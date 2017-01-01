Blogs | Feb. 17, 2017

Cardinal Sarah Blesses Debut Album of London Boys Choir

Release of new recording coincides with worldwide tour that includes the U.S. in October.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, the Vatican’s head of divine worship, has blessed the debut album of a renowned London boys choir of one of England’s oldest state-funded Catholic schools, saying “music is the greatest purveyor of liturgical culture.”

The cardinal is patron of The London Oratory Schola Cantorum, whose work has been featured in a number of movies including The Lord of the Rings.

The new album is from the English Tudor era on Sacred Treasures of England, and will be supported by a worldwide tour throughout the year with a U.S. leg in October.

Comprised of 14 tracks and produced by AimHigher Recordings and Sony Classical, the new album includes motets by composers such as William Byrd and Thomas Tallis, as well as the Missa Euge bone by Christopher Tye.

The Schola’s director, Charles Cole, has called the collaboration between the music label and the choir a “wonderful partnership” and a “unique opportunity for the Schola to bring sacred music from the Renaissance to a much wider audience.”

“The stunning beauty of this music, which we specialize in, deserves to reach many more people who we hope will be moved by the sound of the boys’ voices,” Cole said.

The London Oratory Schola Cantorum Boys Choir, founded in 1996, comprises boys from the school’s junior house aged seven upwards. The school says the choristers are given “outstanding choral and instrumental training within a stimulating musical environment.”

The tracks can be purchased for download here from iTunes. The Schola also has a Facebook page.

AimHigher Recordings’ CEO Kevin Fitzgibbons said they were “impressed” by the Schola’s “captivating musical talent and direction,” adding that the repertoire from this debut recording is “gorgeous and timeless.”

The recording company is the sister label of De Montfort Music which in 2015 produced the highly acclaimed chart-topper, Marian Chant album, by the Benedictine Monks of Norcia.

To coincide with its debut album, the Schola also released the above promotional video featuring Byrd's Haec dies, one of the tracks from the recording. The footage of the choir was filmed with a drone inside the Oratory Church.

Cardinal Sarah’s endorsement

Cardinal Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, released the following message to coincide with the new recording: