Print is Dead — Long Live Print! (A Quiz)

How much do you know about the Catholic publishing world?

“Print is dead.” How many times have you heard this? Yet research from the Yale School of Management’s Publishing Course shows that people—especially young people are reading more (and more) than ever. True, most of what they are reading is unedited content on electronic devices, but still there are a plethora of Catholic publishers in the United States producing hundreds of new titles a year. Herewith, a quiz on United States Catholic publishing:

New Jersey is the home of two of the most traditional Catholic publishers, one located in Totowa, the other in Ramsey: can you name them? What publisher located in Peabody, Massachusetts, produces the complete Greek text of the Septuagint Bible with an English translation? Sorin Books is an imprint of what midwestern publisher? What Orthodox publishing house acquired Pueblo publishing? Which well-known publisher is acronymically named after Thomas A. Nelson (not to be confused with a man of the same first and last name who started an eponymously named Protestant publisher)? Which company, named after the Father of Monasticism, now carries many of TAN’s traditional titles, including The Incredible Catholic Mass and the Autobiography of St. Teresa of Avila? Which Indiana publisher — the first part of whose name is almost the exact title of a Fr. Reginald Garrigou-LaGrange work on Mary from TAN Books — carries the St. Alphonsus Liguori classic The True Spouse of Jesus Christ? The writings of Jesuit Father John Hardon are sold through this publisher whose name is also similar to a Garrigou-Lagrange book. Which publisher is known for the popular In Sinu Jesu and books by former Wyoming Catholic College professor and choir director Dr. Peter Kwasniewski? This publisher prints a book on Holy Communion by an Italian bishop who now lives in Italy (Juan Rodolfo Laise, not Jorge Borgoglio) that the Association of the Precious Blood bought 1,000 copies of. This publisher, whose name refers to the capital of Italy, specializes in books about the liturgy such as The Liturgical Altar and A Guide for Altar and Sanctuary. This publisher, located in Brewster, Massachusetts, has books about Gregorian chant and liturgical books with Gregorian chant notation, and also sells sacred music CDs, including many from the monks of Solesmes. Papal Legislation on Sacred Music, Achieving Peace of Heart, and Why Jews Become Catholics are three of the books from this straightforwardly-named publisher for those in search of Roman Catholic books. This publisher, named after a famous Marian litany, claims to have the largest collection of books by Saint John Eudes. The Ordo for the Extraordinary Form of the Latin Mass is published by which (relatively new) religious foundation? This man, whose name became one-third of the part of one of the most prestigious secular publishing houses, was not only a friend and classmate of Thomas Merton, but was the first to publish his work, including heavily editing the opening lines of Merton’s best-selling autobiography The Seven Storey Mountain? Not all publishing is located in New York City. San Francisco is the home of what publishing house founded by Jesuit Father Joseph Fessio? All official Church texts are published in Rome (and in Latin) by Libreria Editrice Vaticana, and then published in each country’s local tongue under the auspices of the Conference of Catholic Bishops. In English-speaking countries, who is the translator for these works?

Answers