Blogs | Feb. 3, 2017

Prayer, Hope and Healing

“Contemplative prayer is the prayer of the child of God, of the forgiven sinner who agrees to welcome the love by which he is loved and who wants to respond to it by loving even more.” (CCC 2712)

Dan Burke

Can we really be made new again? Is there really hope for me, a sinner? Can we know peace in these tumultuous times? These are difficult questions but the answer to each is a resounding YES. This is why Jesus came, to draw us into the reality of peace and healing that only comes through relationship with Him. This relationship begins in the sacraments but is nourished and deepened daily through mental prayer.

