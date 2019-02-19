(Pixabay/CC0)

Doubtful Speed

“…O hidden Lord, I believe, I love, and thank You too”

Puffy figures run about

The frozen snow that lies without

They charge across the white washed yard

To sled the hill with ice turn'd hard

Little legs in chubby pants

Gleefully labor the cold expanse

In their minds' eyes they see themselves

Swift of foot and fleet as elves

Light as linden leaves in lore

And fierce as warriors of yore

But as I gaze through falling snow

My heart laughs for my head does know

Their padded limbs and softened romp

Quiet, though indeed they stomp

Truly goes at speed most doubtful

Keeping company with the absent Apostle

Yet their joy rings out real and true

So that, O hidden Lord, I believe, I love, and thank You too.