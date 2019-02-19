Puffy figures run about

The frozen snow that lies without

 

They charge across the white washed yard

To sled the hill with ice turn'd hard

 

Little legs in chubby pants

Gleefully labor the cold expanse

 

In their minds' eyes they see themselves

Swift of foot and fleet as elves

 

Light as linden leaves in lore

And fierce as warriors of yore

 

But as I gaze through falling snow

My heart laughs for my head does know

 

Their padded limbs and softened romp

Quiet, though indeed they stomp

 

Truly goes at speed most doubtful

Keeping company with the absent Apostle

 

Yet their joy rings out real and true

So that, O hidden Lord, I believe, I love, and thank You too.