Synodality — a word that has come to mean decentralizing and democratizing the Church and the Magisterium away from the papacy and the Vatican to local churches — has been lauded by the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops in a Dec. 13 talk at the launch of two books on the subject.
Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri praised the books, written by theologian Father Michele Giulio Masciarelli of the archdiocese of Chieti-Vasto, saying the author “deepens” the concept of ecclesial synodality, “welding it” with another ecclesiological category “very dear to Pope Francis: that of the People of God.”
The cardinal's discourse was also published in the Dec. 14 edition of L'Osservatore Romano.
He said that “thanks to Pope Francis,” synodality is “gaining increasing importance in the Church's life,” summing up the “current path of Church reform and her institutions.”
The Italian cardinal, who administered the highly controversial 2014 and 2015 synods on the family, noted that the Pope’s “important speech” of Oct. 17, 2015, at the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Synod of Bishops, “is the starting point” of Father Masciarelli reflections.
“On that occasion,” he said, the Holy Father “outlined a program of renewal to be conducted in all levels of the Church.” The Pope, he added, “thinks, in a sense, of a ‘widespread’ synodality, able to permeate every area of the Church's mission, in the knowledge that synodality is a constitutive dimension of the Church itself.”
The cardinal said Father Masciarelli “explains well that synodality is not identified purely and simply with episcopal collegiality, although these two concepts are closely linked. Synodality, in fact, speaks of ecclesial subjectivity of the whole people of God, ontologically founded on the sacraments of Christian initiation.”
The head of the Synod of Bishops added that as the shepherds are “members of this people, it is clear that we can and must also talk, for example, of a priestly synodality and an episcopal synodality,” according to the “rich conciliar teaching on the college of the apostles and their successors.”
Focusing on Father Masciarelli’s “theology of synodality”, Cardinal Baldisseri said the author shows well that synodality “is not a ‘lofty’ idea which affects only the Pope and bishops, but is a guiding concept suitable even for the ecclesial ‘base’, and thus for the parishes, in which our people routinely live their Christian faith and their ecclesial belonging.”
Continuing with the emphasis on the People of God, he added: “We must admit that our parish communities are not yet fully liberated from a clericalist vision inherited from the past: pastors and lay people are often accustomed to an individualistic exercise of pastoral care, unable to take advantage of the centrality of all the baptized, each of whom is given by the Holy Spirit gifts and charisms for the common good.” (Pope Francis also criticized clericalism in his morning homily Dec. 13, saying it alienates members of the Church by refusing to be close to them, and reinforces the belief that priests are above the laity).
Cardinal Baldisseri went on to stress that “it is in this sense” there is a need to “focus on the participating organizations that arose with the Second Vatican Council and to which the Holy Father has repeatedly drawn attention,” beginning with “the pastoral council, diocesan and parish, in which men and women, representing all community members, assist pastors in pastoral planning.”
The cardinal noted that Father Masciarelli, whose archbishop, Bruno Forte, was also a controversial figure in the last synod, said the priest’s books represent a “significant contribution to the deepening of the theological and pastoral theme of synodality” and he hoped that both of his publications “are known and used by pastors and the faithful to promote that ‘urgent ecclesial renewal’ of which Pope Francis speaks in his apostolic exhortation Evangelii gaudium (nos. 27-33).”
Although the Pope and his allies are plowing on with synodality (the subject was central to discussions at this week’s C9 Council of Cardinals meeting), some are concerned that it is essentially “protestantizing” the Church, turning it into a quasi democratic republic rather than a papal monarchy that safeguards and defends Church doctrine.
One Church observer, an expert in ecclesiology, called Cardinal Baldisseri’s words “110% Protestantism”, and believes synodality as it is currently being discussed has Trotzkyist connotations ("permanent synodality" being synonymous with "permanent revolution").
The current emphasis on synodality partly derives from the aspirations of the late Jesuit Cardinal Carlo Martini who hoped for "a sort of permanent council of regents for the Church, beside the Pope." He was one of the first to propose the model of a "synodal" Church in which the Pope no longer governs as an absolute monarch.
Also worth noting is that along with discussing synodality, the Council of Cardinals also spoke this week about reforming the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The Congregation represents unity of the faith but, according to some Church observers, decentralization along the lines of the proposed synodality would probably render it powerless, or perhaps even obsolete.
Father Masciarelli’s books are entitled “Un popolo sinodale. Camminare insieme” (A Synodal People – Walking Together) and “Parrocchia sinodale. Casa del popolo di Dio” (Synodal Parish – House of the People of God).
The Protestnization of the Church was the experimental idea of Paul VI supported by liberals where he allowed the conciliar and post conciliar documents of Vat II to be written ambiguously and purposely left open for interpretation similar to what Pope Bergaglio has been doing not only with his Apostolic Exhortation but with his various political left wing liberal appointments and elevations to cardinal only in a more profound and “in your face”, “my way or the highway” manner without mincing words. It was Paul VI who invited I believe six, Protestant leaders to the council for advice and help in the name of ecumenicalism. Since then liberal prelates around the world and as I have seen in the U.S.as well as the Vatican began the elimination and in some cases outright forbidding of the celebration of the Tridentine Mass which was supposedly granted yto the laity by no less than two Popes in Summorum Pontificums along with many other not so obvious changes including the so called Land O`Lakes statement in Wisc. and with the help of Jesuits and others the removal of Catholic traditional teachings from formerly Catholic Universities in name only such as Georgetown, Fordham, Scranton Univ. St Joseph and others by allowing liberal pro-abortion, pro-contraception and gay marriage speakers and professors to shape their educational profiles of liberalism in the interest of open academic thought and the transformation was almost complete but Benedict XVI had to go. Along comes the Cd. Daneels of Belgium with his so called St Galant Mafia group as described by his book, intent on removing Benedict XVI and orchestrating the election of Jorge Mario Bergaglio and now you have the Church the liberals in their evil, vile and political manipulative ways have been working to achieve for fifty years. Rome has become a political cesspool of fear and intimidation according to recent reports by Vatican reporters and they will not stop till they have a complete reformation from inside out even to reducing and profaneing the Sacrament of the Holy Eucharist to a symbolic gesture that can be received by anyone in any moral state. It is no wonder St Januarius`s blood did not liquefy on Dec 16th of this year in Naples. There are evil times ahead for this Church.
Look, the office of Inquisitor was established in the middle ages ( in the 13th century I think ) to reinforce the Church’s doctrine and reverse the wide spread protestantization ” of the Church, which had been at work for centuries earlier and which was destroying the Church. The office of Inquisitor evolved into the present office of the Doctrine of the Faith and has served us well. We don’t want to return to the disastrous situation which existed prior to the 13th century.
One of the problems facing the Church after Vatican 2 was the wide spread Theological speculation that took place publically an attempt at ” synodalization ” in which many Theologians refused to accept the teachings of Vatican 2 and later of Humane Vite. We don’t need any more of that. We need to stop this ” campaigning ” for ” nuances ” to the Doctrine of the Faith. It upsets everyone, it upsets me. Reorganizing offices is one thing, making the faithful at large an actual part of the Magisgterium is, in my view, heretical.
I once thought well maybe the Pope means decentralize the administrative duties or some such, clear out bureaucracy. Surely he does not mean to take the Keys to the Kingdom from the Pope? Decentralizing the Church that Christ established? So we mere humans know more than the Lord? To reorder what God has put in place is much more than a huge error.
Maybe they are not just foolish and blinded, could it be more than that? For me, that is a horrible thing to think, a road I do not want to walk but I find myself there over & over again these days.
The Trinity is not a democracy.
All things are possible with God, that is GOD, not man. Sigh, we have lost the ability to tell the difference.
Hard days ahead.
The poison fruit of the cyanide is already growing. In San Diego the divorced and civilly remarried can receive the Eucharist but in Philadelphia they cannot. For give a convert, but is not our Church supposed to be One? If we are one body in Christ then those who seek to divide and individualize the Church are doing the devil’s work. To me it is that simple.
Marxism at it’s best. Sister Lucia of Fatima, said communism would return and take over the entire world. I never dreamed that would include Rome. Seriously, look at what these new leaders in the church are pushing. It aligns perfectly with the communist Marxist ideology. It is a complete fit, and robed in clerical dress.
It is too late to worry about politicizing the Church. This Pope is nothing but pure politics as he demonstrated from his political appointments of newly made cardinals, his transfers of prelates who disagree with his left wing liberal agenda, to sending packing devout traditional high ranking cardinals such as Cd Sarah who simply asks priests to follow an ancient Jewish custom that was used before Vat II of facing East with the Faithful in anticipation of the coming of the Lord along with Cd Burke and many others to numerous to name. Cd Sarah`s humble request stirred up an immediate world wide response on the Jesuit Spadaro`s twitter account condemning the request followed by a personal visit by Pope Bergaglio who then sent him packing replacing him with a political favorite and dismantling St John Paul II center into another form. He is now fully supported with the recent election of the Jesuit priest from Valenzuela with can you guess? a Doctorate in Political Science as the head of his order, the Jesuits, must have thrilled him. Where are we Argentina? Just when I thought it could not get any more liberal, left or political another surprise comes along. Welcome back to the middle ages, what`s next? who knows. Perhaps an act of correction?
The Church ought not start down a path of politicizing every pastoral, ecclesial, doctrinal, etc matter.
Councils, whether magisterial, diocesan or in a parish, seems always to represent their own members personal agendas, and not those of ‘the community’ (as if that’s a good thing anyway)—-and certainly not necessarily the truth.
Can the Holy Spirit be discerned from polling data???
Please God, deliver us from Pope Francis and his radical sycophants!
Great. Not only will we have one tyrant who implements novel doctrine subjectively from the bottom up but we will have an entire group of them…and this without a Congregation to check for objectivity.
Timothy O’Rourke Jr.
I was reading along with the article thinking it was a good article then read in total shock from a reported expert in ecclesiology that synodality is trotskyism-gee down to the parish pastoral councils huh lol? Good grief! What Church is this supposed expert in ecclesiology live in, work in and do his theology? Christ gave the Church the primacy of Peter [Matthew 16] and the synodality of the apostles [Matthew 18]
I am starting to wonder where people are coming from—-This was all in Lumen Gentium which was a Dogmatic Constitution. Of course there are those who do not accept Vatican II at all-sorry that train left the station some fifty years ago
The Pope and his followers ignore the scriptures. made Peter, and not the apostles, the rock.
Now let me work this out. Point Number One: Cardinal Baldisseri praises the notion of synodality. Point Number Two: The recent Synods of Bishops both rejected the proposal that the divorced and civilly remarried should be allowed to receive Communion if they continue a sexual relationship. Point Number Three: If Cardinal Baldisseri really means what he says then it follows that not only he personally but also the Pope also support the teaching that the divorced and civilly remarried cannot be allowed to receive Communion if they continue a sexual relationship. Thanks for that confirmation, Cardinal. Much appreciated.
liberalism (read post-Vatican II misinterpretations) has been killing off the Faith for 5 decades now….and apparently the solution to this is even more liberalism!!! What is that definition of madness?: Doing the same think over and over hoping to have different results. This (including the catch words/phrases ‘pastoral accompaniment’, ‘syndonality’, ‘mercy’) is all becoming quite comical
More convoluted gibberish and perverted moral logic. Another example of the diabolical disorientation that has permeated the Church. How sad. The Church needs our prayers for waking up and coming to their senses.
In talks about the Church, I feel like the things I am teaching are being dissolved while I speak.”—B.Riggs
Pretty much nails it. On dark troubled nights, some people might have asked themselves, “Am I still a Catholic?” Now we have people asking each other, “Is our Church still Catholic?”
There needs to be a WikiLeaks dump from (on) Vatican City. Whose to say this would not be a “working of the Holy Spirit” - as we are so fond of banner-ing about these days. One could even make the moral (and historical precedent) claim that this may be more of the Spirit’s doing than this current wreckage of the Church.
There has already been the hint of a trove in the Soros/Podesta release from WikiLeaks.
Could such a *dump* be already in the works? Wink. Wink. The hacker collective *Anonymous* is already hinting of things to come. If I were in Vatican City I would double down putting my digital correspondence behind several encryption walls - if its not too late already. Whose to say, right now, someone’s *not* footpadding about!
Professor, my understanding of reform in the ‘traditional’ sense is that the Church is in constant need of reforming. A healthy look to see what trends, errors, teachings, life-styles and such, are making their way into the ordinary practices of the Universal Church, so that it can be cut off and stopped before it takes hold.
It doesn’t mean in any way to tamper with the Deposit of Faith. Now that is what the general, traditional sense of ‘reform’ used to mean, and hence it can be used without frightening anyone. But after Vatican II ‘reform’ came to mean ‘experimental’ practices to see what happens. Things that weren’t in the documents that later were approved - or not, have taken root and it will require a great deal of effort to remove - such as the removal of Latin, Extraordinary Ministers, Communion in the hand, Mass with the priest facing the people and altar girls to name a few. The Pope has been said to want to get his reforms in quickly and thoroughly so that the next ‘administration’ won’t be able to easily remove them.
“but critics fear synodality will lead to a ‘protestantization’ of the Church”. No need to fear. The Church is already unrecognizable since Vatican II and now complete with Pope Bergaglio and besides why bother with synods they are really nothing more than show and adding to climate change with all the travel which this Pope is so concerned about as he knows full well that no matter how the synod comes out he has the final word as demonstrated with the last two synods that did not produce the results he was hoping to get so he added his own very controversial and divisive footnote to his Apostolic Exhortation. Seems to me it is quite antithetical to be calling for more synods when he and his like minded prelates proudly proclaim they are “finally dismantling those restrictive and binding conciliar documents of the Council of Trent”. Given the total ban and denigration of traditional Catholics and their tridentine worship who Pope Bergaglio called “sick, closed, rigid and even heretical in need of psychological help, protestanization is progressing very nicely particularly since the Novus Ordo with bongos and guitars that are more like community social gatherings than devout worship we used to have that he hates so much. I do not recognize this Church any longer as the one I grew up in before Vat II and seems to me now no different now than the hundreds of protestant churches, but then maybe that`s the point after all Pope Bergaglio did travel to Sweden to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the reformation, did he not? Why bother with synods other than the appearance of solidarity and I also would not be too hard on the local clerics who he accuses of clericalism, as far as I can determine from all this Pope has done lately he is the prime example of arrogant clericalism putting himself above the law of God concerning reception of the Eucharist by divorced and civilly re-married Catholics or anyone else he feels the need to accommodate.
The ‘protestantization’ of the Roman Catholic Church has been going on beginning with the second Vatican Council. Now we celebrate the reformation, have made the Holy Mass more like the Lutheran service. The Novus Ordo, while liturgically valid leaves me cold. I attend the Tridentine Mass in all of its glory where the majesty of God is on display and Christ comes down to be in our midst minus guitars, people talking, holding hands, moving about etc disrupting the prayerful environment of the past. So what is new?
OK. Im a convert and I have a fairly basic question: Why is the universal Church feeling a need to reform at all? Reform? Think about the meaning of the word for a second. I understand clarifications. I understand developing thought as revelation unfolds. But reform? The Truths dont need changing, obviously. So is the reform merely the way these Truths are delivered? Are the reforms in changing the hierarchy? I am legitimately curious where this NEED comes from because I dont have the top down perspective to see the global church and I am sure its various needs.
Now, if we just have enough synods, and multi-regional interpretations of the work of these synods, we just might catch up with the protestants and their “30,000” denominations.
What a time to be teaching cathechumens about the magisterium and unity of the Catholic Church. In talks about the Church, I feel like the things I am teaching are being dissolved while I speak.
Does anyone see what is really happening here? This is a clear sucker punch by liberal old prelates who are trying to undermine 2000 yr old teachings but really do not have the guts to come out and say it.If it is of the Holy Spirit then proclaim it loudly otherwise it is not but only appeasement of the secular society.Everything that the church taught is suddenly wrong because a liberal progressive theologian says so.What ever happened to tradition.?You do remember Paul hold fast to your traditions that were passed down to you.I know in not a theologian and i cant tell you how long Moses beard is but i can tell you what the bible says and what the church has said for 2000 yrs. What is being passed of as the HOLY SPIRIT SHOULD BE RENAMED HOLY MACKERAL.Tell me again why Pope Benedict resigned. GOD BLESS
The whole lot of the Marxist collaborators. They are turning the Bride of Christ into the harlot of Babylon.
sorry for being cynic, but ultimately synodality means that couples in a 2nd civil marriage eat their judgement in Philadelphia, while one hour by plane further, in Chicago, the local ordinary gives communion to everyone, practising gay couples included. What if such a couple were to relocate from Philly to Chicago or spends just a weekend trip in the other diocese? Or in Europe: in Germany communion for everyone who pays the churchtax - across the river in Poland you eat your judgement? This synodality is an intellectual offence unless it means intentional protestantization and relativism
All these prelates are hyperclericalist , as “sunodality” is a purely fictive construct in which a small cabal of cardinals directed by Francis are there to give the appearance of consultation..The Family synod did not have the results that were pre-programmed but as the preparation for another one gets under way, we can see that nothing is going to be left to chance. Thus is the means by which the pontiff is going to get around the restrictions placed on the infallibility exercised in the papal office and allow for the introduction of many anti-Catholic concepts which are not held to a standard because they appear to issue from a consultancy rather than from the Petrine See proper.
I’m sorry, but I don’t understand the point. If they are undermining their own authority and existence, then to hell with them.