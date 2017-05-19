Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
In a new interview, Cardinal Raymond Burke has said it is “now necessary” that a declaration be issued on key areas of Church doctrine that are “not clear” in Pope Francis’ teachings.
The Holy Father will then be “obliged to respond” in order to bring clarification to those teachings, he said.
The cardinal told The Wanderer newspaper Aug. 14 that such a formal act of correction has not been invoked “for several centuries” and until now it has never been used “in a doctrinal way.”
But he said it would be “quite simple” and involve presenting on the one hand the “clear teaching of the Church” and on the other “what is actually being taught by the Roman Pontiff.” The teaching in question in particular relates to doctrinal matters published in the Pope's 2016 apostolic exhortation, Amoris laetitia.
“If there is a contradiction, the Roman Pontiff is called to conform his own teaching in obedience to Christ and the Magisterium of the Church,” the cardinal explained, adding that a “formal declaration” would be submitted to the Holy Father to which he would be “obliged to respond.”
The cardinal stressed that the dubia, five questions which he and three other cardinals (Cardinals Carlo Caffarra, Walter Brandmüller and Joachim Meisner) issued nearly a year ago, aimed to give the Holy Father the occasion to clarify these aspects of Church teaching.
They were issued in a “very respectful way and not in any way aggressive,” he said, but as the Pope has “chosen not to respond” to them, “so it is now necessary simply to state what the Church teaches about marriage, the family, acts that are intrinsically evil, and so forth.”
“These are the points that are not clear in the current teachings of the Roman Pontiff; therefore, this situation must be corrected. The correction would then direct itself principally to those doctrinal points,” he said.
The cardinal, a former prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, the Church’s highest court, did not give a timeframe for the correction, but hinted at its urgency by stressing that the Church is “being torn asunder right now by confusion and division” and that unity is at stake.
“The Holy Father must be called on to exercise his office to put an end to this,” he said.
Cardinal Burke first suggested a possible formal correction of the Pope in an interview with the Register last November, saying it is “clearly quite rare” but if there was no response, then it would be a “question of taking a formal act of correction of a serious error.” He spoke then of “tremendous division” that is “not the way of the Church.”
In his latest interview, he said he finds the situation “has only worsened” and pointed to groups of lay faithful, priests and bishops he has met who are “practically in desperation” over what is happening.
Any fraternal correction is expected to be undertaken in the first place in camera caritatis, in other words, not in public, according to Cardinal Brandmüller.
In his interview with The Wanderer, the cardinal warned of the danger of schism if universal doctrinal discipline is not restored, but reiterated his firm opposition to that ever happening. “A schism can never be correct,” he said, adding that what is happening is a situation of apostasy that the Blessed Mother warned about in her Message of Fatima.
“There can be apostasy within the Church and this, in fact, is what is going on,” he said. “In connection with the apostasy, Our Lady also referred to the failure of pastors to bring the Church to unity.”
In a speech last month, Cardinal Burke observed that disorientation and error had entered into the Church “in a diabolical way,” but encouraged the faithful to remain steadfast in the faith as well as courageous and serene, knowing Christ’s victory is “already written.”
Cardinal Meisner and true mercy
In his latest interview, the cardinal also praised Cardinal Joachim Meisner, the archbishop emeritus of Cologne and one of the four cardinals to sign the dubia, saying he had a “profound sense of the Catholic Faith” and always “supported and encouraged” those who defended the Church’s “constant teaching and practice.”
“He was a wonderful pastor,” Cardinal Burke said, who never criticized those who supported the Church’s teaching as “legalists” who “do not care about people” and were “throwing stones” at others. “He was a very loving pastor who understood that a good shepherd of the flock must teach the truth to the faithful in its entirety.”
The cardinal also confirmed the existence of a commission to examine Bl. Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae vitae and warned that if the Church's infallible teaching on contraception (that it “is intrinsically disordered, that to separate the unitive and procreative aspects of the marital act is always and everywhere wrong”) is not upheld, it would “be an opening to all kinds of immoral activity involving our sexual faculties while people would justify sinful genital acts.”
He also stressed the importance of “discriminating mercy” which “distinguishes the sin from the sinner.”
“An expression of love toward the sinner makes it very clear that the sin he or she is committing is absolutely repulsive and must be stopped. Yet, the tendency is to respond with a false sense of mercy,” the cardinal said.
“If we are not conscious of our sin and repenting of it, what does it mean to ask for God’s mercy? Why are we asking for God’s mercy if we have not sinned? So it is as simple as that. Otherwise, mercy is a meaningless term. We must admit the sin we have committed is wrong, that we are deeply sorry for it, and that we are asking for God’s mercy.”
Cardinal Burke is spot on. We need clarification. We must cling to the doctrines of the faith. The Word of God demands this. Keep up the good work, Your Excellency Cardinal Burke.
Amen, Cdl. Burke. God help the Pope. God help us all.
Missed the class on humility. Perhaps he thinks that he is the Pope.
Will this correction also extend to the Synod of bishops on whose documents Amoris Laetitia is based?
Why not stop talking about a correction and just do it. Put a stop to the misinformation that is circulating.
To deny that a sin is a sin is a sin against the Holy Spirit which Jesus described as unforgivable. As Cardinal Burke pointed out, where is the need for mercy if we deny a need for it? While we are at it, I cannot recall a homily dealing with sin in the past 100 years (exaggeration intended) nor anything about the sacrament of Reconciliation except around the Easter Season, the “required once a year” speech.
The rise of the dictatorship of conscience has vanquished the sense of sin and the need to confess. Lord, help us to wisely discern and help us to descend from the makeshift altar of a misinformed, self-serving conscience.
The correct way to interpret Pope Francis’ texts is to DO SO IN A CATHOLIC SENSE, and battle those who do NOT!
I can not help but think this Gospel passage is relevant to the current discussion; “Jesus said to his disciples: “If your brother sins against you, go and tell him his fault between you and him alone. If he listens to you, you have won over your brother.
If he does not listen, take one or two others along with you, so that ‘every fact may be established on the testimony of two or three witnesses.’
If he refuses to listen to them, tell the church. If he refuses to listen even to the church, then treat him as you would a Gentile or a tax collector.
Amen, I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.
Again, (amen,) I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything for which they are to pray, it shall be granted to them by my heavenly Father.
For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”
Cardinal Burke is faithful to Christ’s eternal teaching on marriage and adultery. The Pope just wants to be ‘popular’ in the secular, relativist culture.
Amoris Laetitia must be clarified & the only one to do so is PF who actually signed the document. AL has visibly led to a number of Bishops’ Conferences interpreting AL to their own liking which has now fractured the Unity of the One Holy Catholic & Apostolic Church. It is seen as permitting cohabitants of all kinds & colours to continue living in grave sin & brings Holy Matrimony to the level of civil marriage. It also affects the Sacraments of Penance & Holy Eucharist & makes it possible for priests to be sued if they refuse to ‘accompany’ an unrepentant sinner & grant them access to Holy Communion whilst still living in their sin. It is very necessary, therefore, that we know what the pope intended when he signed Amoris Laetitia.
Cardinal Burke acknowledges Apostasy within the Church and schism. Remarkably he cited the Blessed Virgin’s warning of “the failure of pastors to bring the Church to unity”. He declared months past that if the Dubia were not responded to by the Pontiff he would then proceed with a formal “fraternal” correction. Many will object including a significant number of Cardinals and Bishops, those closely allied with the Pontiff’s policy of accommodation. Mercy without the requirement of justice, a committal to turn from sin and penance. If the Pontiff’s softening of doctrinal requirements was intended to embrace and recover the disenfranchised it’s clear that hasn’t occurred. Quite the opposite. Apostasy began prior to Pope Francis but has accelerated since his elevation to the pontificate. The relaxation of “Rules” simply sanctioned the continued laxity of practice. Division may be irreversible regarding the German, Maltese, Argentine and other Hierarchy Conferences. Burke is doing what must now be done to salvage souls who are wavering, unsure. This action deserves our full unequivocal support. Especially from those of us who have received Holy Orders.
In reply to Will:
You say, “Pope Francis is the Pope, not Burke.”
And that is true. No faithful Catholic would say otherwise. Francis is Pope. Burke is a Cardinal.
And, in fact, that’s exactly why Cardinal Burke has a Catholic duty to issue a correction of the pope.
Didn’t you know that? Or (be honest, Will) is this an area of the Catholic faith you haven’t studied much?
Pope Francis is teaching ambiguously in such a way as to promote confusion, heresy, and sin.
And, he has refused to teach anything on the relevant topic in such a way that the charism of infallibility would be exercised. (If he tried, the Holy Spirit would suddenly spin his teaching around the opposite direction.)
Now, this is not the first time in the history of the Church that the pope has failed to do his duty when it was desperately needed by the faithful. (Pope Honorius I comes to mind, re: the monothelitism controversy; look him up.)
And it will not be the last (if the Lord tarries).
Nevertheless, it is sometimes the duty of St. Paul to correct St. Peter; or the duty of St. Catherine to reprove Peter’s successor.
While Cardinal Burke is not, so far as I can tell, either on the level of St. Paul or even of St. Catherine; still, he is a bishop, and even a Cardinal.
As such, it can quite easily be his duty to correct the pope. This is a very, very Catholic thing to do. (Albeit one that isn’t required often, thanks be to God.)
So, yes: Pope Francis is the pope. And Cardinal Burke is not; he is a Cardinal. And on certain topics, the current pope’s indulgence in unedifying politicking instead of teaching the faith merits charitable correction from someone who isn’t the pope. Cardinals, traditionally, are among those most-responsible for fulfilling this duty.
Thanks for the observation, Will! Your words do rather shore up and confirm Edward Pentin’s argument!
Given the likely outcome of the next conclave, the “process of a formal correction” must take place in the current pontificate. The gravity of the move will force an examination of conscience across the Church. Were the “process of a formal correction” not to come about, license will have been given for far worse currents to erupt and take a strangle hold on the papacy in the not distant future. The formal correction must come about…sooner rather than later.
A pope who believes himself mandated to do whatever he wants is in contradiction of “Pastor Aeternus” of Vatican I [1869-70] which at once defined the nature of papal infallibility and provided its constraints. “The Holy Spirit was not given to the Roman Pontiffs so that they might disclose new doctrine, but so that they might guard and set forth the Deposit of Faith handed down from the Apostles.” Compliance to this statement is critical assurance of conformity to the mind of Jesus Christ. It cannot be set aside. Pope Bergoglio and his crew require a respectful but no less bold reminder that he is Vicar of Christ—not Christ’s replacement.
@ Kenneth Bergman, mercy without repentance and the resolution to sin no more is false mercy. Why do so many people not get that?
“With respect”? Not so. All this done in interviews and speeches. You know them by their fruits. And it appears Cardinal Burke’s grandstanding has been done with great disrespect and disobedience. This could easily have been done privately as is the norm b/n cardinals and the Holy Father. And using words like schism and apostasy? Really? And so many here cheering on? Clearly Cardinal Burke has “sour grapes” losing his position. And there are MANY clear explanations easily accessible out there explaining how the Holy Father remains consistent w/ the doctrine in Amoris. Shame, shame on Cardinal Burke and all who follow his cult of personality and rigidity. The teaching is preserved. Amoris and the teaching are “both/and”.
Pope Francis is definitely the Pope. However, to use an analogy, St. Paul corrected St. Peter during the early days…and he even did it publicly.
Thank God for Cardinal Burke.
Will: Remember….
“Pope Paul is the Pope, not Curran.”
I often think it’s an issue, not a papacy or authority, that folks really “believe in.”
And if that causes confusion for some, welcome to the beautiful, oft-nuanced, and challenging world God created. That’s why He invented the conscience.
Will, that is precisely so and why it is absolutely essential that he teach the truth without ambiguity.
Thank the Lord for brave and true shepherds of the Church. All those who stand back and remain silent while heretical teachings are flourishing will need to decide if they follow Christ or man.
Pope or man, if they veer from what Christ has taught, they must be called out. This is very serious. What would keep any Pope from refusing to clarify an issue like this? Is it pride or is it the desire to let false teachings flourish? We do not know because our Pope refuses to respond.
This is so sad that the Cardinal and his followers cannot see the great harm they are doing to the Church—yes, I know they say Frances is the one doing the harm. Being a Catholic means committing oneself to the Person of Jesus, not blindly committing to following rules and dogma.
We need to pray for Cardinal Burke and such so that they may learn and understand what Jesus said: “But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.”
Cardinal Burke and Cardinals Carlo Caffarra, Walter Brandmüller and Joachim Meisner,so many of us worldwide are depending on your leadership and moral clarity.
“If we are not conscious of our sin and repenting of it, what does it mean to ask for God’s mercy? Why are we asking for God’s mercy if we have not sinned? So it is as simple as that. Otherwise, mercy is a meaningless term. We must admit the sin we have committed is wrong, that we are deeply sorry for it, and that we are asking for God’s mercy.” - Bingo! Right on the spot! Thank you Cardinal Burke. You are a faithful Son of Christ. Political correctness and false mercy has destroyed the pontificate of Bergoglio.
Yes Will - The Pope is the Pope and not Burke. Which is why it is the Pope that needs to respond with clarity. Failure to respond or teach clearly is a failure to perform the basics of the office. It is the duties of the Cardinals to assist in safeguarding the truth, and the teachings of the Church. Let each perform the duties of their respective offices.
Yes, Francis is pope; but that does not give him license to disregard or ignore Church teachings. Cardinal Burke and the other four dubia cardinals are heroic and correct to want clarity. If sin is okay, there is no need for a Church; but clearly sin is not okey, therefore we need the Church to teach the truth, and not simply to blow off your favorite sin.
To Will:
And the Pope is the servant of Jesus Christ, not Jesus Christ.
The real theological question is this: is “the four Cardinals Dubia” more in accord with the final document of the assembled bishops at the end of the second Ordinary Synod of the Family or is AL? That final document is the development of the Church’s response to Holy Matrimony in an age in which so many are not even entering into marriage, having families etc. as well as the divorce rate of Catholics. It is the Synod of Bishops that then developed a response, faithful to the TEACHING of the Church but giving some leeway in the Church’s PASTORAL response to the real lives of our Catholics. As in all the other synods, they ‘set the direction of the Church’ with and under Peter. As with the other synods, the bishops asked the pope to summarize and synthesize their responses in an Apostolic Exhortation [=Amoris Laetita].
Saint Pope John Paul II’s Apostolic Exhortation Familiaris Consortio was similar summarizing and synthesizing of the Synod on the Family. He did not write that Exhortation out of nowhere; neither did Pope Francis write his Exhortation out of nowhere. There was continuity between the 1980 Synod and Familiaris Consortio. The real theological question is this: is there a similar continuity between the final statement of the assembled bishops in the Synod of 2015 (the result of two synods) and Pope Francis’ Amoris Laetitia or is Cardinal Burke et al. right in stating there is discontinuity. [Cardinal Burke also stated previously that Canon Law could not change concerning marriage (which it has in the past and did under Pope Francis)]
Thank you, Cardinal Burke!!! God bless you, C-Marie
Cardinal Burke’s stance is very reassuring. I hope he and other bishops/cardinals make their voices heard even more broadly. Many people in the pews are uncomfortable with the wishy washy approach to Catholicism that is spreading.
Game on.
@Will,
Did anyone say otherwise. So what?
Saying the Church has been “torn asunder” can cause much more confusion, disunity, doubt,and hostility than a papal document on, ironically, the joy of love.
Still, I have no dubia about Cardinal Burke’s comments because I do not share his fear of and disdain for “confusion.” To me, he sounds more like a litigator than a lover, more like a judge who he is not than like a humble juror who he is, but he should be heard.
Let Catholics debate. Let us discuss. Let us trust. Let us respect. That’s collective evidence of authentic Church unity, but too many see it as a threat, even going for the jugular and calling it sinful and tying it to “worthiness” to receive the Eucharist.
We diminish the “joy of love” when we make it into a compliance issue or a legal debate, declaring that if you don’t concur, you tear asunder. And love and loving never—-ever—should be a topic where “authority” commands. The Book of love is not a rule book or a how-to manual.
Pope Francis is the Pope, not Burke.
A strong, learned and faithful prince of the Church.
He speaks with precision and clarity, as did BXVI.
The current pontiff continues to use jesuit-speak, which can mean anything to anyone.