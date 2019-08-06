L to R: George Bernard Shaw, Hilaire Belloc and G. K. Chesterton (Wikimedia Commons)

Do You Want to Be Better? Make Friends With a True Gentleman

“A gentleman is one who puts more into the world than he takes out.” —G.B. Shaw

“Lord of the Universe, I want to propose a deal. We have many sins. You have much forgiveness. Let us exchange our sins for your forgiveness. And if you should say that this is not a fair exchange, then my reply is: If we had no sins, what would you do with all your forgiveness?” ― Hassidic Rabbi Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev, zt”l (1740–1809)

Allow me to sing the praises of my best friend, Seth.

I’ve never met a kinder or more generous soul. Emphasis upon the word “soul.” Noble and gracious are words even passing strangers would use to describe him.

If he needed a kidney, I’d give him two. One for his health and the other to remind him of the esteem in which I hold him.

He’s not only erudite but wise and creative. A lie can never be found on his lips.

He’s a consummate professional. A polymath and autodidact. He never let his university degree stand in the way of his learning.

As to faults, he has a few. Too few to mention. And none come to mind when I consider the kindnesses he’s shown to me.

His wallet is as open as his mind and heart. He’d give you the shirt off his back. And when I was struggling financially, he came to my rescue multiple times. Many, many, multiple times. Fyodor Dostoevsky once wrote, “A real gentleman, even if he loses everything he owns, must show no emotion. Money must be so far beneath a gentleman that it is hardly worth troubling about.”

Seth is a saint but like other saints, he ignores the word when I use it to describe him.

He rarely speaks of God but when he does, his words are as sparse as they are profound. I remember sharing with him the above quote from Rabbi Yitzchok saying, “Boy! The Rabbi’s got moxie!” to which Seth replied, “…and a point.”

I know! I’m thinking the same thing! In fact, I’m still thinking it.

Wisdom falls from God’s lips but sometimes, before it enters our hearts, it has to pass through the lips of another, wiser and kinder soul. Emphasis on the word “soul.” As Aeschylus reminds us, "And even in our sleep, pain that cannot forget falls drop-by-drop upon the heart, and in our own despair, against our will, comes wisdom to us by the awful grace of God."

Seth is not only my best friend, but he is also the hardest cross I’ve ever had to bear.

God has this annoying way of bringing holy people into my life. Perhaps to elucidate and illuminate. Perhaps to taunt and ridicule me. If I were half the gentleman Seth is, I’d be a saint in my own right and yet, here I sit and complain that I’m not good enough to hand my friend towels.

It’s a wonder he has any patience for me at all.

Speaking of which, it’s a wonder God has patience for me at all. And yet, I’m assured of God’s love as he sends men and women into my life that teach me the goodness of our Redeemer.

It’s like he’s rubbing it in my face.

I recall Dear Abby defining a lady or a gentleman as someone who always tries to make sure the people around him or her are as comfortable as possible.

A good friend ennobles those around him. He inspires. He presses. Seth shames me into action not by his words but by his silence ― and his forgiveness. He has rebuked me only once in the 25 years I’ve known him and considering the colossal sinner and abject fool that I am, I think that’s a pretty good record. Rest assured, I still smart from the time he, with a single sentence, rightfully castigated me.

My face still flushes with shame at the memory of what I did and said in his presence.

I recall apologizing to him for that moment and he stubbornly refused to remember the incident that brought me to apologize to him. I described the moment to Seth five times in a desperate bid to beg his forgiveness.

“Don’t you recall,” I asked, wondering at his lack of the memory of what was seared into mine.

“But, Angelo,” he began. “If you keep reminding me, how will I forget?

I’m a fool. I know it. Everyone knows it.

I’ve been angry at Seth from time to time but that was ultimately from envy and in no way his fault.

He’s a good man because he inspires everyone around him to be better than nature had made them. George Bernard Shaw defined a gentleman as “one who puts more into the world than he takes out.”

That’s Seth, all over.

I often hesitate to praise Seth directly as I don’t wish to disturb his humility and yet, my heart overflows with words. I don’t often see him as our schedules are both tight with family and work obligations and now we live in different cities. And, truth be told, I could never bear his presence for very long as I’m ashamed of how far I’ve missed the mark all these years.

Perhaps, I can never be the gentleman Seth already is, but I’ll die holding him in reverence. Perhaps my recognition of his sanctity will move God to greater mercy toward me.

To quote Captain Kirk, “Of my friend, I can only say this: of all the souls I have encountered in my travels, his is the most human.”

I hope and pray you have at least one person in your life like my friend.