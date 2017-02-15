Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Cardinal Pietro Parolin has said the Holy See is “concerned” about the emergence of populism around the world while also calling on politicians to “grasp the concrete needs of the people.”
Speaking yesterday evening after meeting Italy’s leaders, the Vatican Secretary of State said closing in on oneself is “never a good policy.”
“The inability to welcome and integrate can be dangerous,” the cardinal said. “History teaches us this, and we hope that in this sense it will not be repeated.”
Britain’s decision in a referendum last year to leave the European Union, as well as the rise of Eurosceptic parties in other countries, have led to unease on the continent, reflecting a general disaffection with European institutions.
According to Vatican Radio, Cardinal Parolin said that in the face of these developments, the European project must be “relaunched,” ahead of the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome in 1957, which created the European Economic Community, the forerunner of the European Union.
“It is obvious there are many tensions, many difficulties, but they are also able to become, as they say, a ‘kairos’ — an opportune moment — to reset the political relationship on a new basis,” the cardinal said.
According to L’Osservatore Romano, the Holy See’s top diplomat who is also the Pope’s number two told the Italian television channel TG1 on Tuesday that “sometimes politics is too distant, almost living — to use the words of the Pope — in a self-referential world.”
Certainly such isolationism is “not a good sign,” he said, adding that such an approach is “born from fear [and] fear is never a good counselor.”
But he also added that politics “had to grasp the needs of the people, of real people, and must be able to give answers that are real answers, so that people come back to live and to hope.”
Addressing the employment crisis in Italy, Cardinal Parolin said he truly believed work to be “one of the emergencies of our time, in the face of which the Church would like to recall the very principles of social solidarity that must be the basis of all civil coexistence."
Cardinal Parolin was speaking to the media after meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, and other officials for an annual summit at the Italian Embassy to the Holy See, commemorating the signing of the Lateran Pacts between the Holy See and Italy in 1929.
His warning against populism follow those of Pope Francis, who said in an interview publish just days after Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration last month that populism could lead to the election of "saviors" like Adolf Hitler.
“Of course, crises provoke fears and worries,” he said, but added that for him "the example of populism in the European sense of the word is Germany in 1933”.
The Holy Father underlined that it was too early to pass judgment on President Trump.
"Let's see. Let's see what he does and then we will evaluate," he said.
Definition of: a political philosophy supporting the rights and power of the people in their struggle against the privileged elite. b. The movement organized around this philosophy. 2. Populism The philosophy of the Populist Party.
Pope Francis comparing the popularity of President Trump and his subsequent election, with Germany looking to heal its wounds, mostly self-infllicted, from their disastrous, for them, loss in the First World War, appears uninformed and not thought out. Pope Francis is known for making comments and then excusing himself.
Anyway, I am glad for Presideent Trump’s vision for the U.S. God bless, C-Marie
I agree wholeheartedly with the previous writer that there is a certain type of clergyman who will worry about what the rank and file pew sitters think. Those of us who love St. John Paul II, St. Pius X, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Francis, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Alphonsus Liguori, St. François de Sales, St. John Bosco, and so many others who have loved the People of God take umbrage at the characterization of taking the opinions of the rank and file people as somehow a sign of “populism”, and somehow finding this in some way threatening to good order in the Church are simply DEAD wrong.
Well said Bob
“politics “had to grasp the needs of the people, of real people, and must be able to give answers that are real answers, so that people come back to live and to hope.”” You first.
A long look in the mirror would probably identify many of the crimson and purple as at least indirectly responsible for the rise of populism. Decades of failure to adhere to traditional moral principle by venturing into the momentarily fashionable areas of economics, social science and government for which they lack competence have brought this about. The people are recognizing the “establishment” in whatever form and see that is neither moral nor effective but self serving. There will be many bumps in the road as Ms. May and Mr. Trump have discovered but the turn away from those who regard themselves as the “betters” in society is inevitable.
Bob A lot in what you say is factual. Anyway any sane well adjusted mind can see no evidence of comparing Hitler to Trump. The huge deluge of anti Trump propaganda in the media is insane. Bonkers. The refugee problem with its inherent danger of terrorism is real. Whether Trump is right in his policy is another debate. But it is definitely not racist as the media are portraying it. Displacement of people always has had inherent dangers and problems. There were other options of resolving the situation yet the media chose to ignore them as did the Powers That Be. Another debate. For Francis and the Cardinal to use the word Populism to connect Trump to Hitler is way off, stretching the imagination and also fear mongering and in an indirect way blackening Trumps name. What are they up to. Way outside their Christian office.
In my humble opinion, countries being independent is a good thing, not a bad thing. We don’t need a One World Order, which was the path from which the European Union was heading, and which is an easy setup for some world dictator or anti-Christ. As for Donald Trump’s election, you would think the Vatican would be thrilled that a pro-life president was elected over a pro-abortion candidate. I just do not understand why the Vatican is so off base when it has its own borders and state! Catholics want their church to speak on faith and morals, not politics!
Rebuild Europe? Without condemning the EU’s renunciation of even mentioning its Christian Roots over ten years ago (in its failed constitution)?
No mention of Christianity at all. No mention of Christ.
And note this gem: ““The inability to welcome and integrate can be dangerous….”
Your Eminence, it is the **immigrants** who refuse to integrate. And yes, it’s dangerous, because they want sharia law and we are infidels. Why are fathers hiding their daughters all over the EU?
Our hierarchy has it upside-down. Magisterial truths are optional, while political leftism is mandatory. Europe must stay united and secular, Christian “populists” are like Hitler. Adultery is fine, but you’d better not oppose global warming.
What impoverished blather.
‘Populism’ is the new nominalist term of abuse when the electorate votes for something you do not like. Reform of the European Union? What a joke. It was instructive to watch the debate in the European Parliament on St Valentine’s day. The elite just want more of the same: more centralisation, a European tax on all citizens to finance more domination from the top, Brussels to control all budgets, a European army when most countries with the exception of Greece and one or two others do not pay their dues to NATO which is the one organisation that has kept the peace. If David Cameron had been granted a few concessions and a promise of reform early last year we might well not have had Brexit but oh no all they could think of were a series of hostile insults.
Really? who is the champion of catholic populism?
Who made himself so popular;
to abortionist, atheist, enviromentalist, population controlist, rock stars, all other religious groups other than the orthodoxy Catholic
Is it to funny to see the elite class get all nervous about a person that was elected by the people.The fact is people are tired of phonies who talk a big game but do just the opposite of what they are preaching.Another fact is the elite class has forgotten the common good of the common man who actually supports the church.In the last eight years we have seen gay marriage,transgender bathrooms,priest and nuns marching in pro abortion parades, satanic clubs in schools, boy scouts and transgender boys while the monarchs sit quietly talking about how moral they are and how they defend the church.Morality is now about planting a tree and globalist imperialism that are run by atheist and population control anarchist.It is not populism that you should fear but the loss of free will by the scourge of politically correct progressive populism that is challenging the very religious freedoms that we cherish.