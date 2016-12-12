Angelo Stagnaro (“Erasmus”) performs as a stage magician and mentalist and divides his time between Europe and North America. He is the editor of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the Net’s largest e-zine for professional magicians. He’s also the Guildmaster of the Catholic Magicians’ Guild and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans (Third Order Franciscans)
Angelo has published articles in most of the major Catholic journals in the United States and Great Britain and had worked as a correspondent for the Catholic News Service having served as principle liaison for the wire service to the United Nations and to the Holy See’s Office to the United Nations.
Angelo has authored six books on mentalism/cold reading including Conspiracy, Something from Nothing, The Other Side, Shibboleth and his upcoming Spur of the Moment. This series has been translated into four languages and is considered seminal in the art of mentalism. He is also one of the world’s experts in cold reading. In addition, he’s written an instructional book for catechists which uses stage magic as a teaching tool for children and young adults entitled The Catechist’s Magic Kit. (Crossroad) His other books include How to Pray the Dominican Way (Paraclete) and The Christian Book of the Dead. (Crossroad) His most recent book was released through Tau Publishing and is entitled A Lenten Cookbook for Catholics.
All of his theology books have received imprimaturs and nihil obstat from Bishop Nicholas DeMazio of Brooklyn.
Angelo has traveled extensively and has worked, studied, performed and/or traveled in 70 countries.
“Atheism isn't a dogma,” atheists like to say. “It's the denial of dogma.”
This is a logical fallacy known as “equivocation.” One can have faith in things other than supernaturalist expressions and concepts. Some can have faith in the democratic process while others place their faith in the United Nations, Mutually Assured Destruction, socialism, luck, science or illicit drugs. Fundamentalist atheists put their faith in their own omniscience and intentional aliteracy. In this life, one can have faith in God or in a lesser creature such as those worshiped by atheists. (e.g., eugenics, scientism, individualism). Atheists, by definition and practice, have faith in atheism—they have faith in their perception that God doesn't exist. Thus atheism is a faith or, in other words, a religion. Therefore, bald, in this case, is just a hair color.
The so-called "new atheism" is not simply not believing in God. Rather, it embodies and celebrates an emotional, anti-intellectual, highly irrational and misologically intolerant anti-theism. The same materialist, intolerant anti-theism that begat Marxism and killed 152 million people in the 20th and 21st centuries. There's a marked anti-intellectualism that guides the new-atheists bestowing a false creditability on its adherents that not knowing facts is just as good, if not better, than actually knowing them. In this, they will refuse to research questions on their own and instead prefer to rely on a perceived "truthiness"—a term coined by Catholic comedian Stephen Colbert to mean an "argument, claim or assertion that intuitively feels right without regard to evidence, logic, intellectual examination or facts." The new-atheism is ahistorical, anti-scientific and actively anti-compassionate. They promote materialism/scientism as the official religion of the scientific rationalist believers to counter any arguments to their major tenets
- The universe magically started, without assistance, at the Big Bang. Nothing caused it. Nothing sustains it.
- Humanity is nothing more than the molecules and biochemical processes which make us up.
- There is no love, free will, human dignity.
- Religions other than scientism are evil and must be eradicated along with those who practice them.
- Everything an atheist does, says, thinks, feels is absolutely correct and no one has the right to limit him in any way. The same rule doesn't apply to lesser creatures. (i.e., Catholics).
- Only science can derive at truth. However, if science comes up with an inconvenient truth, atheists have the right and duty to ignore it. Similarly, logic is negligible unless it can be used as a weapon to attack the enemy (i.e., Catholics).
Fundamentalist atheists hold these sacrosanct tenets to be inviolate dogma. It would be farcical if they weren't so angrily irrational.
These doggedly irrational atheist beliefs feed their perceptions and guide their behavior. Thus, Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris and Christopher Hitchens believe that clerics (i.e., Catholic priests) should be forbidden from interfering with politics. That is, that there should be no freedom of religious practice (only freedom of belief and worship), even though it is recognized as a human right. In other words, people who hold religious ideas shouldn't be treated as if they were citizens. The eerie, frightening resemblance to the atheist, totalitarian communist regimes is apparent to anyone who has studied the 20th and 21st century. This makes Dawkins and Hitchens and those who agree with them in this regard, intolerant anti-theistic bigots. Freedom from Religion is an atheist foundation dedicated specifically to this end.
The behavior of isn't indicative or reflect Christian behavior. I don't personally believe in humanism, yet I don't accuse humanists of being evil, so I am not an anti-humanist. I also don't campaign against the humanist right to freedom of expression and political participation, so I am not an intolerant anti-humanist. Secularism is acceptable but it must be monitored as in the case of Freedom from Religion in that it seeks to infringe upon the rights of Christians in general and Catholics in particular. Atheism has historically been and remains a danger to all societies and certainly we've all had enough of it, expect, of course, those who refuse to learn from history. They are condemned to repeat it.
Hi Gerald Moore,
You made so many logical errors in your false criticism of my comment that 1) I doubt I can explain them all herein 2) I doubt that you will ever read it and 3) I doubt that you will ever understand them.
You committed the Cherrypicker’s Fallacy when you carefully and artlessly excised my words. I specifically wrote that I’m “NOT” infallible in logic. So, therefore your criticism falls flat dead. Next, I am an authority in logic in that I have taught and write about the subject. If that doesn’t make me an authority, I can’t imagine what does. Only an atheist could confuse his “feelings” with “authority,” 3) You intentionally misunderstood my criticism to mean that I am claiming authority and therefore you are wrong. That’s not what I wrote. I wrote that you as a fundamentalist atheist will typically refuse to read or study a subject but will still claim an expertise in it. For instance, Fundamentalist atheists like yourself will often claim expertise in science, history and logic but when pressed for credentials and details, will become angry because they’ve been found out to be frauds. 4) There’s only one thing worse that an Appeal to Authority (which I didn’t do) and that is the typical fundamentalist atheist’s claim to
“Appeal to FALSE Authority.” If you’ve not studied a subject, you’re just blowing hot air. NO sane, intelligent person can say to himself and others, “I’ve not read a book in this subject but I overheard some unreliable and unsubstantiated gossip on a tangential subject therefore I am perfectly correct in my rambling opinions.” However, that’s typical for atheists like yourself as is evident in your postings. If you have a degree in logic, it might not be too late to get a refund from your university as they’ve apparently short-changed you.
As to the rest of your petulant winnings, you also made the Argumentum ad lapidem and Argumentum ad hominem ONCE AGAIN when you wrote that you were “disappointed in this discussion it has become harsh and unintellectual. You are not contributing anything substantive or productive.”
However, I will use your silly comments to remind you that you offer nothing to a conversation when you express your “feelings.” You need logic training before you start pretending you know enough to correct people in logic.
To be clear. you apparent idiot, if authority in a subject means nothing to you, then your opinions, no matter how much you’ve impressed yourself with it, similarly mean nothing. Either you know what you’re talking about or you don’t. Like other fundamentalist atheists, you’ve confused yourself into believing that you “expressing your feelings” means you actually have something intelligent to say.
Argument by appealing to your own authority. What a lame come back. Being totally unable to defend your position you announce to everyone, “Hey, I’m an expert!” You must believe me. “No argument required, cause I’m an expert!”
Your assertions and boasts are no more valid arguments than the authors assertions. I mistakenly thought you had comprehended when I reveled to you that my parody was centered on exposing an Argument ad lapidem. Also, if you are going to accuse someone of an ad hominem, you need to point to where that took place. No need to pretend that you are an expert, that’s not working. Merely asserting that you’re right and I’m wrong does no one any good.
I’m disappointed in this discussion it has become harsh and unintellectual. You are not contributing anything substantive or productive.
Hi Gerald Moore,
No need to pretend I’ve made a logical error. I’ve taught and written on logic. In fact, I have a degree in the subject. No one is perfect and I might still make an error however, in this case, the error is yours. The author didn’t err in his article but you did in your response. Among the additional errors you made in responding to me were: 1) Argumentum ad hominen and 2) Argumentum ad lapidem. The difference between us is that your think you’re logical whereas I’ve actually studied the subject.
Ray Manta, you actually picked up on my subtile parody. The author is simply slinging illogical fake arguments, mainly unsupported assertions. I simply took his words and restated stating the opposite. Too bad you couldn’t see the same faulty logic taking place in the article.
Dear MarilynIN on Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016 11:53 AM,
Jesus speaks to us, Catholics, in Mark 16:15, “He said to them, ‘Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature.’” Also, in Matthew 10:34, Jesus speaks of Himself as “A Cause of Division,” “‘Do not think that I have come to bring peace upon the earth. I have come to bring not peace but the sword.’”
Thus, we have a duty to evangelize, lest we become lukewarm! “The essence of Evangelization is to tell everybody that Jesus loves you!”—Mother Angelica
Instead of acting out of fear or, “choice,” we are commanded to act out of love for the Lord, our God, in everything, according to the First and Greatest Commandment (Matthew 22, 37-38).
Do atheists believe in dictionaries? “Dogma,” and “faith” are explained in simple terms therein. I use the word, “religion” in posts similar to this article:
One definition of, “religion” is: The beliefs, attitudes, emotions, behavior, etc., constituting man’s relationship with the powers and principles of the universe, especially with a deity or deities.
Buddhism is a nontheistic religion, although they believe in God, they don’t believe that God can be understood. It does teach “right” living and believing, and peace of mind through these and meditation.
Ironically, even Secularism and atheism can be considered religions. Every sane person of any intelligence has a religion, as defined above.
Here is my opinion, as simple as it may seem to the more intellectual here. Live and let live. I choose to believe as I do. Everyone is responsible for choosing to believe or not as they choose. If I lead a good life because I choose to, not because of fear of retribution in the afterlife, then so be it. That is why I act as I do; not out of fear, but out of choice. Also, I am not an atheist. I am Catholic.
Hi Gerald Moore,
You really hit the Strawman Jackpot with your posting. You’re required to prove what you’re saying. If not, you can’t demand others to prove what they say.
It seems you have only but a passing knowledge of logic. That’s fine as not many people have studied the subject. But you’re not allowed to simply fling illogical accusations in order to “fake win” an argument.
Hi Dkeane123,
You’re incorrect. Faith is trust. Some atheists are absolutely sure UFOs exist without much evidence. This is the criticism unthinking atheists lobby at Christians all the time (ie, belief in something/trusting they are right without 100% proof)
Hi Dkeane123,
I think the author is saying that fundamentalist atheists dogmatically and authoritaritatively insist that they are right without the benefit of logic, empirical facts or historical accuracy.
This was written by a magician. Seriously. Irony anyone? Anyone?
I don’t accept your premise that is based upon an equivocation fallacy. By definition(s), atheists don’t have faith in atheism —they don’t have faith in their perception that God doesn’t exist. Atheism is simply not believing. Therefore, bald is not a hair color and you didn’t present a valid argument to the contrary.
A much better argument can be made that religion is anti-intellectual, highly irrational, intolerant and anti-compassionate.
God magically created the universe and sustains it.
Humanity is nothing more than pawns in God’s plan.
There is little or no free will because of God’s plan. Contrary to God’s claim.
All other religions are false - except mine.
Everything God says in my Bible is absolutely correct - even if it is evil, like slavery.
My religion can derive truthiness - by believing. We can simply claim or assert that which feels right (or not) without an appeal to the scientific method of using evidence, logic, or any intellectual examination of the facts.
Freedom from Religion does not imply an infringement upon the rights of Christians in general or Catholics in particular. It does infringe upon undeserved religious privilege and Christians right to impose their beliefs on society. Theism has historically been a danger to all societies and certainly we atheists have had enough of it. Those religionists who refuse to learn from the evils committed in the name of gods are condemned to continue it.
I’ll argue the most egregious items on this list - but as a preamble - there is no atheist dogma, no book or authoritarian resource that cannot be questioned.
“1) The universe magically started, without assistance, at the Big Bang. Nothing caused it. Nothing sustains it.”
- A false binary choice. Either the universe was started by the (Catholic) God or it was magic (etc…). The proper answer is We Don’t Know. There are an unknowable number of natural ways that the universe could have come into being (or is infinite). Think about quantum physics, no one in their wildest dreams would have been able to imagine how that system works. There could be an equally strange and natural fundamental set of laws that resulted in the universe as we currently see it. I suggest you discuss this with a physicist.
“2) Humanity is nothing more than the molecules and biochemical processes which make us up.”
- Please provide evidence that there is “more”. And by evidence I don’t mean “the beauty of a sunset” - that exists no matter which God you do or do not worship - so everyone’s brains are acting the same.
“3) There is no love, free will, human dignity.”
- Please quote an atheist that claims there is no love.
“4) Religions other than scientism are evil and must be eradicated along with those who practice them.”
- Wow, wholesale genocide. Not sure where this dogma comes from. Do you have a quote from Richard Dawkins? I know you are going to bring up Stalin, but he didn’t kill anyone in the name of atheism. He saw the church as a strong organization that could act as a brake against his own goals of power accumulation.
“This is a logical fallacy known as “equivocation.” One can have faith in things other than supernaturalist expressions and concepts. Some can have faith in the democratic process while others place their faith in the United Nations, Mutually Assured Destruction, socialism, luck, science or illicit drugs.”
And you commit this fallacy right in the first few sentences. You’ve conflated the word faith with trust. I trust the democratic process or United Nations to result in more positive outcomes. To claim that the word faith has the same context or meaning when speaking about democracy and the Resurrection of Jesus is a lawyerly trick.
