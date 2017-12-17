Carrie Gress has a doctorate from the Catholic University of America and is a philosophy professor at Pontifex University. She is the author of several books, including The Marian Option: God’s Solution to a Civilization in Crisis. Carrie is the co-author with George Weigel of City of Saints: A Pilgrims Guide to John Paul II’s Krakow. A homeschooling mother of four, she and her family live in Virginia. Visit her blog at www.carriegress.com. (Photo by Renata Grzan Wierczorek, RenataPhotography.com)
Snow White, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty; these are the stories that have animated the imaginations of little girls for centuries. Popularized by Disney, different versions of these stories, particularly Cinderella, have crossed the divides of cultures and time throughout much of history.
All of these fairy tales follow a particular story pattern. There is generally an older woman — a mother, witch, or queen, who relishes her position as top cat, and then some upstart comes along and threatens her prized place as “fairest of them all.” The young maiden must, at all costs, be stopped. And from there the fairy tales unfold into a common ending: things don’t go well for the old hag and the young maiden and her prince live happily ever after.
There are many lessons that can be extracted from such fairy tales, but the primary issue is the timeless vice of envy. Envy and jealousy are generally used interchangeably, but they are actually quite distinct. Jealousy is directed at the desire for a particular good or object, but stops there. Envy takes jealous to a new level — it wants something, but it sees the person who has what they want, or who is an obstacle to what they want, to be taking something away from them. The word envy comes from the Latin word invidere, which means to “look askance upon,” or to give someone “the evil eye” full of malice and spite. It fosters the impulse to destroy others.
Envy is a deadly sin for both men and women, but has a deep root in the heart of women that dates back to Eve. Even in the Garden of Eden we can see envy at work. The serpent tempted Eve with the fruit of the tree of Good and Evil by pitting her against God, as if God was withholding something good for her to which she was certainly entitled. “But the snake said to the woman: ‘You certainly will not die! God knows well that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened and you will be like gods, who know good and evil.’” (Gen 3:4-5).
What happens then, if we take this timeless vice and apply it to our own culture. Is there a connection? Yes, but in a most unexpected place: radical feminism. The first wave and perhaps the second wave of feminism may have been built upon noble ideas, but our current strain is animated by envy.
We see envy’s role first and foremost in the relationship women have come to have with their children. The ideology behind unfettered abortion, we are told, is that it must exist so that women can get ahead. A child’s life is a threat to the mother’s success and happiness. Much like Snow White, the child is silenced, but for much longer than 100 years. How else is it that people could rejoice in such an act of destruction, or think it empowering to “shout your abortion?” Even the defining mark of a newborn female child that used to herald sweetness and innocence has been usurped by radical feminism: the pink hat.
And what about men? Men usually don’t figure into fairy tales as antagonists, but our contemporary version has set its sights on them. Women decided that if only they could have the lives that men had, then they would be happy. The attitude toward men reveals the destructive and belittling marks of envy. Women no longer embrace the goodness that men have to offer society, but view it as an evil that must be eliminated. The important impulses of protection and responsibility that have inspired men to greatness have been reduced to “toxic masculinity.” The unspoken feminist mantra says: “Men, even though we want to be just like you, you must change.” Daily we see the venom of envy directed at men, particularly on the ubiquitous TV ads where every one of them bumbles along until a sage woman comes to the rescue.
And how do feminist women treat those women who don’t embrace their ideals? Women who choose to have many children and/or pick family over career are frequently disparaged as fools and on occasion are compared to rabbits. Feminists seem to miss the irony that “sexually liberated women” literally dress up like rabbits (or bunnies) to show their empowerment.
Sadly, Christian women are not immune to the ideological destruction of radical feminism. It is quite commonplace to see it among any group of women in our culture. And yet, Christian women have shown over the ages that they have a deep capacity to help and encourage other women. This virtue is hard to live out or even consider when the wider culture presents jealousy and envy as required virtues to survive economically and socially.
How do we combat this this old sin of Eve? First, it is important to be aware of envy and all the manifold ways it plays out in the world around us. But more importantly, we need to look into our own hearts where it often lurks, peppering our conversations, actions, and inaction.
Second, we can look back to these old fairy tales for assistance. The envious woman prizes her own status, whether it be her youth, wealth, power, and/or influence. But these temporal items are not the complete story of what it means to be a Godly woman. There is a deeper layer of life for women that we have lost sight of in our own culture – maturity and wisdom. These attributes don’t just happen because of the passing of years, but must be acquired through deliberate acts of striving for the virtues of humility, patience, trust, guilelessness, and so on. The key is a deep awareness that God is Our Father and cares greatly for each of us and that everything that happens to us is part of his providential will. When we know that “all things work for good for those who love God” (Rom 8:28), and reject the lie that we are orphans, then envy has no hold on our lives. A spirit of gratitude for this relationship with our Maker and for all the many gifts in our lives, no matter how small, can also dissipate envy’s venom.
Like every good fairy tale, in the end, we know that authentic beauty, goodness, truth, and honesty can only be hidden, abused, and despised for so long. One day, the flash and fancy of feminist ideology will finally be revealed for what it is: no longer the fairest of them all.
I am a stay-at-home, homeschooling mother of four. My work is taking care of my and my husband’s children and making our small house a home for our family on a budget. I don’t have high cheekbones. I’m a bit overweight. I wear flats. I don’t usually dress like a witch or carry a scepter.
I am what a feminist looks like. We come in all shapes, styles, and vocations.
Feminism as a body of thought is complex. Feminists hold different perspectives and reach myriad conclusions, sometimes even conflicting ones. One thing that holds us together is that we all believe that the conversations about women and girls in society—in the past, now, and into the future—are worth having.
Radical feminism is actually a technical term within feminist philosophy. In general, radical feminists hold something in common with Catholic thought. They don’t like it when women are depicted or used as sexual objects, in pornography or otherwise. One such thinker is Catharine A. MacKinnon, currently a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, if you’d like to explore more.
Kindly consider them apples.
A wonderful synopsis of the current state of ‘feminism”. Author scored a home run, lol! The core of 2017 feminism is far, far from the Suffragettes’ vision of things - OR Pope St. JP II’s view of the glory of womanhood. Great article, worthy of wide distribution! Kudos, and Merry Christmas!
I found this article unsettling. I hope to have a daughter/niece/etc. someday who feels empowered and knows her worth. I think that the author knows feminism only by the negative portrayal of it. It is not about seeing yourself as a female as better or diminishing males, but about equality and sisterhood. Feminism after all, has the name feminism rather than equalism because females have been underrepresented and been given a lesser place in society historically.
Modern wave feminism is about intersectionality and thus must account for people of all genders, religions, ethnicities, etcetera. Feminism grew from white, christian women during the initial movement. It now must account for all people, which may be why the author does not agree with modern feminism. To me, if you disagree with feminism, you yourself are contributing to racism, classism, and sexism.
I went to a catholic, all-girls high school that gave root to my feminist beliefs. There is a place where each meets.
Reading the comments it’s obvious that the women who commented here really “get it “much more than most of the men who posted.
Good Post !. All radicalism is dangerous.
Okay, John. Here you go.
https://www.ispot.tv/ad/AdhQ/2016-kia-sorento-built-for-football-families-pants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oYQlC0xvFk
http://stupidmancommercials.blogspot.com/
https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/me-commercial-husband
Or heck, just search youtube for “stupid man commercial”.
Posted by Mary Ann Chimera
“My mom taught her mother-in-law to write her name. Otherwise, she could not read or write at all. Why didn’t she go to school? Because she was a girl and would “only” get married, wasting that education, or so that culture thought. Yet, Grandma Lucia could look at a picture of a sweater or a crocheted doily and recreate it for one of her offspring. I am an expert needlewoman, but I can’t do that!
Feminism is about not wasting the brains, abilities and talents of gifted people just because we are women and most of us are going to marry and raise kids.”
**********
I think if you look back far enough, boys as well & girls from lower income families were generally illiterate. In the part of the country I live in, adult literacy is still an issue today.
Money was finite & families could be raised just fine by a mom who couldn’t read or write-I descend from a great grandma like that- so if there were any funds for education, it made more sense to spend them on a boy who might find a job requiring literacy.
I think it was more about being pragmatic & resourceful with finances than being misogynistic.
I still see no response to any of my questions, including, to wit: how does the author define “radical feminism,” what’s wrong with women having equal access to the same careers and opportunities as men and what commercials, specifically, portray bumbling men being rescued by sage women. Instead, I see more generalities about the. “evils of Eve” and “watching tv more closely.” Specifics would be appreciated. Obviously, there are none that come to mind to either the author or those who support her incoherent and incomplete cliches.
A clear sign that one has been influenced by damaging radical feminism, is that they do not even recognize it. Most of the last couple of generations have no idea of what it was like when men were valued for their masculinity and women for their femininity. Women had children, within marriage, and actually stayed home to teach, nurture and raise them into productive, loving adults. Women did not disown their God given gift to assist in creation by bearing children. Children were the gift, not the enemy. Now, babies are marked for death in the womb if they come at an inopportune for the woman. If they are inconvenient. We only have to look around at our society, especially the ill equipped young people, the out of wedlock births, the lack of fathers in the home, to see that this feminism and sexual revolution has been and is toxic. As a 61 year old woman, I remember the beginning of the feminist movement and its goals were never about making women men and dismissing men. It is a total failure.
Regarding negative by-products of feminism, what started as wanting equal rights and opportunity for women morphed into “If men can behave badly with regard to sexuality, we should be able to as well.” Instead of demanding respect, fair treatment and commitment from men, some women decided to push for sexual liberation—anything goes. If the guys can sleep around with no consequences, we should be able to as well. As a result, abortion is a necessary backup to contraception (which often fails) and sex has become a recreational activity totally disconnected from having children. The early feminists were completely pro-life—new feminists, not so much. The complete hyper-sexualization of our culture is not a good thing—rampant pornography, children engaging in sexual activities at younger and younger ages, huge numbers of abortions annually, high divorce rates (if people even bother getting married at all,) fatherless homes—is this progress for women?
MorganB, Will, and John:
The story of creation is a love story of a God so in love with what He created that He had to share it. In creating us in His likeness and image He gave us the highest compliment we could
ever receive. If that were not enough he gave us the gift of free will chancing that we
could use this to even reject Him. In choosing to choose against God, and having Adam join
her, Eve made the greatest mistake we all do today, the sin of arrogance. Feminism at it’s
best could be found in Our Lady, who’s open spirit gave Her, “yes”, to God. Her example is
a nurturing, loving, example that, as women, we can all follow. This brings love to the family,
our culture, and any other path of life a woman may face. RADICAL feminism destroys, and
mocks anyone that doesn’t agree with it’s methods. I know many women who, with courage, go
about their daily lives without any accolades or rewards. They raise large families, some
are single Moms who need to work, and some even bring that Faith to the board room and
politics. Many of our Religious Sisters and Nuns around the world to bring the Gospel to
those who would never know it. I truly believe, in the end, they will be the brightest light in a very dark world.
Bingo! She hit the nail right on the head.
The author shares many common misperceptions about feminism. It is not primarily about envy of men. True feminism is about making opportunities to realize your full potential as an individual and a woman.
To put it into context consider my grandmother. Born in Sicily, she never got the opportunity to go to school at all. My mom taught her mother-in-law to write her name. Otherwise, she could not read or write at all. Why didn’t she go to school? Because she was a girl and would “only” get married, wasting that education, or so that culture thought. Yet, Grandma Lucia could look at a picture of a sweater or a crocheted doily and recreate it for one of her offspring. I am an expert needlewoman, but I can’t do that!
Feminism is about not wasting the brains, abilities and talents of gifted people just because we are women and most of us are going to marry and raise kids.
Those limitations are not placed on men, and in that, yes, we are envious. Women of talent are overlooked, especially those with leadership ability, because of societal assumptions about “the place of women. Women were and are prevented from becoming doctors, lawyers, scientists, although less so today.
The toxic feminism that arose in the 1960s adds in envy of men in the arena of sexual expression. This is not part of true feminism. Toxic feminists insist on being as sexually irresponsible as they perceive men to be. As toxic feminists see it, men do not have the “handicap” of becoming pregnant from their promiscuity. That’s where contraceptives and abortions come in.
However, it is an error to think, as the author does, that all feminists are toxic feminist. Many women get an education, achieve in their careers, marry and raise families without sleeping around, using contraceptives or resorting to abortion.
thanks for someone FINALLY showing the distinction between envy and jealousy. in the past when i have attempted to address the differences, i was met with mostly ‘a shrug,’ but I hope it served as an impetus to do their own research/discussion. that feminism should in any way try to replace these stories is disgraceful. radical feminism leads to societal downfalls. if it continues, then any sort of feminism, mild or otherwise, shall move on as ‘a passing fancy,’ and a dangerous one at that. thanks for writing this story/explanation. Merry Christmas ann forsyth
To John, who asks proof of ‘‘any’ program that shows men being ‘emasculated’ by women I dare say, as my elders used to say:
‘’ the worst blindness are of those that refused to see the evidence’‘. Let’s watch closely TV, Hollywood etc.
You have peeled away all of the sanctimonious garbage and gotten to the true root of the evil of radical feminist ideology. To the first four commenters: Are you purposely missing the point, or are you afraid to take a close look at the truth about feminism.
I speak from more experience than anyone I know. I am a 65 year old female with 6 sisters, 5 daughters, 7 granddaughters. I grew up just above the poverty “line.” I worked 32 years as an RN in Women’s Healthcare (including home visits to indigent families) and taught science for 16 years in an all-girls school. I have lived it as well as observed it first-hand.
Radical Feminism is nothing more than a push to masculinization, with the disgusting willingness to step on the dead bodies of our babies to reach our self-centered goals.
Radical Feminism is NOT getting an education and equal pay for equal work. Throwing in an argument like that trivializes the real issues she brings up in this article.
I was not going to read this article because I get really tired of women bashing men articles. Surprisingly, this article didn’t. Women have a lot more willpower than men in my opinion. Why did the Devil go after Eve first? Because she was the stronger of the two and she would bring Adam along (which she did). Each version of the human species has something to offer the world. ENVY of one by the other does neither any good. Great article and I enjoyed the read.
Most women I know want to be educated and to be able to have careers. If married they want to be good wives and mothers. Some continue working after their children are born. Some take off a few or many years from work to stay home full time. Some home school but most do not. Is that radical feminism?
Is the story of Adam and Eve really believable? Is it a good example of how God allowed Eve to be tempted by such an innocuous item as an apple and then commit his entire creation to Hell? I have trouble believing that. I can’t accept that eating an apple from the forbidden tree is gravely evil misconduct.
You may recall when Pope Francis gave a speech on being “good Shepard’s” of Earth. In that talk he mentioned Catholics multiplying like rabbits. In your text you say “Women who choose to have many children and/or pick family over career are frequently disparaged as fools and on occasion are compared to rabbits”. Very interesting, indeed.
I am struggling mightily to make any sense of this article. It seems to be grounded in nothing more than baseless, banal cliches and assumptions. The author fails to even define so called “radical feminism.” More strikingly, she seems to associate equal access to educational and professional opportunities (the core of feminism) with wanting to “be like men” and does not even bother to delve into how, exactly, having men more involved in nurturing and raising their children (another goal of feminism) constitutes a sort of forcing men to be different and is somehow detrimental to society. Or, perhaps, the author should try to flesh out what other changes in male behavior she considers a negative by-product of feminism. Finally, can the author at least cite a few of the seemingly numerous commercials she claims show bumbling men being rescued by sage women? Something - anything - concrete to put the author’s alleged concerns into the context of reality would be most refreshing.
It should be noted that traditional fairy tales have been “updated” and modernized with a lot of these radical feminist themes so much as to distort the originals that often provided both entertainment and life lessons. I recommend that those parents who still want to introduce their children to fairy tales go to book stores like Half Price Books that carry traditional versions that are value oriented. As a bonus, you will often find these older books priced lower than the modern politically correct versions.