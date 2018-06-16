Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
Almost 500 British priests have signed a statement reaffirming the Church’s teaching on human sexuality and her opposition to artificial contraception in certain circumstances — a doctrine Blessed Paul VI underlined in his 1968 encyclical Humanae Vitae.
The priests, who have issued the statement to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the encyclical’s promulgation, state that the Church’s perennial teaching on human sexuality should be at the forefront of rebuilding a culture of life, and stress that such teaching is invaluable for Catholics and non-Catholics alike.
“After half a century, we can see how truly prophetic Pope Paul’s encyclical was,” the organizers write in a letter sent last month to other priests inviting them to put their name to the initiative, called Humanae Vitae 50. “We witness daily the crisis in family life and marriage,” they add, and note that 50 years after it was written, Humanae Vitae has “proved itself more relevant than ever.”
“The teaching on the inseparability of the procreative and unitive ends of marriage needs to be proclaimed again with confidence,” they stress, adding: “With this in mind, we have put our names to the enclosed letter.”
The statement highlights how the encyclical affirmed the “purity and beauty of the spousal act, always open to procreation and always unitive.”
It also points out how the encyclical predicted that if contraception became widespread, it would lead to a loss of a “proper understanding of marriage the family, the dignity of the child and of women, and even a proper appreciation of our bodies and the gift of male and female.”
The priests therefore wish to “reaffirm” the “noble vision” of procreative love taught by the Church, and that a “proper ‘human ecology’” is essential for the future of all people. “We propose anew the message of Humanae Vitae,” the clergy state, “not only in fidelity to the Gospel, but as a key to the healing and true development of our society.”
Lay Initiative
Humanae Vitae 50 originated from British lay faithful who had encouraged the country’s clergy to proclaim the message contained in the statement.
“Many priests have responded,” a signatory told the Register June 14, adding that although it is a British initiative, it is possible that other local churches worldwide “will do the same.”
“It is encouraging that so many have responded,” he said, while others have noted that it strongly contrasts with the reaction of clergy at the time. “In 1968, very few priests spoke out confidently regarding this teaching and many dissented,” the clergy note in a press release to coincide with the initiative.
They quote an anonymous priest signatory who observed how difficult it is today “to get 100 priests (the size of an average diocese) to do anything together,” and so to obtain almost 500 “is very significant indeed.”
A lay organizer of the Humanae Vitae 50 said that like so many lay faithful, the priests have “realized the devastation caused by neglecting the moral truths contained in the encyclical,” and noted the “widespread use of contraception” which has “led to a breakdown in families, in general sexual morals, in respect for human life and for the dignity of women.”
The organizers note that the initiative follows reports that the Vatican is leaning towards watering down the teaching of Humanae Vitae and seeking to accommodate the Church to modern trends.
In the last year, dissenters of the encyclical have been appointed members of the Pontifical Academy of Life and have spoken openly about softening the Church’s teaching on artificial contraceptive use. A Vatican commission, secretively organized last year, has been making an historical-critical study of the document with unprecedented access to the Vatican archives.
The commission’s coordinator, Msgr. Gilfredo Marengo, said last month that “there is no need to update” the document but that there is a need to go “beyond the polarization.”
Humanae Vitae turns 50 on July 25.
I can only see 10 names and no reference to the 500 - can anyone else see 500 names? Am I missing something?
Time to “right the ship”. Father Martin is lurking.
I always agreed, and still do, with our parish priest who used to decry Hugh Hefner’s “prescribed, how-to, right-way, technique-laden rules” for intimacy.
That Playboy Philosophy cheapened and even ignored the bond, uniqueness, privacy, creativity, and discipline of lovemaking between two committed people.
We must be careful from a different perspective not to demand prescribed, how-to, technique-laden, right-way rules that also can devalue marital intimacy. And we must be very careful not to freely assign “sinful” to so many things outside our areas of expertise and experience. I do think—and I could be wrong—that too much “crying wolf” about sex has led to lamentable indifference to Church teaching on abortion.
Contraceptive activity (withdrawal) among Catholics was already widespread, long before Humanae Vitae ever came out. By the time Paul VI spoke, the horse had already been out of the barn for decades. See “Tacit Consent: The Church and Birth Control in Northern Italy” by Gianpiero Dalla-Zuanna, a fascination research paper that delves into how the Church handled the communication of church teaching against contraceptive behavior in a very Catholic part of Italy in the early 1900s. Short story: the Church kept largely quiet, because the clergy believed it was better not to inform the ignorant peasants, who, once informed, would mostly likely continue the practice of withdrawal/oral sex anyway, thus committing mortal sins. If the people were left ignorant, no sin on their part.
According to the paper (which is backed up by strong documentation), Church attitudes around educating the people about the evils of contraception started changing after Casti Connubii was released in in the early 1930s, but priests were discouraged when they discovered that even the “good Catholics” refused to listen and change their contraceptive ways. Consequently, fertility dropped from 5 children a woman to 2.5 children a woman between 1921 and 1951, long before the pill ever came out.
TL;DR HV was too little, far too late. Apparently plenty of even so-called “good Catholics” had already figured out how to control their fertility and limit births long before the Pill and IUD were invented (the area of Italy studied was considered quite devout in the early 1900s), and they weren’t interested in changing their ways based on what the Church was teaching them.