Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa (foreground), apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriachate of Jerusalem, sits among followers of other religions at interreligious meeting in Abu Dhabi, Feb. 4, 2019. (Edward Pentin photo)

Jordanian Priest on UAE Trip, Human Rights As a Means of Evangelization

While a Dubai government minister explains why tolerance is so important to the UAE — and that the government does not restrict the building of churches.