Corrado Giaquinto, “Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Contemplating the Sacred Heart of Jesus”, c. 1765

Blogs | Feb. 7, 2017

What the Saints Would Say About ‘Mindfulness’

Should a Catholic pursue the Buddhist practice of mindfulness?

Is “mindfulness” a helpful practice? Should a Catholic participate in it?

In this video, I look at mindfulness in the light of Catholic mystical tradition and reveal the best way for Catholics to understand this practice. I also explain the path you should take as you seek to deepen your faith and be more present to God and to those whom He has placed in your care.

You'll also learn the answers to these important questions: