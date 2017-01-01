Is “mindfulness” a helpful practice? Should a Catholic participate in it?

In this video, I look at mindfulness in the light of Catholic mystical tradition and reveal the best way for Catholics to understand this practice. I also explain the path you should take as you seek to deepen your faith and be more present to God and to those whom He has placed in your care.

You'll also learn the answers to these important questions:

  • Is this practice right for you?
  • How does it compare to Catholic mystical tradition?
  • Is there anything good in it?
  • How does mindfulness and any good that might come from it relate to Nostra Aetate?
  • What should you do if you are interested in the idea but concerned about staying within my Catholic tradition?
  • What resources can help you pursue your interest in the topic?

 