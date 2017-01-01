Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, “Virgin and Child with a Rosary”, ca. 1650-1655

Blogs | May. 14, 2017

Happy Mother’s Day to Mary, the Mother of God!

I often think about the enormous responsibility taken on by Mary, the mother of Jesus, when (as cited in Luke 1:38) she responded to the angel who appeared to her with a resounding “yes.” “Behold the handmaid of the Lord, be it unto me according to thy word.” Just imagine being a young girl of 14-15 years of age and having an angel appear to you announcing that you would be the one to play a critical role of bringing the Savior and His redemption into the world. “Hail favored one! The Lord is with you.” (Luke 1:28) “You have found favor with God.” (Luke 1:30) Her response was remarkable in that she didn’t appear even to hesitate.

When I taught CCD Classes to high-school-aged kids, we discussed the critical role Mary played in the gift she gave us with Jesus. I would ask them to imagine what she went through; “Put yourself in the place of Mary. How would you feel? Maybe a little overwhelmed. Definitely afraid.” It was interesting listening to some of the responses of the kids. A few of them mentioned that she was very holy and this is why she was so willing and eager to be the Mother of Jesus. Others commented that it must have been a hard thing to be believed by her family when explaining she was with child by the power of the Holy Spirit. Still others commented that the story of Mary giving birth to Jesus is a story of faith. “You either believe or you don’t.”

All of those responses were good ones; very thoughtful. Every time a woman takes on the role of motherhood it is Mary who provided us with the ultimate role model of a loving mother.

I’m happy that May is the month we honor Mary. Truly, when we understand Mary, we realize she is all about the celebration associated with motherhood.

I know that, when I became a mother, the words that best describe the feeling I experienced was pure joy. When they first hand you your baby, you have this feeling of unconditional love that is overwhelming; it’s like no other feeling you’ve ever experienced before. In every painting and picture across Catholic churches you can see that same expression that comes with Mary’s motherhood; she wears the look of unconditional love. Mary is our example of this unconditional love we have as mothers.

In the gospels Mary is with Jesus on several important moments of His life. She was with Him when He died and when He rose from the dead. She experienced the sorrow of watching them murder her son. The pain she feels with this is clearly indescribable for her. Imagine the joy she experienced when she learned her Son rose from the dead.

When Mary appeared to Bernadette Soubirous at the Grotto of Massabielle her messages at Lourdes were of prayer and hope directing those that would repent and pray to her Son Jesus a chance for eternal life. “I do not promise to make you happy in this world but in the other world. Wherever love exists, God is present.” She tells Bernadette in one of her apparitions, “The water I shall give you will become in you a spring welling up to eternal life. Go tell the priests to come here in procession and build a chapel here. Praying brings us to the Spirit of God.”

Mary continually gives messages of prayer and repentance to her son, Jesus as the way to eternal life in her apparitions. I had a friend ask me once — why does Mary choose to appear throughout history with apparitions?

My answer: I think she does this because she loves all of us as a mother loves her children. She wants all of us to experience her Son Jesus in heaven.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, think upon our true role model of motherhood: Mary, the mother of Jesus. She taught us the importance of mothering all of God’s children. What a true gift of love she continually gives us in her Son.