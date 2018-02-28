Angelo Lion, “St. Dominic and St. Francis”, early 17th century

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Post-Nominals?

You know Dominicans use O.P. and Jesuits use S.J., but do you know what these 13 less common abbreviations stand for?

Just because Lent is a somber time of fasting, abstaining from meat, and reflecting on the Four Last Things doesn’t mean it can’t also be a time to learn a bit more about our faith—and have some fun while doing so.

To that end, I’ve come up with this completely subjective and unscientific pop quiz: “How Well Do You Know Your Post-Nominals?” This, of course, raises the obvious question: “What’s a post-nominal?”

“Post-nominals” are simply the letters that follow a person’s name to indicate who they are (such as M.D. for medical doctors) or what they do (Esq. for attorneys) or the terminal degree in the field they’ve achieved (Ph.D. for a doctorate).

However, due to the almost endless number of religious orders, congregations, societies and groups in the Catholic Church, we have a plethora of post-nominals, many of which we see all the time.

So far, so good. But now let’s turn it up a notch and see if you can figure out the following—and it goes without saying: no use of Google, Yahoo or the Kenedy Directory. And a final note: most of the following are mainly men’s orders, though some are both for men and women religious. All are currently active (even if with dwindling numbers) and none are totally defunct. Also, I’ve stayed away from newer congregations (those founded in the 20th century).

O.Praem. Ss.Cc. C.R.S.P. F.S.C. C.S.Sp. M.Afr. O.M.D. O.Ss.S. M.S.C. O.S.B. Silv. O. Cart. C.R. P.A.

# # # # # # # # # # # # # #

ANSWERS

How’d you do? Let’s see!