A dispute has arisen in Italy following a comment made on Radio Maria by Father Giovanni Cavalcoli, a respected and accomplished Dominican theologian, who said the devastating earthquakes that have struck central Italy this year are God’s punishment for the country legalizing homosexual unions in July.
“Let’s call it divine punishment,” Father Cavalcoli said, according to Italian media (his precise remarks are more moderate when put in context, see below).
Last Sunday, a massive 6.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed the basilica of St. Benedict in Norcia, the birthplace of the 6th century saint, along with seriously damaging other churches and historical sites. It was the 3rd major temblor in the region after the Aug. 24 earthquake which led to almost 300 people losing their lives.
Father Cavalcoli’s comment led to his suspension from the Catholic station, and also elicited an unprecedented condemnation from the Vatican in the person of Archbishop Angelo Becciu, sostituto (deputy) to the Secretary of State and someone close to Pope Francis.
The prelate said the Dominican theologian’s words are not in accord with the Gospel, “are offensive to believers and scandalous to those who do not believe.” His words, the archbishop added, “date back to the pre-Christian period and do not correspond to the theology of the Church because they are contrary to the vision of God offered to us by Christ.”
“Christ,” he added, “has revealed the face of God’s love, not a capricious and vengeful God. This is a pagan, non-Christian vision”. He also went so far as to say that such comments “offend” the Virgin Mary who is seen as “the mother of mercy who bends over a weeping child and wipes their tears, especially in terrible moments like those of the earthquake."
The Italian daily La Repubblica observed that such statements as Father Cavalcoli’s were tolerated under Benedict XVI, but “not so with Francis.”
The Dominican, however, did not issue a mea culpa, insisting: "I reaffirm everything: earthquakes are provoked by the sins of men, such as civil unions”, and urged a reading of the Catechism. He added: "I've been a doctor of theology for thirty years, I worked in the Vatican with Saint John Paul II and I repeat that sins like homosexuality deserve divine retribution which can be manifested in earthquakes."
Recalling also Sodom and Gomorrah, Father Cavalcoli stressed that such statements that “homosexuality is against nature” and that homosexuals are sinners “do not go against the principles of Christian ethics.”
Radio Maria distanced itself from his comment, saying it is his own personal opinion and “absolutely does not reflect” those of the station. In response, Father Cavalcoli said they, too, should also read the Catechism.
The Dominican’s comments are by no means isolated and his sentiment is one shared by many here since the series of major earthquakes began, each of which was clearly felt in Rome — especially the latest on Oct. 30. That they might signify something, and that God is possibly speaking to us through them, is not an uncommon topic of conversation here.
Given the current state of the world and the Church, this is perhaps unsurprising. Also, as one Rome source close to the Vatican pointed out: “Doesn’t the Gospel record that there was a violent earthquake at the moment of Our Blessed Lord’s death?,” referring to Matthew 27:51 — And behold, the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom; and the earth shook and the rocks were split.
“The High Priest Caiaphas probably didn’t have a press office,” he added wryly, “but if he did, it would have been busy saying that the earthquake had nothing to do with the execution of Jesus of Nazareth.”
A loss of symbolism reflecting reality
In an op-ed published today, Church historian Robert de Mattei explained why he also thinks Archbishop Becciu is thoroughly mistaken in his viewpoint.
Writing in Corrispondenza Romana, Professor De Mattei said that in the past, man was “able to read the messages of God” in such events, “expressed in the language of the symbol”. It is “not a conventional representation, but it is the deepest expression of things.”
But he explained that modern rationalism, from Descartes to Hegel, from Marx to neo-scientism, “wished to rationalize nature by replacing the truth of the symbol with a purely quantitative interpretation of nature.” Today’s postmodern culture has therefore created “a new system of symbols” which, “unlike the old ones, do not return one to the reality of things, but rather warp it as in a game of mirrors.” So instead, De Mattei said, we have modern communications, from tweets to talk-shows, that “aim to create emotion and arouse feelings, refusing to grasp the profound reasons for things.”
He pointed out, for example, that the destruction of the basilica and cathedral in Norcia, evokes a loss of central Italy's artistic heritage, but the media “can't imagine it signifying a collapse of faith or of the fundamental values of Christian civilization.” The earthquake then, “despite being used in common parlance to indicate cultural and social upheaval, can never defer to divine intervention, because God can only be presented as merciful, never as just.”
Those who do link it to divine intervention, he said, immediately find themselves slandered in the media, as happened to Father Cavalcoli. “If there is a scandal there, it is caused by the position of the Vatican prelate who displays ignorance of Catholic theology and the teachings of the popes,” De Mattei said, and cited the following words from Benedict XVI, spoken at a general audience in May 2011, on the subject of God’s punishment exacted on Sodom and Gomorrah:
“The Lord was prepared to forgive, he wanted to forgive but the cities were locked into a totalizing and paralyzing evil, without even a few innocents from whom to start in order to turn evil into good. This the very path to salvation that Abraham too was asking for: being saved does not mean merely escaping punishment but being delivered from the evil that dwells within us. It is not punishment that must be eliminated but sin, the rejection of God and of love which already bears the punishment in itself. The Prophet Jeremiah was to say to the rebellious people: “Your wickedness will chasten you, and your apostasy will reprove you. Know and see that it is evil and bitter for you to forsake the Lord your God” (Jer 2:19).”
De Mattei recalled that between August and September 2016 the first civil unions took place in Italy after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi signed it into law on July 23. “This law is a moral earthquake because it breaks down the natural walls of divine law,” the historian said. “How can one imagine that this wretched law won’t have consequences?”
“Today,” he said, “man rebels against God and nature rebels against man. Or rather, man rebels against the natural law, which has its basis in God, and the disorder of nature explodes.”
The new law, he added, “does not destroy houses, but the institution of the family, producing moral and social devastation no less serious than that of a physical earthquake. Who can deny us the right to think that the disorder of nature is allowed by God as a result of the denial of the natural order implemented by the ruling classes of the West?”
De Mattei also applied the symbolism of ruined churches (they bore the brunt of the destruction in the most recent quake) with the current state of the Catholic Church. He had earlier noted how the basilica of St. Benedict, built on the site of the saint's birthplace, "remains only a flimsy facade", and mentioned how American media, such as CNN, "stressed the symbolic nature of the event."
“They [the destroyed churches] are the expression of an ecclesiastical world in ruins, that draws upon itself other ruins,” he said, adding that he believes the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia and the recent commemoration of the Reformation in Sweden “have certainly not helped to restore order to this shattered world.”
“The Pope repeats that we should not build walls but tear them down,” he noted. “Well the walls are crumbling, but with them, the Catholic faith and morals are collapsing. Christian civilization is collapsing, which, in Norcia, the birthplace of St. Benedict, has as its symbolic cradle.”
But he added that the statue of St. Benedict still stands in the center of the square, around which monks, nuns and lay people gathered to recite the Rosary. “This is also a symbolic message that speaks to us of the only possible reconstruction: that which is done on one’s knees, praying,” he said.
And along with prayer, he added, must come “action, the fight, the public witness to our faith in the Church and in Christian civilization that will rise from the rubble. Our Lady of Fatima promised this.
“But before the triumph of the Immaculate Heart,” he concluded, “the Blessed Virgin also envisaged punishment for unrepentant mankind. We must have the courage to remember that.”
Aftershocks continue
Meanwhile, aftershocks are continuing in Norcia one week after the massive 6.6-magnitude earthquake.
Yesterday, the subprior of the Monks of Norcia, Father Benedict Nivakoff, issued a statement saying their monastic life had “entered an entirely new phase, one we never expected but in which we see, unmistakably, God’s hand.”
The monks, who had already moved to a makeshift monastery outside the town after the August earthquake, have redoubled their commitment as Benedictines living at the birthplace of their Order’s founder. They believe the Lord is asking them rebuild the monastery “so that we might become saints for our time” and make the place “a source of light, hope and truth for monks and nuns throughout the world, as well as for all those who long for God.”
Despite the upheaval, Father Benedict reported that “God has brought calm to our monks’ hearts in this new mission” and that a brother “received the tonsure and choir cape of postulancy at Vespers the same evening of the massive quake” despite offering him the chance to go home. “That is the way with this earthquake,” Father Nivakoff said. “It binds the monks to the very ground that shakes.”
He noted the monks have received many messages of support and prominent visitors, including the President of Italy. “A forced evacuation has meant the whole town is now empty,” Father Nivakoff said, adding that “we pray and watch from the mountainside, thinking of the long three years St. Benedict spent in the cave before God decided to call him out to become a light to the world. Fiat. Fiat.”
My translation of Father Cavalcoli's remarks in context:
A caller asks: "…when a people or legislators of a certain people make laws contrary to God, as unfortunately has happened in Italy a few months ago – I refer to the laws on civil unions and all that would result from this — what are the consequences? And to get to the point of my question: can natural disasters like the earthquake be a consequence of a people, of a legislator, who makes such contrary laws? Could the earthquake of these days have a root ....?
Father Cavalcoli: "...As for the issue of earthquakes, what can we say? Even here I can answer with confidence as a dogmatician. One thing is sure: that cataclysms, nature, the disorders of nature, all the actions of nature that endanger human life, of which there are many, floods, etc., have an explanation of a theological nature... From the theological point of view these disasters are a consequence of original sin, therefore they can truly be considered as a punishment for original sin - even if one does not like the word, I say it all the same as it is a biblical word, there is no problem. Of course you have to understand well what is meant by "punishment."
Oh, and then the last question you ask, could it be a divine punishment for acts committed in our society today? This is a very delicate discourse, one can have some opinions, but one cannot be certain ... unless one has divine illumination. I tell you this, one of my very personal opinions. It struck me very deeply this enormous loss of the destruction of the church, I’m thinking of Norcia, St. Benedict. I repeat, I was very struck by it. I do not want to draw conclusions that would almost risk superstition, but I confess that I was very struck in this sense: that is: Who was Benedict? Benedict is the patron saint of Europe, is the father of the European Christian civilization.
Today, now, the best scholars — not only Catholics, but also laypeople — are verifying a very serious crisis in Europe. Even the other day I listened to a lecture by Professor Gotti Tedeschi, who is a great economist but at the same time a philosopher and a theologian. He looked at the situation and showed the link between the European economic crisis and Europe’s spiritual crisis… It was very interesting. Among other things, he also mentioned how – and this is a very interesting thesis – he, an internationally renowned economist, said that the crisis of the family, the decline in the birthrate, is also linked to the process of “impoverishment” towards which we we're leading to dissolution, the fact that industries go abroad ... it’s happening that the great dream of European power is collapsing ... and in other very large areas of the world such as China, Latin America, in Africa, there isn’t this drop in birthrate, there are many families, in Islamic countries it's the same, and there is in place major economic development.
So for us Europeans, who prided ourselves in this “beautiful” idea, this Malthusian idea, of Malthus, that the reduction of births would bring wealth, the reverse is happening. So coming to the point: divine punishment. Eeeh ... you see a little, in short ... sure you get the impression that these offenses have a bearing on the divine law. Think of the dignity of the family, the dignity of marriage, the dignity of sexual unions — there’s a limit, right? It is really thought that we are facing — let's call it divine punishment. Certainly it’s a very strong reminder of providence, but not much in the sense, let’s not say in the punitive sense, but in the sense of returning to the conscience, to rediscover those that are the principles of the natural law."
We can ask “why,” “Why,” “WHY” things happen all we want, thanks to “Original Sin” and all the subsequent sins every man (except the Virgin Mother of Our Lord Jesus Christ) has committed. It is WE, who bring all the “natural disasters” on ourselves—-they are the result of the sins we all, individually, still commit! Yet God is still ever ready to forgive if/when we “confess our sins.” (cf: 1John 1:9) So, when you are about to blame GOD for what happens in Nature, etc., look at JESUS on the CROSS—-for you, “for me” (St.Paul) Everything in THIS world was affected by MAN’s FALL; GOD’s “perfect creation” (“it was good”[Gen. Ch.1]) was made contingent on MAN’s behavior—-and MAN (Adam and Eve) failed to “believe” the Word of GOD.
Sometimes, a father HAS to spank his child to get across to the child that he/she must never do [some-thing] ever again. Of course, the “spank” should NOT be “overdone.” Yet, LOOK at what Our FATHER in HEAVEN permitted to be done to HIS Beloved SON—-and ALL for us!!! St. Paul put it this way: For God so loved the world that HE GAVE HIS ONLY-BEGOTTEN SON…..” (Jn 3:16) for us!
This is when we need to remind ourselves that God will have to forgive Saddomn and Gamoora for their sins in comparison to the United States actions on the poorest of the poor around the world today.
God is slow to anger, rich in forgiveness, but the USA people continue on in haughtier arrogance defiant to God more than ever.
No exception exists to the demand of Cease of all United States military actions, in recognition of the poorest of the poor are being murdered by the USA today.
To ruin another is a sin we CANNOT expect God to forgive us for, but we see the unending demand of malice to the Islamic by Catholics to vomit out.
If we will not Hear God the Father, if we will not Listen to God the Father, if we will not Learn from God the Father, if we will not accept His revelation of His Will, if we will not receive His Love through His commands, then yes, He will use what is necessary to awaken us to repentance and to the fact that He is God and we are not.
Wake up! America!! Your time is now here. President Trump is God’s mercy made manifest. Come back to Jesus or suffer what comes.
God bless, C-Marie
MERENGUE no one can ever be completely right about the will of God. God’s ways are not our ways but time, experience, past events and knowledge give us a clearer understand at time how the Lord God works in the world and in mankind. The Lord God has punished his people for sin in the past and will do so in the future…events have shown us this. Father is a long time priest and theologian with great knowledge and experience, his words cannot and should not be discarded or silenced. Because Our Lady her self has stated different times that sin is punishable by war and natural disasters. If one does not agree with Father, can one at least agree with Our Lady herself. Sent by God to warn us of our sins and their effects and God’s Justice one cannot argue with Her who has come down for heaven to warn us and ask us to repent of our sins, as she holds back the hand of God’s JUSTICE. Of course mankind in general do not listen to Her or to the warnings she has given. Mankind is filled with pride, anger, greed, and every kind of sin, why would the world or those of the world accept the teaching of the Church and its saints and of Our Lady herself. Pope Francis is wrong is disregarding this man’s words. A prophet of today who sees the situation of what is happening from a knowledgeable view. God can and we have been told will sooner or later punish mankind for its sins whether it be through war, or natural disasters, or we punish ourselves, it will happen when the Lord’s time of Mercy comes to an end; when his Son the Lord Jesus will come to JUDGE THE LIVING AND THE DEAD AT THE END OF TIME. No one knows when this will happen but it will, and then Justice will prevail and the souls of the just will be divided from the souls of those who follow evil….we know this from the Lord’s own mouth before he died. Amen+
While we cannot be sure that the earthquake was part of God’s active will, it can be stated that Archbishop Becciu needs to familiarize himself with Marcionism, lest he fall in its snares. That can also be said for some of those that have commented here.
And it is always prudent to question which disasters might be part of his active will.
I often wonder about some “approved” apparitions. If the local bishop of Akita found that the apparitions were supernatural in origin, that might be unmistakably true, but the source of that supernatural activity should be approached with caution. Satan, (who is scandalized by God who loves us so much that he allows himself to die like a gentle lamb) would understandably seek to skew that message, and obliterate it. The devil tried that trick countless times with Padre Pio, and at Lourdes there were hundreds of apparitions of “a lady” that were supernatural in origin, but it was the devil aping her to try to distort her real message. Countless saints have reported the same deception, and it was often difficult for them to discern. I believe in apparitions of Our Lady, but I also think that children are capable of projecting the bias of their era upon what Our Lady said, and showed them. St. Teresa said as much about her ability to communicate what she had heard from our Lord.
The Gospel should be the last word about God.
God does not strike us with wrath, he simply allows the natural world that he designed to take it’s course. Everything from a sparrow falling happens with his knowledge and from within his all encompassing being.
How many times has a devastating natural disaster been averted because of the prayers of little ones on their knees? Probably a dizzying amount of times. We will see this some day.
The cross is intimately connected with every tear, and every drop of blood shed. Suffering is currency in the economy of divine salvation—but God does not will that we suffer, he gives us the privilege of being co-redeemers with Him however.
The day that I realized that God has *only* love for us, and that any idea of vengeance is *trumped* by understanding what God hanging on a cross actually means,—*freed* me from my own wrath, and any will to see anyone acting like an enemy punished by the hand of God. Wishing or anticipating that a sinner be disposed of by God is a hideous participation and collaboration with the evil one who hates us.That our own collective sins (and not any one special flavor of sin in particular) cause havoc, is not so hard to understand, but we should be careful to claim that WE are the source of that havoc(who is without sin), never God. He doesn’t *send* such punishments he *allows* them.
Yes there are always consequences of human sin. Its called cause and effect. It happens in the natural world and God uses physical means to chastise and warn. Its called providence. Most of the time ” He hath not dealt with us according to our sins, nor rewarded us according to our iniquities” because he forgives those that are sorry and endeavor not to do wrong. “LORD our God, you answered them; you were to Israel a forgiving God, though you punished their misdeeds”. Natural disaster is one way God warns nations and peoples.
Like St. Francis was told to rebuild the church and started to rebuild the Chapel, but God saw a bigger picture. The church seems to be in free fall especially in Europe, the ruins of Norcia seem like a promise, he will rebuild his church even more glorious. There will be tribulations if we do not turn back to God, that’s biblical.
Divine retribution is real and did not end with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Look what happened to Jerusalem in AD 70. The God of the Old Testament is the same God as the God of the New Testament. He did not “change.” Fr. Cavolcoli suggests that they read the Catechism. Perhaps they should also try reading the Bible.
Clearly, little has changed for the religious nut; dogma trumps everything else. Not just because it appeals to his simple-mindedness and childish self-indulgence, but also because it authorises his favourite activities: arrogance, vanity, malice and willful ignorance.
YOU FOOLS, THIS PRIEST IS RIGHT ON.
The other side of God’s Mercy is His Justice, and according to Our Lady it is her prayers and intercession which is hold back His Hand of Justice and this does not insult the Church the Church has taught this for hundreds of years. Never has the Church said that God Justice will not fall down on mankind, it has many times in the pass. Our Lady said World War 2 was due to God’s justice due to our sins. She says all wars are a punishment for sin. Mercy actually also demands justice. Mercy for the repentant sinner, Justice for those who refuse to repent. Some of these comments show how ignorant people are of their faith and how much they lack understanding of the teaching of the Lord. If there is no Justice from the Lord why then would He prepare Hell for those who do not love Him or do His will. One cannot have Mercy without Justice. Yes, this is a time for Mercy, but the Lord says there will come a time when He will no longer offer Mercy but will allow His Justice to fall on mankind in a very horrible, serious, way. The sins of mankind today are worst than the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah, and at that time God’s Justice was swift. There was also Mercy for Lot and his family, and Abraham. THE LORD HAS ALWAYS PROMISED A TIME OF MERCY, SO MEN CAN REPENT BEFORE HE SENDS DOWN HIS JUSTICE. MANY a saint has said that NUCLEAR WAR will be the end result of mankind’s sins, of abortion, homosexuality, etc. Our own sins will bring down God’s justice on ourselves. Did not pharaoh speak the punishment for the Jews and it cam down upon him instead. Mankind cannot afford to sin and not expect a punishment in return. No one makes a fool of the Lord. NOTE: REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE, HILLARY IS EVIL, A VOTE FOR HER IS A VOTE FOR EVIL….
I dont ascribe to the idea that God invokes vengeance. But the fruit of allowing homosexual unions is that the culture rejects moral teachings of the Church. These are getting more distant and more anti-Catholic. Apparently, so anti-Catholic major political candidates can be openly bigoted with no consequences…even from the Catholics being persecuted by her.
I do think God permits punishment. Just punishment wrought by our own actions. I think homosexual unions ARE the punishment for not being good stewards of marriage.
Not claiming to be right, but I dont agree tha God punishes, but justly allows us to be punished by our own works. Usually in a way that is consistent. Pope Leo heard Jesus grant Satan powers over the unfaithful and disobedient. And to permit testing the faithful. Jesus didnt order the punishment. But if we arent faithful - he allows us to invite punishment upon ourselves.
These things were permitted under Benedict XVI, but not under the “merciful” Francis. Paradoxical.
God is as alive today as He was back in the days of Noah. In many of the Scriptures it says there will be fire, pestilence, earthquakes, weather patterns that are not normal to awaken the hearts of His people in the days before His Son, Jesus, comes again. We can make excuse after excuse saying whatever we believe, but God’s Word is Truth. I believe these earthquakes in Italy are a result of the immorality that is present there along with all the fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, etc. that we see more and more of. Why deny it? Why find some “scientific” reason for it? It’s all part of the big plan, read the Scriptures with an open mind and heart. Be prepared for what is to come.
Good article.
We ain’t seen nothin’ yet, dear pewsitters.
Bet on it.
oh brother.
Why even give such time to a unreasonable statement by making an entire article about it? The Dominican’s comment is embarrassing, not just stupid. And again, it’s homosexuality that is singled out. Is the tornado that hits Kansas divine punishment for America’s disregard for the poor? Was Hurricane Matthew sent directly from God to remind us of our sins against the environment? Were school children shot to punish our nation for our disregard for reasonable gun laws? Etc.
Saying God is behind natural disasters is an insult to Catholic faith and science. How can the study of nature proceed if we are to think God is always behind a natural phenomenon? How can we profess a belief in a loving God if we are to say God is directly killing innocent (e.g., non-homosexuals) for the acceptance of homosexual marriage (for example).
Ridiculous!
In my humble opinion, everyone is missing the point regarding civil unions. They are creations of the State. We should remember that the State is not God’s representative upon earth; the Church is. I see civil unions as a clarion call for the Church to reaffirm and stress what She has to offer in the name of God—Sacramental Marriage. Perhaps after the Year of Mercy we should have the Year of Sacramental Marriage!
In the darkest nights, the stars shine brightly.. Father Cavalcoli is one of those stars, As our lord said, they rejected me and so it is you will be rejected.. May Saint Micheal protect Father Cavalcoli from the wolves, both inside and outside of the Church.
I saw something in the comments about the “Novus Ordo”...goodness, what does that even have to do with this? Anyway, I don’t see why people are up in arms. He even said that it was his own opinion. I don’t know whether he’s right or wrong; I can’t make that judgment, but I now legalising gay marriage was not a good idea. The Italian people should have known better. One of the few countries in Europe where many people (a plurality if not a majority) still regularly attend Mass. Maybe I’m wrong. My opinion is I’m not a theologian or canon lawyer.
I think God for the gift the Holy Eucharist, without which it would appear the Church is a collection of self-righteous jerks and gullible fools.
I would not state that a specific disaster was retribution. The God of the Old Testament was however a jealous and avenging God. The Flood? Moses stretching his hand to heaven and fire running along the ground,hail raining down on Egypt?
Mary at Fatima: “When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that He is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions of the Church and of the Holy Father”.
Dairy of Faustina 1588.”...In the Old Covenant I sent prophets wielding thunderbolts to My people…I do not want to punish aching mankind…I use punishment when they themselves force Me to do so; My Hand is reluctant to take hold of the sword of justice. Before the Day of Justice I am sending the Day of Mercy.”
May we use these days of Mercy wisely.
I agree with Father Cavalcoli. I thought that instantly myself, especially that it happened at the
birthplace of the Father of WESTERN monasticism. “Why is it that you can’t read the signs of the times”?
We’ve been PC’d by Archbishop Becciu. Praying for all affected and for the reversion of Italy.
I immediately thought it was a chastisement for promoting the Extraordinary Form over the Novus Ordo, as well as the sectarian influence of Card. Burke to defy the Ordinary Form. But then I realised that was just as dumb as claiming it is retribution for legalizing gay unions. Earthquakes happen. Sometimes in sequence.
By the way, great article.
Matthew 24: 3-13
And while he was sitting on the Mount of Olives the disciples came and asked him when they were by themselves, ‘Tell us, when is this going to happen, and what sign will there be of your coming and of the end of the world?’
And Jesus answered them, ‘Take care that no one deceives you, because many will come using my name and saying, “I am the Christ,” and they will deceive many.
You will hear of wars and rumours of wars; see that you are not alarmed, for this is something that must happen, but the end will not be yet.
For nation will fight against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places.
All this is only the beginning of the birthpangs.
‘Then you will be handed over to be tortured and put to death; and you will be hated by all nations on account of my name.
And then many will fall away; people will betray one another and hate one another.
Many false prophets will arise; they will deceive many, and with the increase of lawlessness, love in most people will grow cold; but anyone who stands firm to the end will be saved.
Cassandra has a great point. As others have said, the Bible and Church tradition tell us that there are warning signs that God gives us, both in our lives and through disasters such as earthquakes and lightning strikes. Do we now ignore everything Jesus said? It is beyond coincidental that the only two recorded lightning strikes to St Peters basically occurred, first on the day Pope Benedict resigned, the second time on the Feast of our lady of the Rosary which commemorates the conquest over the Muslims at the battle of Lepanto. This as there is a new conquest of Europe going on with the encouragement of the Pope and his delegates. (While Christians again are being killed by the thousands by Muslims around the world.)
This all while orthodox Catholic Cardinals are replaced with heretics and the Pope praises the greatest division in Christian history, that of Martin Luther.
Following the scandalous inter-faith event in Assisi years ago under Pope St John Paul II there was an earthquake in Umbria. The Basilica of St Francis in Assisi was damaged and a young Polish priest was killed by falling debris. I always wondered whether that was some kind of message from God.
“Divine judgment? Never heard of such a thing,” is now the Vatican response to something that occurred to most people, except to the “reformed” Curia of Francis. Or, what’s worse, they are pretending that they don’t see it when there is a knot at the bottom of their stomachs telling them that they’re on the wrong path, but they aren’t about to alter their reprogramming of the flock…
There are so many things God’s wrath would lead to an earthquake or some retribution; how does the good Dominican father know it was over civil unions and homosexuality? And why in only Italy? We’ve got gay marriage here in the US and still no retribution.
Well, wait a second. We are plagued with either Hillary or Donald. Maybe there is something to this. ;)
Lightning striking St. Peter’s and earthquakes in Italy are quite likely a warning sign from God that the Pope by his actions and speech has strayed away from God and His unchangeable teachings. Our Lord is not a “God of suprises”. He is God and His Ways are constant. The Pope refuses to consecrate Russia to Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart, but yet he goes to Lund to give praise to Luther and his despicable heresies. For stating that unnatural unions are an abomination, Fr. Cavalcoli is chastized, but yet the Vatican says nothing about the constant homophilic comments and actions of Bishop Johan Bonny of Antwerp.
Maybe there was an earthquake in an earthquake prone area. People should not be reading the wrath of God in a natural disaster.
Sodom and Gomorrah were punished because their sin was one of hospitality, as the good padre neglects.
Interesting how people who claim they wouldn’t dare to try to question or comprehensively understand God or God’s motives can so arrogantly claim to know that 1) not only are natural disasters divine retribution but 2) they are divine retribution for a specific cause, 3) they know what cause that is and 4) that cause is always something the right wing is opposed to. When was the last time someone blamed an earthquake on racism? Sexism? Clergy abuse? Bishops who magnified sexual abuse by neither reporting it to authorities or keeping abusers away from future victims? Wars? Genocide? For that matter, when was the last time someone attributed a sunny season to God’s pleasure with something? Natural disasters (and miracles) have always and always will occur. Why, generally, and for what reasons, specifically, are not for us to know. To suggest otherwise is nothing short of heresy.
It seems we read Sacred Scripture selectively, true our God is not a vengeful God, but He is also a God of Justice. We would rather not dwell or even acknowledge His Justice. May He continue to have mercy on sinful, suffering humanity.
Avoiding all hints of the Transcendent or the supernatural(God forbid!), one can at least say that tragically nature writes boldly, once again, on the heartland of the Church, an event analogous for what transpires in the Church Universal and in the world.
Lightning, earthquakes, strokes, Lund, Halloween…
Are these not signs of the times?
What a picture.
Father is right and Our Lady has confirmed this in many of her apparitions. God still does allow earthly events to take place as divine retributions.
...on the other hand, I and about four or five other people were the only ones besides the monks and Poor Clare nuns who were interested in praying that morning.
“Post-communion. Lord, we who receive Thy Sacraments beseech Thee, keep us safe: and by Thy high power steady this earth which because of sin quakes before our eyes: so that the hearts of men may know that these scourges come from Thy wrath and cease by Thy mercy. Through our Lord Jesus Christ …”
There is no reason at all not to think that earthquakes are a form of “divine retribution” (a rather protestantized expression, in my opinion) or more accurately chastisement, since He chastises those He loves and wants to save. The above prayer is the post communion of the traditional rite votive Mass against earthquakes, and it repeats the commonplace and totally orthodox Catholic doctrine that natural disasters are a result of our sins and a means God uses to recall us to Himself…
Well, one little flaw in the logic is that Norcia is one of the most “socially conservative” (as they call it in N. America) and observantly Catholic places in Italy. Not sure how much sense it would make for God to punish a place like that for things popular elsewhere.
As a general chastisement, sure. But I think there’s more to it than meets the eye. I think it is also a way of clearing Norcia to become a great Catholic city, a beacon in a darkening world.
This great article quotes one source ironically suggesting that Caiaphas would have denied that the earthquake at the Crucifixion had anything to do with Christ’s death! One can well immagine this to be so, because an arrogant appostate caste of shysters and frauds pushing a fake “God of Surprises” is inevitably going to be blind to the actual surprises of the real Triune God’s signs and warnings.
These blaspheming false prophets are nothing less than wolves in wolves’ clothing. Thus it becomes ever clearer that modern liberals — more interested in appearing ‘good’ before men than bothering to care about what God might actually think — are the true heirs of the very Pharisees they vainly pretend to despise.