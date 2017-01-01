Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
One of Pope Francis closest advisers has publicly responded for the first time to trenchant criticisms of the Pope’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia, insisting that, on the issue of remarried divorcees receiving Holy Communion, the Pope intended to discreetly change pastoral practice by taking into account the importance of responsibility and culpability in complex cases.
Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, rector of the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina and the author who drafted Amoris Laetitia, said the Pope wishes pastors to consider “the complexity of particular situations” where he believes the terms “fornicator” or “adulterer” would be inappropriate.
He also said critics who quote from Scripture to forbid opening the door to Holy Communion in such cases are presenting a “death trap” through forcing others to “assume a particular logic.”
The Church has always forbidden civilly remarried divorcees receiving Holy Communion if they are engaging in sexual relations with their new spouse and if one or both of the couple’s previous marriages have not been annulled.
The teaching is based on Christ’s clear words in Matthew 19:9: “I say to you, whoever divorces his wife (unless the marriage is unlawful) and marries another commits adultery.”
But Archbishop Fernandez, whose remarks come at the end of the article in a special edition of the Latin American journal Medellín and reported by Austen Ivereigh in Crux, offered the following example to argue why he believes it is important to take into account the complexity of situations when applying this teaching:
“It is also licit to ask if acts of living together more uxorio [i.e. having sexual relations] should always fall, in its integral meaning, within the negative precept of ‘fornication.’ I say ‘in its integral meaning’ because one cannot maintain those acts in each and every case are gravely dishonest in a subjective sense. In the complexity of particular situations is where, according to St. Thomas [Aquinas], ‘the indetermination increases.’ Indeed, it is not easy to describe as an ‘adulterer’ a woman who has been beaten and treated with contempt by her Catholic husband, and who received shelter, economic and psychological help from another man who helped her raise the children of the previous union, and with whom she has lived and had new children for many years.”
Elsewhere, Archbishop Fernandez presents and argues the following points:
- The Pope sought to advance this controversial issue “in a discreet way,” through footnote 351, because he wanted the other chapters on love to be the central focus of the document;
- Archbishop Fernandez acknowledges the furor that ensued over the footnote, so the opposite happened from what was intended.
- He affirms that the Pope gave the footnote authoritative backing through his letter to Argentine bishops, opening the door to giving Holy Communion in particular cases.
- Pope St. John Paul II’s apostolic exhortation, Familiaris Consortio, already paved the way for this change by allowing remarried divorcees who live chastely to receive Holy Communion.
- Moral norms are absolute, and yet the Pope believes there are situations where it is not possible to formulate such norms, as in the excerpt above.
- Francis is concerned not with a person’s awareness of the gap between their situation and the objective moral norm, but rather the issue of responsibility and culpability, which can be diminished depending on circumstance.
- The Pope continues to believe that sexual relations between remarried divorcees is an “objective situation of habitual grave sin” and remains “objectively bad” even if, due to a complex case, the couple may not be subjectively culpable.
- Francis has always maintained that only a person in a state of grace can receive Holy Communion, but also that an objectively grave fault is not sufficient to deprive a person of sanctifying grace, thus “permitting a path of discernment” to receiving the Eucharist, along with a person using their conscience, aided by a pastor and enlightened by Church teaching.
- The moral norm remains universal, Archbishop Fernandez argues, but its effects can vary and can be discerned through “pastoral dialogue.”
- Francis’ “great innovation” has been to allow this discernment to have practical consequences on applying this moral norm in the internal forum.
- Archbishop Fernandez justifies such a change by recalling how the Church evolved in its application of doctrine when it came to slaveholding, salvation outside the Church, excommunication of remarried divorcees.
- He criticizes critics of the change, saying they are applying a “particular logic” and reasoning which is a “death trap” as it allows for no other ways of reasoning.
- He accuses such critics of “intellectual Pelagianism” and being an “oligarchic group of ethicists” who see the Scriptures as there simply to “illustrate the logic” of their kind of reasoning.
- Francis is not elevating conscience to “create the truth as it pleases, or adapt it to his desires,” nor should a pastor ever conceal the “full light of truth.”
- Amoris Laetitia is “very demanding,” taking into account complex realities and concrete lives, whereas “the comfortable rigidity” of its critics “can be a betrayal of the heart of the Gospel.”
- Archbishop Fernandez dismissed critics of the document as a “small but hyperactive” group.
At Odds with Veritatis Splendor
Register commentator Father Raymond de Souza has already questioned many of the arguments put forward by Archbishop Fernandez.
Noting that the relevant Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia is clearly at odds with Pope St. John Paul II’s encyclical Veritatis Splendor, Father de Souza issued the following critiques in an article published in January this year:
- That while there is nothing problematic in stating that someone might be in mortal sin but not subjectively culpable due to lack of full knowledge or consent, there can be “no lack of knowledge that the behavior is objectively wrong” in these cases because the discernment process Amoris laetitia proposes requires not only knowledge of the teaching, but a “love of Church teaching.”
- If Holy Communion is allowed for very few exceptional cases of divorced and remarried persons, what is to stop this approach from being applied to the whole of the moral life where circumstances may be equally or more complex? Why limit it to this and not apply it to other moral categories?
- He gives several examples of other moral situations, outside marriage and family, where extricating oneself from a habitually sinful situation would be more difficult than sexual abstinence for a couple in an irregular situation.
- He argues it is incumbent on defenders of Amoris Laetitia to show how the role of conscience can apply in one area of the moral life (sexual morality and marriage) differently than it applies in other areas of the moral life.
In a new article in the Homiletic and Pastoral Review, Capuchin Father Regis Scanlon accused the authors of Amoris Laetitia of allowing, through deliberate ambiguity, some non-chaste civilly remarried divorcees to receive Holy Communion.
He criticizes it for “concealing key passages of Familiaris Consortio and finally misappropriating a key Church document on marriage, Gaudium et Spes(51), in order to obtain the appearance of legitimacy in order that the divorced and remarried may receive Communion.”
Noting the widely differing interpretations of the document (some bishops’ conferences firmly ruling out Holy Communion in these cases, others taking the Pope’s line), Father Scanlon asserts that even though Church leaders “hope the orthodox interpretation will be emphasized, it is not what is being stealthily insinuated in this document.”
'Extremely Grave' situation
Drawing on these and other criticisms of the document, prominent Dominican Father Aidan Nichols said last week that Amoris Laetitia has led to an “extremely grave” situation that may need a canonical procedure “for calling to order a pope who teaches error.”
The English theologian said the interpretation of the document, such as the one given by Archbishop Fernandez above, contradicts the perennial teaching of the Church, and that the exhortation effectively argues for “tolerated concubinage.”
Referring to passages in Chapter 8, he also said it seemed to say that actions “condemned by the law of Christ can sometimes be morally right or even, indeed, requested by God.”
He added that as Amoris Laetitia seems to say that it is not always possible or even advisable to follow the moral law, “then no area of Christian morality can remain unscathed.”
Father Nichols' criticism comes after Cardinal Raymond Burke last week reiterated the need for a correction, and outlined how that might be undertaken.
[He also said critics who quote from Scripture to forbid opening the door to Holy Communion in such cases are presenting a “death trap” through forcing others to “assume a particular logic.”] Really? So, the “particular logic” of Jesus, and of the teaching of the Church up until yesterday, is a “death trap”? Nice.
[He accuses such critics of “intellectual Pelagianism” and being an “oligarchic group of ethicists” who see the Scriptures as there simply to “illustrate the logic” of their kind of reasoning.] So, Pope St. John Paul the Great and Pope Emeritus Benedict, who reaffirmed the Church’s firm stance on this point very recently, are guilty of “intellectual Pelagianism”? Nice.
The South American bishops “should not tell us too much what we have to do.”
1. “Amoris Laetitia is ‘very demanding,’ taking into account complex realities and concrete lives, whereas ‘the comfortable rigidity’ of its critics ‘can be a betrayal of the heart of the Gospel.’”
The heart of the Gospel is that sinners should know the truth spoken to them with love. Dear Archbishop Fernandez — you cannot have love without truth. Likewise, mercy without truth is not true compassion. Teaching that fails to confront sin and which avoids the necessity of repentance amounts to an approval of sin. One wonders what passes for training in moral theology these days.
2. “Archbishop Fernandez dismissed critics of the document as a ‘small but hyperactive’ group.”
Since when does the number of critics constitute a criterion by which a criticism is determined to be valid or invalid? Saint Athanasius might have something to say to Archbishop Fernandez. Athanasius contra mundum. Archbishop Fernandez’s attempts to insinuate falsehood into the teaching of the Church, and his attempts to play the numbers game, are no different than the actions of Anglicans who long ago decided they could ‘vote in’ heresy and ‘vote out’ the doctrine of Jesus Christ.
Archbishop Fernandez may very well find himself censured in the coming years once the current papacy ends and a future (more sober) papacy identifies and corrects Pope Francis’ (Fernandez’s) ambiguous teaching. It is not difficult to imagine at least one current (Pope-to-be?) cardinal, whoever that may be, who, taking up the dubia of Burke, et al, will set straight the record. Pope Francis might very well join the ranks of Honorius I for “gross negligence and a lax leadership”, as one commentary described Honorius’ failings. Amoris Laetitia is a limp defence of the doctrine on marriage set forth by our Lord Jesus Christ. A loophole (footnote 351), no matter how discreet, is still a loophole, and that loophole is, in this instant, a detestable attempt to manipulate the revealed teaching on marriage.
Like Athanasius, each one of us should be willing to stand up for the Catholic Faith and stand up to bullies who, having little or no argument, resort to name calling and other attempts to deflect criticism away from their soul-destroying teaching.
The woman in the Archbishop’s example may not be fully responsible for the breakdown of her marriage, but why is she not responsible for her decision to continue living more uxorio in the second relationship? As Father de Souza points out, it does not make sense to say that she is acting without full knowledge, since coming to understand one’s situation before God is the whole point of the discernment process proposed by Amoris Laetitia. It also does not make sense to say that she is not fully consenting to sexual relations, or that she is doing so only under great pressure and anxiety. If deliberate consent is really at issue, this would raise serious questions about whether her new situation is much of an improvement over the former one.
The implicit argument of Amoris Laetitia is not that a person in an objectively sinful situation might not be fully culpable for their own actions. It is that a free and well-informed choice to engage in sex outside of marriage might be justified for the sake of maintaining stability, fidelity and care for the children in the new relationship. While I can imagine that concern for the children’s welfare might bring about grave anxieties that diminish a person’s responsibility in some circumstances, such as situations of economic dependency, I do not see how mutual fidelity and dubious consent can go together in the same sex act. It is telling that in nearly all the examples of a complex situation brought forward in defense of Amoris Laetitia, the protagonist of the story is a woman. If a woman who sincerely desires to live chastely for Christ’s sake is being made party to a sexual relationship without her full consent, or because she feels that her freedom of choice has been compromised, what kind of relationship do we think we are describing?
Whether the Archbishop realizes it or not, his argument essentially boils down to #lovewins. His emphasis on the overall positive character of the new relationship belies his appeal to the Church’s distinction between the act itself and the subject’s responsibility for that act. As a final point, it is absurd for the Archbishop to invoke JP II’s pastorally innovate brother and sister option as a justification for prudentially setting aside the brother and sister option itself, because the whole point of the brother and sister option is that the couple is not actually committing fornication, be it “in its integral meaning” or otherwise.
Second Vatican Council: “spouses should be aware that they cannot proceed arbitrarily, but must always be governed according to a conscience dutifully conformed to the divine law itself, and should be submissive toward the Church’s teaching office, which authentically interprets that law in the light of the Gospel” (50). Gaudium et Spes,
“in the formation of their consciences, the Christian faithful ought carefully to attend to the sacred and certain doctrine of the Church” Dignitatis Humanae
Cardinal Ratzinger asked in his lucid work, On Conscience: “Does God speak to men in a contradictory manner? Does He contradict Himself? Does He forbid one person, even to the point of martyrdom, to do something that He allows or even requires of another?”
Pope Francis says “Grounded in this love, a man and a woman can promise each other mutual love in a gesture which engages their entire lives and mirrors many features of faith.” – Lumen Fidei
“Marriage now tends to be viewed as a form of mere emotional satisfaction that can be constructed in any way or modified at will. ... it is not born ‘of loving sentiment, ephemeral by definition, but from the depth of the obligation assumed by the spouses who accept to enter a total communion of life.” Evangelii Gaudium.
Christian marriage ... is fully realized in the union between a man and a woman who give themselves to each other ... who belong to each other until death and are open to the transmission of life, and are consecrated by the sacrament, ... (AL 292).
Sister Lucia dos Santos, one of the three children who witnessed the Marian apparitions at Fatima, proficied that the final battle between Christ and Satan would be over marriage and the family. Her prophecies of the Second World War and Pope John Paul’s assassination attempt came true; And this one is coming true before our very eyes, although it is very clear that many people have blinders on (just like in the days of Noah)!
Think about this: 500 years ago, God permitted entire nations to leave His Church over the issue of marriage and hundreds of millions of faithful Christians are deprived of the Sacraments, including valid Eucharist. SAD.
More tossed salad from the author of “Heal Me with Your Mouth.” The man appears tanked on his own notions. We have waited two thousand years to be illuminated by this individual?
It is mortifying to read this justification of the untenable by the by the very author of the indefensible.
Regard the state of an episcopate and theological academy which holds pride of place in the post-conciliar Church.
And note well, the finger pointing and the veiled ecclesial pejoratives.
He has an audience comprised of those addicted to rationalizations which render them erudite, another that believes itself required to submit to the erroneous because it issues from an “authority,” and yet a third which requires a salve for concupiscence.
On this day we indeed endure an eclipse – one of faith and reason. It has been at is apogee since March 13, 2013 and there is no evidence that it will pass anytime soon.
Oremus.
Lol…..you start messing around with a clear teaching of Jesus and you don’t think people will notice?