Lin-Manuel Miranda performs in ‘Hamilton’, April 20, 2016 (Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Dec. 28, 2016

‘Hamilton’ Actor Offers Free Tickets to Boost Planned Parenthood Support

The “Hamilton” actor is either woefully ill-informed or simply ignoring the realities of Planned Parenthood.

Dustin Siggins

“Hamilton” lead actor Lin-Manuel Miranda says one lucky Planned Parenthood donor will get backstage passes and free attendance at three shows if they donate $10 to America’s largest abortion company.

Miranda, who recently told The Daily Beast that he is a major supporter of Planned Parenthood (his mother, psychologist Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, is on the Board of Directors for the group’s political arm), did not mention any of the over 300,000 abortions done by the abortion company each year. Nor did he discuss any of its lawbreaking.

Instead, Miranda praised “the revolutionary idea that women should have the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives and fulfill their dreams.” He also said that “Planned Parenthood is a trusted health care provider” that “delivers vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people worldwide.”

The “Hamilton” actor is either woefully ill-informed or simply ignoring the realities of Planned Parenthood. Here are a few facts he should consider:



Planned Parenthood regularly breaks state and federal laws. One egregious example is a location in Mobile, Alabama that gave a 14-year old girl two abortions in four months, but did not report the girl to state officials – which is required by law.

Earlier this month, a Senate committee referred a Planned Parenthood affiliate for criminal prosecution, in the most recent allegation of lawbreaking.

Much of the “vital reproductive health care” provided by Planned Parenthood is abortion – including through contraceptives that often double as abortion-inducing drugs and devices.

Related, Planned Parenthood is the leader in the abortion industry’s War on Women. Contraceptives and abortifacients harm women, and all abortions end the life of an unborn human being – but Planned Parenthood goes one step further by aborting about one in sixteen girls who otherwise would be born in 2016.

Planned Parenthood hypocritically wrote a law to jail pro-life journalists in California even as its attorneys argued that the company had a right to taxpayer dollars in Ohio and Utah.

Among other atrocities, Planned Parenthood’s “sex education” programs include partnering with a group that backs twisted acts for teenagers, and encouraging BDSM.

These are just a handful of the illegal and unethical things Planned Parenthood does as a matter of practice. Miranda either needs to educate himself, or stick to acting.