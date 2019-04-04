Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

Abp Gregory Appointed to Washington; Guam Archbishop Guilty of Sexually Abusing Minors

Two breaking stories from Rome for U.S. Catholics this morning: Archbishop Wilton Gregory appointed to Washington D.C.; a guilty verdict against Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Guam is upheld.

The Vatican announced today that Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta has been appointed archbishop of Washington D.C., replacing Cardinal Donald Wuerl who resigned last October.

The Vatican also announced that a guilty verdict passed down to Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Guam has been upheld on appeal. The archbishop was found guilty last March but details of the charges were not made public at the time.

The archbishop is guilty of “delicts against the Sixth Commandment with minors,” the Vatican said today. See here for more details on the case.

The full text of the Vatican statement: