Cardinal Renato Martino has become the latest cardinal to publicly support the four cardinals who have written to the Pope asking him to clarify teaching in his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.
Asked in a Dec. 17 interview with the Italian website La Fede Quotidiana for his thoughts on the dubia of the four cardinals, the Italian cardinal replied: “I don’t see there’s anything wrong. It’s legitimate in terms of doctrine to turn to the Pope and express an opinion, and it is also fair to respond.”
Cardinals Carlo Caffarra, Walter Brandmüller, Raymond Burke and Joachim Meisner published the dubia on Nov. 14 asking the Holy Father to give 5 “yes” or “no” answers to ascertain if controversial passages of Amoris Laetitia that have been susceptible to differing interpretations are consistent with past papal teaching. The most controversial of these is whether some remarried divorcees are allowed to receive Holy Communion.
So far, the Pope has not responded to the questions.
Cardinal Martino's intervention follows those of Cardinal Paul Cordes, president emeritus of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum, and Cardinal George Pell, prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for the Economy, who have expressed similar support for the four cardinals. Almost all other cardinals have so far chosen to remain silent on the issue, neither backing the dubia nor supporting Pope Francis’ decision not to respond.
A retired Holy See diplomat who served as Pope St. John Paul II’s permanent observer to the United Nations in New York from 1986 to 2002, Cardinal Martino is considered something of a “moderate” when it comes to prudential matters of public policy, yet a firm defender of the Church’s inviolable teaching on marriage, the family and life. He is currently honorary president of the Dignitatis Humanae Institute which aims to help Christians politicians stand up for the faith in the public square, and was one of six cardinals to make a public act of obedience on behalf of the College of Cardinals to Pope Francis at his papal inauguration in 2013. Among the other five was Cardinal Meisner.
Since 2014, Cardinal Martino has been Cardinal Protodeacon of the Holy Roman Church, meaning he will announce the new Pope’s name after the next conclave after declaring “Habemus Papam!” (we have a pope).
Also in the interview, Cardinal Martino lamented the increasing rate of divorce, saying “probably better and deeper catechesis is needed” so couples are properly educated about the “importance of the step they’re making through the sacrament of marriage.” He also reiterated his firm opposition to abortion and birth control, saying “it [abortion] cannot be accepted because it is murder.”
Cardinal Burke's EWTN Interview
The cardinal’s comments came soon after Cardinal Burke reiterated in a new interview that it is the Pope’s role “as the pastor of the universal Church, as the guardian of the unity of the bishops and of the whole Body of Christ” to “respond” to such questions as those of the dubia.
Speaking to EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo Dec. 15, he also stressed that he and the other three cardinals are not creating division but rather addressing the “existing division within the Church” by trying to obtain clarity on the document’s moral teaching.
"I can assure you that for myself, and I know the other cardinals involved, we wouldn’t raise the questions unless we had the deepest and most sincere concern for the Church herself and for the individual members of the faithful," he said.
He also said that although the Pope has “given his own opinion” on allowing some of the divorced and remarried to receive Holy Communion, such a matter cannot be “some speculative idea” about “how to approach these questions” but rather how “Christ in His Church” addresses such questions. “Until that answer is provided, we remain in a confused state,” he said.
Cardinal Burke, patron of the Sovereign Order of Malta, also addressed Cardinal Christoph Schönborn’s assertion that Amoris Laetitia is an “evolution” of the Church’s doctrine, despite some interpretations which, the four cardinals and other critics say, show an incompatibility with previous papal teaching — Holy Communion for the divorced and remarried being the main one.
"You can’t have a maturation of a teaching which is a rupture from that teaching, which is a breaking away from that teaching," the American cardinal said. "Cardinal Schönborn’s remarks in that regard do not reflect what is called development of doctrine — in other words, through the Church’s reflection she deepens her appreciation of a teaching and, and helps the faithful to practice that teaching.”
He said that instead, “it’s a question of complete rupture in the teaching” whereas a maturation “is something organic, where you see that what the Church has been teaching about marriage now is expressed with a greater fullness."
Cardinal Burke assured viewers he would “never be part of a schism” but rather “continue to defend the faith out of love for Our Lord and for the, his mystical body, my brothers and sisters in the Church.” He said he believed the other cardinals are “of the same mind.”
On the calumnious accusation from critics of the dubia that the four cardinals might have a mental illness, the cardinal said the dubia “are not the reactions of people who are suffering from emotional disorders" but were done with "great serenity and with great respect.” He added: “We’re very deeply concerned about the truth of the doctrine of the faith and its integrity is not a sign of illness."
Asked if a formal correction of the Pope still stands, should the Holy Father continue not to respond, he replied: “Of course it does. It’s a standard instrument in the Church for addressing such a situation in the Church.”
Meanwhile, in a Dec. 18 interview with La Stampa, Archbishop Angelo Becciu, responsible for the day-to-day running of the Roman Curia, said “every form of division causes him [the Pope] distress and pain.”
The Italian archbishop said he would not “go into the controversies” but said he has duty to “loyally” tell the Pope what he thinks when a decision is being taken. “Once it is taken, I obey the Holy Father fully,” he said. “The unity of the Church, for which Jesus sweated blood and gave his life, comes before my own ideas, however good they may be. Ideas that have involved disobedience have ruined the Church."
In his interview with EWTN, Cardinal Burke pointed to the “politicization of the Church” which, he said, is "doing a great deal of damage to the common good of all in the Church." He observed that a “mundane spirit, a worldly spirit” has entered, dividing the Church “into various camps” and that the term 'fundamentalists' is now a label applied to “those of us who are striving to defend the constant teaching of the Church.”
Cardinal Burke stressed that only when the five dubia questions are adequately answered "will the division be dissipated."
"As long as this continues, the division will only grow and of course the fruit of division is error," he said. "We’re talking about the salvation of souls, people being led into error in matters which have to do with their eternal salvation."
Here are some Dubia for those who have questioned the doctrine of AL: Contra-Dubia:
1. Have you read it with the care and reverence with which the faithful should read documents of this type?
2. Given that your objections have centered on Chapter Eight, can you give us first a general account of what the entire document is about, its structure and historical genesis?
3. What is Chapter Eight About?
4. Taking into account what this chapter claims to be, set forth your arguments against it having not realized in an adequate form, that which it claims to realize?
5. Which texts illustrate your point?
6. If you say that these texts contradict the previous teaching of the Church, show how they contradict it.
7. If you say that they failed to say something they should have said, please present a cogent argument why AL necessarily had to say what you are proposing.
9. Do you take into account the possibility that doctrine might be developed by AL and what this development might affect the saying of certain things and the not saying of other things?
10. Do you realize that the Magisterium forms an organic whole, which does not preclude the development of doctrine, and that the development of doctrine is an essential part of what the Magisterium characteristically and necessarily does, and that not saying something in a certain circumstance does not therefore imply necessarily its denial, since that would imply that doctrine is essentially static and exclude all development?
11. Why does Pope Francis insist on discernment and accompaniment (the Via caritatis) regarding those in irregular situations?
12. Do you acknowledge that an attitude of rigorism, of legalism, of systematic disattention to concrete reality hinders the via caritatis consisting of pastoral discernment and accompaniment?
And what does Jesus say about a mercy that transgresses the law in Matthew 15:3 “And He answered and said to them, “Why do you yourselves transgress the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition? 4 For God said, ‘Honor your father and mother,’ and, ‘He who speaks evil of father or mother is to [a]be put to death.’ 5 But you say, ‘Whoever says to his father or mother, “Whatever I have that would help you has been given to God,” 6 he is not to honor his father or his mother[c].’ And by this you invalidated the word of God for the sake of your tradition. 7 You hypocrites, rightly did Isaiah prophesy of you:
8 ‘This people honors Me with their lips,
But their heart is far away from Me.
9 ‘But in vain do they worship Me,
Teaching as doctrines the precepts of men.’
Now let me get this straight, who exactly are the Pharisees in this case, those who believe in Jesus words about marriage, or those who believe that you can do anything in the name of ‘mercy’?
Why no mention of the 6th and 9th Commandments in the Article!?! Surely, that is where the Cardinals are coming from. Shouldn’t this matter be clear, plain and simple to understand—-at least IF you are a Christian? (These two Commandments, given to us by the LORD GOD, HIMSELF, are NOT long and very complicated!) Pope Francis has a serious problem—-that must be addressed by the College of Cardinals.
The Church teaches that “conditionings and mitigating factors” do not change the objective truth in relation to a valid marriage.
An “exception” to the rule equates to a complete rupture with Church teaching.
Any development of doctrine would express the Church’s teaching in greater fullness within or consistent with the rule.
A learned, devout, sincere prince of the Church speaks quite reasonably to the responsibilities of his office and of his responsibilities to his pontiff.
The bishop of Rome is no where to be found other than muttering the word “ridged” on and on and on.
PF replacement can’t come soon enough.
We can applaud when a Cardinal says out of wisdom and charity that he thinks the questions raised in the Dubia are legitimate, the questions in themselves. How can AL be reconciled with moral absolutes? That is a fine question. The fact that it has, at the basic level, already been answered, at least in general terms. Cardinal Cottier, who is together with Cardinal Schönborn, on of the editors of the CCC puts it this way: Mercy is not something different than doctrine; mercy is doctrine. The basic question the Dubia Cardinals are asking is how mercy can be said to combine with moral law. That is a great question. But it has a great answer. The problem with the Dubia is not the question it raises about how AL is to be reconciled with moral absolutes, but the fact that it does not simply ask this question; it demands binary yes/no answers and it permits nothing else. It permits no explanations. It thus assumes that there has been no development of doctrine. It does not start with what Pope Francis did, with what he actually said, but with its own presuppositions.
I will explain the subtle error in the following words of Cardinal Burke:
“You can’t have a maturation of a teaching which is a rupture from that teaching, which is a breaking away from that teaching,” the American cardinal said. “Cardinal Schönborn’s remarks in that regard do not reflect what is called development of doctrine — in other words, through the Church’s reflection she deepens her appreciation of a teaching and, and helps the faithful to practice that teaching.”
He said that instead, “it’s a question of complete rupture in the teaching” whereas a maturation “is something organic, where you see that what the Church has been teaching about marriage now is expressed with a greater fullness.”
Pope Francis in teaching that conditionings and mitigating factors can open a door to the sacraments for people in irregular situations develops doctine, because it expresses the Church’s teaching in greater fullness. It explains the exception to the rule, explaining it more completely. It completely fulfills the criterion of development of doctrine.
Seems to me 80 is a good time to go out to pasture, if not sooner. Maybe the elevator does not reach the top floors at some point? They toss cardinals out at that age, as far as voting, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Seems more obvious each day to me. Certainly nothing to lose.
The Biblical Teaching found in the Gospels and the Writings of St. Paul cannot be set aside in the name of “Mercy.” “WHAT GOD HAS JOINED TOGETHER LET NO MAN PUT ASUNDER.” (Matt. 19:6; Mark 19:9) The Pope is not GOD; he has NO divine “right” to adjust, change, or alter the LAW OF GOD—-which is clearly iterated in the 6th and 9th COMMANDMENTS. Something is going to have to be done about this matter concerning Pope Francis. I am very, very, sad to say this, but it would NOT be the first time in the History of the Catholic Church that a Pope has to be formally denounced by the Collegial Body of Cardinals. PRAY for the whole CHURCH; this will go down in history as a very dark time for the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church. Yet, even still, JESUS will never abandon HIS CHURCH!
"It cannot be accepted because it is murder" directly followed a line about the cardinal's opposition to "birth control and abortion."
I am sure the singular “it” referred appropriately to abortion as murder, not to birth control (natural or otherwise) as murder. THAT would have been a worldwide headline.