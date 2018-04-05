Kevin Di Camillo writes regularly for The National Catholic Register and is a Lecturer in English Literature at Niagara University. His latest book is Now Chiefly Poetical, and with Rev. Lawrence Boadt he edited John Paul II in the Holy Land: In His Own Words. His work has been anthologized in Wild Dreams: The Best of Italian-Americana, and he was awarded the Foley Poetry Prize from America Magazine. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, he regularly attends Yale University’s School of Management Publishing Course.
Another Catholic Quiz to Stump Your Brain
Be strong, take hold and keep heart! As always: no using search engines, or, for that matter consulting the Catechism or the chancery for answers!
The questions:
- Who was the first American Citizen canonized?
- How many major basilicas are there?
- Which Evangelist is the Patron Saint of Venice? (Extra credit: what is his symbol?)
- A priest, at Mass, wears a chasuble over all other vestments. What vestment does a deacon wear over all others?
- What is the primatial see of Ireland?
- At the end of the Latin Mass (according to the Extraordinary Form), the Gospel read is taken from the beginning of which book?
- How many “hours” comprise the Liturgy of the Hours (extra credit if you can name all of the liturgical “hours”)?
- In the Gospel account Jesus took a little child and placed him in their midst: an ancient tradition says that this child grew up to be what famous saint?
- How is a Solemn High Mass different from a High Mass?
- Who is the Patron Saint of the Impossible?
- What 20th-century writer once told an interviewer: “You keep referring to me as a ‘Catholic’ writer, but I’m not. I’m a Jesuit.’” (Hints: 1. He wasn’t really a Jesuit, and 2. He was joking)
- How many Ecumenical Councils have there been?
- What year did the Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches split under anathematae?
- What was the name of St. Benedict’s (traditionally twin) sister?
- Name all four doctors of the Western Church
- Name all four doctors of the Eastern Church
- Both Pope St. John XXIII and Benedict XVI brought back the wearing of what papal headpiece?
- The first-ever British Poet-Laureate changed religions twice before dying as a Catholic: who was he?
- During the full rite of baptism with all the ceremonials, what is the name of the blowing of the Holy Spirit on the catechumen?
- Who finished building “Michelangelo’s” dome over St. Peter’s Basilica?
- Coptic Catholics reside mainly in which country?
- What was the name of Adam and Eve’s third son?
- Name all the major (and approved) Marian apparition sites
- What are the five colors of the most popular scapulars?
- Who was the last pope to wear the papal tiara?
- By student population, what is the largest Catholic university in the United States?
- Who was the first pope to change his name?
- Traditionally, what was the name of the Roman centurion who pierced Jesus’ side with a lance and then declared, “Truly this man was the Son of God!”
- What two saints founded monasticism under a Rule, in the (a) West and (b) East?
- What apostle was martyred by being thrown off a terrace in the Temple?
The Answers:
- St. Frances Cabrini, who was born in Italy, was the first American Citizen to be canonized in 1946 by Venerable Pius XII.
- There are only four Major Basilicas, all in Rome: The Archbasilica-Cathedral of St. John Lateran, St. Peter’s, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul’s Outside the Walls.
- St. Mark is the Patron Saint of Venice. His symbol is the winged lion. Side note: he replaced St. Theodore.
- A deacon wears a dalmatic.
- The Primatial See of Ireland, founded by St. Patrick, is Armagh.
- The Beginning of the Holy Gospel according to St. John is read at the end of almost every Latin Mass.
- The Divine Office is composed of seven or eight hours: Matins (Vigils); Lauds; Prime (in the Extraordinary Form only); Terce; Sext; Nones; Vespers; and Compline.
- St. Ignatius of Antioch
- At a Solemn High Mass a deacon sings the Gospel and performs all the liturgical actions according to the diaconal order. A High Mass is a sung Mass without a deacon.
- St. Rita of Cascia is the Patron Saint of the Impossible. St. Jude, of course, is the Patron Saint of Hopeless Causes.
- James Joyce, who was entirely educated by the Jesuits in Ireland, made this comment.
- There have been 21 Ecumenical or General Councils, the last being Vatican II.
- 1054 was the year of the Schism between East and West.
- St. Scholastica is traditionally St. Benedict’s twin sister.
- The Four Western Doctors are Ambrose, Augustine, Gregory the Great and Jerome.
- The Four Eastern Doctors are Basil the Great, Gregory of Nazianzus, Athanasius and John Chrysostom.
- The camuro, an ermine-lined red hat that covers the entire head of the pontiff, unlike the zuchetta which looks more like a Jewish yarmulke.
- John Dryden was born a Puritan, converted to the Church of England, and ultimately died a Catholic.
- Exsufflation
- Della Porta brought the dome of St. Peter’s to completion and it differs significantly from Michelangelo’s original model and drawings.
- Coptic Catholics are based in Alexandria, Egypt.
- Seth
- Fatima, Knock, Lourdes, Pontmain, Bayneaux, La Salette and Guadalupe
- Brown (Carmelite), Red (Passion), The Seven Dolours of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Black), Blue is the Immaculate Conception scapular, and the Trinity Scapular is white with a blue and red cross.
- Blessed Paul VI. He later had it sold and donated the money to the poor.
- DePaul University in Chicago.
- Pope John II was born “Mercurius” and reigned from 533-535.
- Longinus
- St. Pachomius in the West, St. Basil the Great in the East. St. Antony was a forerunner, as was John of Egypt.
- St. James the Less.
