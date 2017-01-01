Angelo Stagnaro (“Erasmus”) performs as a stage magician and mentalist and divides his time between Europe and North America. He is the editor of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the Net’s largest e-zine for professional magicians. He’s also the Guildmaster of the Catholic Magicians’ Guild and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans (Third Order Franciscans)
Angelo has published articles in most of the major Catholic journals in the United States and Great Britain and had worked as a correspondent for the Catholic News Service having served as principle liaison for the wire service to the United Nations and to the Holy See’s Office to the United Nations.
Angelo has authored six books on mentalism/cold reading including Conspiracy, Something from Nothing, The Other Side, Shibboleth and his upcoming Spur of the Moment. This series has been translated into four languages and is considered seminal in the art of mentalism. He is also one of the world’s experts in cold reading. In addition, he’s written an instructional book for catechists which uses stage magic as a teaching tool for children and young adults entitled The Catechist’s Magic Kit. (Crossroad) His other books include How to Pray the Dominican Way (Paraclete) and The Christian Book of the Dead. (Crossroad) His most recent book was released through Tau Publishing and is entitled A Lenten Cookbook for Catholics.
All of his theology books have received imprimaturs and nihil obstat from Bishop Nicholas DeMarzio of Brooklyn.
Angelo has traveled extensively and has worked, studied, performed and/or traveled in 70 countries.
Let's start by reviewing what the Catechism of the Catholic Church (1030-1032) teaches about Purgatory:
- “All who die in God's grace and friendship, but still imperfectly purified, are indeed assured of their eternal salvation; but after death they undergo purification, so as to achieve the holiness necessary to enter the joy of heaven.”
- “The Church gives the name Purgatory to this final purification of the elect, which is entirely different from the punishment of the damned. ... The tradition of the Church, by reference to certain texts of Scripture, speaks of a cleansing fire...”
- “This teaching is also based on the practice of prayer for the dead, already mentioned in Sacred Scripture...”
- “From the beginning the Church has honored the memory of the dead and offered prayers in suffrage for them, above all the Eucharistic sacrifice, so that, thus purified, they may attain the beatific vision of God...”
- “The Church also commends almsgiving, indulgences, and works of penance undertaken on behalf of the dead...”
Despite this clear doctrine, some people still claim that “we suffer our Purgatory only in this life, not in the next.” Who came up with this hot mess?! The first time I heard this I thought the speaker was joking. Then I started hearing this over and over again by people who thought the concept sounded “cool.”
We're obviously not in Purgatory for many reasons:
- Souls in Purgatory have already bought the ticket―they're simply waiting for the bus. It's odd to think that people passing off this nonsense are now claiming to have lived exemplary, virtuous lives in a previous lifetime which have “merited” them this current state of existence.
- Souls in Purgatory are spiritual beings sans corporeal entanglements. We have physical bodies—therefore we can't be in Purgatory.
- Souls in Purgatory have already lived lives on Earth and are in the process of being purified. We have no recollections of lives prior to the one we are currently living—therefore we can't be in Purgatory.
- Souls in Purgatory are blessed. They have either actively avoided mortal sins on Earth and aren't prone to commit them again. If we see people around us committing sins, this should serve as red flag indicating we aren’t in Purgatory.
- Souls in Purgatory pray for souls on Earth. Exactly for whom are people stricken by this silly belief praying for?
- Souls in Purgatory are being purified by the Divine Fire of God's Love. One doesn’t see too much of that on TV these days.
- And, speaking about technology, why would there be technology, or oak trees for that matter, in Heaven's vestibule? For that matter, why would there be HIV/AIDS, genocide, pornography, abortion-on-demand, cable TV, Robert’s Rules of Order, killer bees or state lotteries in Purgatory?
- If we were in Purgatory, the coffee would be a whole lot better.
Sorry, Virginia, we're not in Purgatory. You've got a whole lot of living before you're lucky enough to land there.
Not to muddy the waters in any way, because speaking factually, this is 100% true, (the coffee might be worse but intentionally so), but if the goal is to be saints, then one could argue we must make of our time here, our purgatory if you will, by allowing all of our sufferings to be the means by which we rid ourselves of any and all taint of sin.
Souls in Purgatory and souls here pray for the souls around us, for all those either seeking Heaven or in need of seeking salvation, this is the work of the Church, both Militant and Victorious so it’s not silly to pray for any souls who have not yet reached their final destination.
One could argue in a literal sense, saints endure their sanctification, their purification while on Earth which many of us fail to will, and thus they hasten their full enterance into the Beautific vision while the rest of us hope we merit catching the bus. Whether Saint John of the Cross’dark night of the soul or the long lonliness of Saint Mother Teresa, they endured a purification brought on by the exquisite knowledge of Who they missed, and longing for a more full communion with the God they knew and loved, and knew was present even if He was not speaking directly to them.
