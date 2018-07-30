Outside of Divine Intimacy Radio, I rarely cross boundaries between my work at SpiritualDirection.com and my work at EWTN News. The reason I have decided to make an exception today is due to an overwhelming response to a video I produced for SpiritualDirection.com on the topic of the latest scandals to hit the Church:
I think the video speaks for itself but a few areas of emphasis are in order:
If you can't stomach the news and remain in peace, don't consume it. Be sure to replace your news consumption with EWTN spiritual sustenance, spiritual reading, SpiritualDirection.com content, etc. Beyond that, please pray and fast for holy resolution to these challenges.
If you can stomach the news, please spread the word, but spend more time praying than arguing. The remedy for this spiritual sickness in the Church is one that only God can bring about — “these kind come out by prayer and fasting.” Those in leadership roles must engage, but in the end, the courage and wisdom to do so in a way that will bring lasting fruit is through the intervention of God. This intervention can and will come through our prayer and fasting.