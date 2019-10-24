Book cover of Rome Encounters by Cardinal Gerhard Müller (Sophia Institute Press)

Cardinal Müller in US This Week for Launch of His New Book

The prefect emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith will be appearing at two venues this week for the launch of his new book, ‘Rome Encounters’.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller is in the United States this week to launch his new book Rome Encounters, an anthology of his most noteworthy lectures and interviews.

Published by Sophia Institute Press, part of EWTN, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith explores in the book a wide range of topics critical to the health of the Church and the salvation of souls.

They include where the Enlightenment went wrong, the dangerous pitfalls of ecumenism, and how the Church must confront the secularism of today.

He also discusses the right way to be Christian in an age of scepticism and what Rome must now do to renew the Church.

The cardinal has two dates: On Oct. 25, a large book presentation will be held at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC. (Tel. +1 202 628 9100)

On Oct. 28, he will be attending the Faithful Echo Conference in Denver, Colorado, hosted by the Napa Institute and Catholic Action for Faith and Family, in partnership with the Confraternity of Catholic Clergy and the Archdiocese of Denver.

The conference runs until Oct. 30. For more information, contact: info@napa-institute.org

Earlier this month Cardinal Müller’s “Manifesto of Faith” — a four-page “public testimony of faith” published earlier this year — was turned into a “catechetical documentary.”

In an interview with the Register, Cardinal Müller said the documentary “speaks to people’s hearts and minds — a modern and sympathetic way to communicate the faith.”