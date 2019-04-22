Heinrich Hofmann, “Christ in Gethsemane,” 1886

Biblical Hope and Encouragement in Your Times of Suffering

Divine Comfort and Aid for Distress and Trouble

Nehemiah 8:10 (RSV, as throughout). . . do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.” (cf. Ps 27:14; 30:5; 138:3; 145:14)

Psalm 33:20 Our soul waits for the LORD; he is our help and shield.

Psalm 34:6 This poor man cried, and the LORD heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles. (cf. 9:9-10; 34:7-10, 15, 17)

Psalm 34:18-19 The LORD is near to the brokenhearted, and saves the crushed in spirit. 19 Many are the afflictions of the righteous; but the LORD delivers him out of them all. (cf. 71:20)

Psalm 40:1-2 . . . I waited patiently for the LORD; he inclined to me and heard my cry. 2 He drew me up from the desolate pit, out of the miry bog, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure.

Psalm 46:1 . . . God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. (cf. 46:2-3, 11; 73:26)

Psalm 50:15 . . . call upon me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, . . .

Psalm 55:22 Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; . . .

Psalm 62:8 Trust in him at all times, O people; pour out your heart before him; God is a refuge for us.

Psalm 119:50 This is my comfort in my affliction that thy promise gives me life. (cf. 94:14, 19)

Psalm 147:3 He heals the brokenhearted, and binds up their wounds. (cf. Jer 31:25)

Isaiah 40:29, 31 He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. . . . but they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint. (cf. 66:13)

Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. (cf. Lk 6:21)

Matthew 11:28 Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. (cf. Heb 4:16)

John 14:16 And I will pray the Father, and he will give you another Counselor, to be with you for ever,

Romans 8:35, 37 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? . . . No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.

Romans 15:4 . . . by steadfastness and by the encouragement of the scriptures we might have hope.

1 Corinthians 10:13 No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your strength, but with the temptation will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.

2 Corinthians 1:4 who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. (cf. 1:5, 9)

2 Corinthians 12:7-9 And to keep me from being too elated by the abundance of revelations, a thorn was given me in the flesh, a messenger of Satan, to harass me, to keep me from being too elated. 8 Three times I besought the Lord about this, that it should leave me; 9 but he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” I will all the more gladly boast of my weaknesses, that the power of Christ may rest upon me.

Philippians 4:7, 13, 19 And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. . . . 13 I can do all things in him who strengthens me. . . .

19 And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

James 4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.

1 Peter 4:19 Therefore let those who suffer according to God’s will do right and entrust their souls to a faithful Creator.

1 Peter 5:10 And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, establish, and strengthen you. (cf. Jas 1:2-4, 12)

Fear Not: God is With You

Psalm 23:4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. (cf. 27:5; Heb 13:6)

Psalm 34:4 I sought the LORD, and he answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.

Isaiah 41:10 fear not, for I am with you, be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, . . . (cf. Mt 6:34)

John 14:27 Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; . . . Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid. (cf. Is 26:3)

Philippians 4:6 Have no anxiety about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

1 Peter 3:14 But even if you do suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled,

1 Peter 5:7 Cast all your anxieties on him, for he cares about you.

God’s Providence and Guidance

Genesis 50:20 As for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today. (cf. Ps 31:3-5; Is 50:7)

Romans 8:28 We know that in everything God works for good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose. (cf. 2 Cor 4:17)