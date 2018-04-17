How to Respond to Transgenderism

A closer look at Ryan T. Anderson’s ‘When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment’

Several months ago I reviewed Ryan T. Anderson’s latest book, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment. Then this past week, I attended a lecture he gave on the material here in Denver. (If you ever have the chance to attend one of Ryan T. Anderson’s talks in person, I highly recommend it!)

Anderson’s book is an absolute must-read for modern parents. If, like me, you’re raising kids in this present cultural climate, marked by a relativistic understanding of human sexuality and aggressive LGBQT activism, then you need to be aware of what your child is hearing from their school, their peers and the media. And you need to understand what transgenderism is, so that you can effectively teach your kids the truth.

Because believe me, they won’t be getting the truth anywhere else.

When Harry Became Sally combines solid scientific evidence (much of which has been compiled by transgender-friendly researchers and experts), personal anecdotes and testimonies from transgendered men and women themselves, and a well-documented overview of the current political game to paint a clear, rather distressing picture of what is being done to children in the name of “compassion” and “science.” Puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and an ideology rooted in the false notion that sex is somehow “assigned” to children at birth comprise the current approach kids (as young as 4 years old) who may express discomfort with his or her gender. Never mind that up to 90 percent of these children, given the opportunity to experience puberty naturally, will grow out of their gender dysphoria. Never mind that people who have transitioned are 19 times more likely to commit suicide — even in countries that are the most embracing of transgendered people. Never mind that the Obama administration is on record as saying that research could not demonstrate that the outcomes of transitioning are in any way positive, or worth the risks.

One of the best things about Ryan T. Anderson’s treatment of the issue is the accessible, warm way in which he communicates sensitive and potentially difficult information. His book is both engaging and compelling, as it tells the truths that seemingly no one wants to hear. Even the biggest of skeptics would be hard-pressed to argue with the meticulously footnoted and sourced information. And only a fool would try to argue that Anderson is a hateful bigot — it is clear throughout the book that he is merely concerned with the truth of the matter, as evidenced by the fact that he relies heavily upon the work of secular-minded physicians and scientists, and devotes an entire chapter to the voices of transgendered men and women, some of whom are also practicing homosexuals.

So if you’re looking for a clear picture of where we’re at right now in America, now that gay marriage is legal and progressive activists have moved on, look no further than Ryan T. Anderson’s latest. After reading When Harry Became Sally, I feel much more confident talking to my own children about the things they will undoubtedly see and hear in the upcoming years, and I know I am also much more equipped to discuss transgenderism, and the related issues, with those who disagree. I highly recommend this book to any and all Catholics concerned about the direction things are moving with young people in our culture. You won’t find a better, more comprehensive or engrossing resource on the problems with the transgender movement than Ryan T. Anderson’s When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.