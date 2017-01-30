Archbishop Charles Scicluna. (YouTube)

Blogs | Jan. 30, 2017

Archbishop Scicluna: We Are Following the Pope’s Directives

Maltese prelate defends controversial guidelines on ‘Amoris Laetitia’ in his first interview since they were released. Says in a homily that the faithful should direct questions on the document to Pope Francis.

Edward Pentin

Pope Francis’ comments to Argentine bishops last year on allowing Holy Communion for some civilly remarried divorcees was the blueprint for the Maltese bishops own controversial guidelines on interpreting Amoris Laetitia, Archbishop Charles Scicluna has said.

The archbishop of Malta made the remarks in his first full interview (see transcript below) since he and Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo published their guidelines on the apostolic exhortation on Jan. 13.

The two bishops came in for strong criticism for asserting the primacy of conscience over the objective moral truth in the document, stating that remarried divorcees can receive Holy Communion after a period of discernment, with an informed and enlightened conscience, and if they are “at peace with God.”

Theologians, canon lawyers, and some Vatican officials drew attention to apparent and, some argued, obvious contradiction to the Church’s established teaching. Until now, the Church has taught, based on Sacred Scripture and Tradition, that such divorced and remarried Catholics without an annulment could only receive Holy Communion if they did not engage in sexual relations with their civilly married spouse.

Some priests in Malta have also expressed their “deep discomfort” about their bishops' directives which they call confusing. Several priests outside Malta have said they would be unable to follow the guidelines if their own bishops imposed them.

But in his lengthy exchange Jan. 24 with Tonio Bonello of Malta’s RTK Church radio, Archbishop Scicluna sought to defend the document, saying the Pope’s comment to the Argentine bishops — that there is “no other interpretation” of his apostolic exhortation on the family — gave an “indication of how we bishops must proceed.”

He said they looked at the whole document and “all the questions which are causing most problems,” adding they didn’t just look at the most controversial chapter the document, Chapter 8, “but also at the interpretation approved by the Pope.”

“To be honest, I was very surprised because after the Pope wrote to the bishops of Buenos Aires, I felt that when the Pope tells you ‘there are no other interpretations’, one has to accept the interpretation that the Pope gives of his own documents,” he said. “We adhered to Amoris Laetitia. We also followed the interpretation that the Pope approved, but evidently what we did was not liked everywhere. One can’t please everyone.”

Nobody is excluded

The archbishop judged that the “fundamental criterium” of the Pope’s document is that “nobody, nobody, in whatever circumstances they are, should feel themselves excluded from, or outside of, the Church, no matter what happened to them, or no matter what they did.”

He added he was not arguing for “distributing tickets for Holy Communion to whoever comes in front of me”, but that a “process of discernment” must be begun. “What does this mean? It means, I examine myself and my conscience. What is conscience? Conscience is where you find yourself, alone with God. When you find yourself alone with God, you can neither fool yourself nor God.”

But he maintained that “many” people who, being true and sincere with themselves, will say if they do not know how they stand before God, they will not receive Holy Communion.

Conscience, he went on, must be formed and enlightened, it is “not how I feel.” To recognise and believe oneself “to be at peace with God” is “not a question of sentiments” he said. It is the product of accompaniment which is needed as it is “easy to deceive ourselves. I need someone to guide me, even on how to form my own conscience.” He continued that discernment does not mean there’s an “automatic recipe” that inevitably leads to receiving Holy Communion.

Asked about priests who take a “conservative, or ‘rigid’” view by always following the Commandments, the archbishop seemed unclear in his answer, saying: “Whoever finds themselves in difficulty has a right to say, listen, I’m… as for instance when you go to a doctor and he says, look, this is not my area, you’d better go to a consultant.”

Archbishop Scicluna, who mentioned having his canon law thesis supervised by Cardinal Raymond Burke, the former prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, pointed out that the sin of adultery no longer leads to excommunication.

“In the Church’s law, this is not so any longer. However there still remains that feeling: that if you’ve something done really bad, well, ‘please don’t come near the Church, we don’t want you,’” the archbishop explained. “The Pope is saying this talk must stop, even the way we tend to label people, as it were, putting a label on the back of their jumper or jacket, pointing them out. The Pope is saying: ‘Let us stop throwing stones at each other.’”

“The Pope is saying to these brethren of ours, ‘Come in’. It may be that in these circumstances they cannot approach the sacraments, but let us not compel them to feel like outcasts, in the peripheries, as if we’ve cast them aside,” the archbishop said.

No to cheap grace

He also claimed the Pope is not offering “discounts from the Gospel of love and marriage” or cheap grace. “We are not saying that sin has now become non-sin,” he said. “We are saying, there are circumstances – this is the teaching of the Pope – where there is no fault. Where there is no fault, there is no sin.”

He also drew attention to the Pope’s words in Evangelii Gaudium in which Francis calls for “pastoral conversion.” The term means that, “from a judgemental culture, we choose to have a culture where we welcome anyone, and wherever they happen to be on their own road towards Jesus,” the Maltese prelate said.

Archbishop Scicluna also addressed what he called the “scandal” of the “hard heart” and “laxness where you open the door to everyone without evaluation or discernment.”

Too much laxity is a scandal “because you are cheapening grace and also being a stumbling-block to who is making an effort to be faithful,” he said. “But then there is, too, the scandal of who is either black or white. The world is far more complicated than this.”

Referring to Francis’ streamlining of annulments, he said he was “trying to make them speedier for whoever is seeking the truth,” not inventing a nullity “where it doesn’t exist.” In the former process, he said “you sweated blood” by possibly having to go through three sentences, whereas now only one is required.

Archbishop Scicluna said he plans on meeting with priests to have “frank discussions” about Amoris Laetitia.

“What I insist upon is that we have followed the Pope’s directives,” he said at the end of the interview. “Who doesn’t agree can write to the Pope.”

Ask Pope Francis, not other popes

Observers have noted that the archbishop left out a number of key points, including references to previous papal teachings, most notably the condition of remarried divorcees living in continence of they are to receive Holy Communion. According to multiple and informed sources in Malta, the archbishop wanted a number of questions taken out from the interview. These included references to the Catechism, and any references to the bishops’ strong opposition to a divorce referendum in 2011. The interview also had to be recorded rather than broadcast live.

Archbishop Scicluna’s wish to avoid addressing previous papal teaching was further witnessed the next day. In a homily on the Feast of the Conversion of St Paul in Birkirkara, Malta, Jan. 25, he said: "Whoever wishes to discover what the true will of Christ is for him, the true heart of Jesus, he should ask the Church, not blogs.”

“He must ask the Pope and the bishops who are in communion with the Pope,” he added. “Whoever wishes to discover what Jesus wants from him, he must ask the Pope, this Pope, not the one who came before him, or the one who came before that. This present Pope. "

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna interview with Tonio Bonello, Church Radio RTK, on the Maltese Guidelines on Amoris Laetitia (24 January 2017)