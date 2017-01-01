Dan Burke is an award-winning author, writer, and speaker on Catholic spirituality. He has written and/or edited nine books on faithful Catholic spirituality and is the Executive Director and writer for EWTN’s National Catholic Register. Dan is the president of the Avila Institute for Spiritual Formation, and the creator of Divine Intimacy Radio and SpiritualDirection.com.
Blogs | Feb. 7, 2017
What the Saints Would Say About ‘Mindfulness’
Should a Catholic pursue the Buddhist practice of mindfulness?
Is “mindfulness” a helpful practice? Should a Catholic participate in it?
In this video, I look at mindfulness in the light of Catholic mystical tradition and reveal the best way for Catholics to understand this practice. I also explain the path you should take as you seek to deepen your faith and be more present to God and to those whom He has placed in your care.
You'll also learn the answers to these important questions:
- Is this practice right for you?
- How does it compare to Catholic mystical tradition?
- Is there anything good in it?
- How does mindfulness and any good that might come from it relate to Nostra Aetate?
- What should you do if you are interested in the idea but concerned about staying within my Catholic tradition?
- What resources can help you pursue your interest in the topic?
Posted by just maybe on Tuesday, Feb, 7, 2017 10:53 AM (EST):
A morning prayer, if you had to say only one:
“Today, Lord, make me mindful of the needs of others.
And make me needful of the minds of others.”
