather an encounter with the living God before whom all ‘doing’ becomes insignificant, since only this encounter is capable of giving access to the true riches of being. On the other hand, there is the conservation of the ritual forms whose grandeur still moves us, but which, pushed to the extreme, make manifest an obstinate isolation and leave nothing but sadness. Between the two are certainly found all those priests and their parishioners who celebrate the new liturgy with respect and solemnity; but they are called into question by the contradiction between the two extremes, and the lack of internal unity in the Church finally makes their fidelity seem to be, mistakenly for so many, nothing more than a simple personal variety of neo-conservatism. Since this is so, a new spiritual impetus is necessary so that the liturgy might become once again for us a communal activity of the Church and that it might be freed from all that is arbitrary. We cannot ‘fabricate’ a liturgical movement of this sort – no more than something living can be ‘fabricated’ – but we can contribute to its development by making the effort needed to assimilate anew the spirit of the liturgy and by publicly defending what we have thus received.”

I think that this long citation, so accurate and clear, should interest you at the start of this Colloquium, and also contribute to launching your reflection on the “sources for the future” (“die Quelle der Zukunft”) of the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum. In fact, allow me to share with you a conviction that I have held for a long time: the Roman liturgy, reconciled in its two forms, which is itself the “fruit of a development,” according to another great German liturgist, Joseph Jungmann (1889- 1975), can launch the decisive process of the “liturgical movement” which so many priests and faithful have awaited for so long. Where to begin? I would propose the three following paths, which I summarize in these three letters: SAF: silence- adoration-formation, or in German: SAA: Stille-Anbetung-Ausabilung. First of all, the sacred silence without which we cannot encounter God. In my book The Power of Silence9 I wrote: “In the silence, man only conquers his nobility and grandeur if he is on his knees to listen to and worship God” (n. 66). Then, adoration; on this topic, I share my own spiritual experience in the same book, The Power of Silence: “For my part, I know that the greatest moments of my day are found in those hours beyond compare that I spend on my knees in the darkness before the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Body and Blood of Our Lord Jesus Christ. I am as if engulfed in God and surrounded on every side by His silent presence. I would like nothing more than to belong to God alone and plunge myself into the purity of His Love. And yet, I consider how poor I am, so far from loving the Lord as He has loved me, to the point of handing Himself over for me” (n. 54). Finally, liturgical formation beginning with a proclamation of the faith or a catechesis that has as its reference point the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which protects us from the risk of the more or less learned deviations of certain theologians in need of “novelties.” Here is what I said with regard to this in what is now commonly called, not without a bit of humor, the “London Speech” of July 5, 2016, given during the Third International Conference of the Sacra Liturgia Association:

“The liturgical formation that is primary and essential is more one of immersion in the liturgy, in the deep mystery of God our loving Father. It is a question of living the liturgy in all its richness, so that having drunk deeply from its fount we always have a thirst for its delights, its order and beauty, its silence and contemplation, its exultation and adoration, its ability to connect us intimately with He who is at work in and through the Church’s sacred rites.”10

It is therefore in this global context and in a spirit of faith and of profound communion with the obedience of Christ on the cross, that I humbly ask you to apply Summorum Pontificum with great care; not as a negative and regressive measure, turned towards the past, or as something that builds walls and creates a ghetto, but rather as an important and genuine contribution to the current and future liturgical life of the Church, as well as to the liturgical movement of our time, to which more and more people, in particular the youth, draw so many true, good, and beautiful things.

I would like to conclude this introduction with these enlightening words from Benedict XVI at the end of his homily for the solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in 2008: “When the world in all its parts has become a liturgy of God, when, in its reality, it has become adoration, then it will have reached its goal and will be safe and sound.”

I thank you for your gracious attention. And may God bless you and fill your lives with His silent Presence!

Robert Card. Sarah

Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

