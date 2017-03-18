Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Blogs | Mar. 24, 2017
“A Satanic Black Cloud Ran Through These Towns and Villages”
Founder of charity helping persecuted Christians reflects on a visit last week to some of the liberated towns and villages in northern Iraq.
Father Benedict Kiely, founder of Nasarean.org, recalls the devastation encountered on a March 18th trip to the Iraqi Christian towns of Karemlash and Qaraqosh, liberated from ISIS in October 2016.
His charity has been behind promoting the use of the arabic letter for "N"( ن ) to refer to persecuted Christians and be a sign of solidarity with them.
The symbol, the first letter of the word "Nasrani" or "Nasarean/Nazarene" — the Muslim word of contempt for Christians — was painted on the houses of Christians to identify them for martyrdom and to mark out their presence, similar to the use of the Star of David by the Nazis.
Video of liberated Karemlash and Qaraqosh, March 18, 2017:
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.