Cardinal Pell speaking to reporters at the Vatican, June 29, 2017. (Edward Pentin photo)

Blogs | Jun. 29, 2017

Cardinal Pell: I’m Looking Forward to Having My Day in Court

Holy See says Pope Francis has granted the Australian prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy a leave of absence to defend himself against charges of sexual assault; the cardinal has pledged to then return to work in the Vatican.

The Holy See has stressed the Secretariat for the Economy will continue its work after Pope Francis gave its prefect, Cardinal George Pell, a leave of absence to defend himself in court against sexual assault charges.

Earlier on Thursday, Victoria police decided to charge the cardinal “in respect to historic sexual offenses.”

Cardinal Pell has vigorously denied the charges, telling reporters at the Vatican this morning that he has been subjected to “relentless character assassination” and that news of the allegations strengthens his resolve and offers him the opportunity to clear his name.

Here below are both the statements given this morning by the Holy See and Cardinal Pell.

CARDINAL PELL’S STATEMENT

“Good morning to you all. I want to say one or two brief words about my situation. These matters have been under investigation now for two years. There have been leaks to the media, there’s been relentless character assassination — a relentless character assassination — and for more than a month claims that a decision whether on laying charges is "imminent." I’m looking forward to finally having my day in court. I’m innocent of these charges, they are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me. I’ve kept Pope Francis, the Holy Father, regularly informed during these long months, and I have spoken to him on a number of occasions in the last week, most recently I think a day or so ago. We talked about my need to take leave to clear my name. So I am very grateful to the Holy Father for giving me this leave to return to Australia. I’ve spoken to my lawyers when this will be necessary, and I’ve spoken to my doctors for the best way to achieve this. All along I’ve been completely consistent and clear in my total rejection of these allegations. News of these charges strengthens my resolve and court proceedings now offer me the opportunity to clear my name and then return here, back to Rome, to work.”

HOLY SEE’S STATEMENT