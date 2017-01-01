Francesco Novelli - Amad. Gabrieli, “The Sacrament of Penance”, 1800, via Wikimedia Commons

Indulgences are Part of God's Plan of Salvation

“The doctrine and practice of indulgences in the Church are closely linked to the effects of the sacrament of Penance.” (CCC 1471)

Some people say that talk of indulgences is old-fashioned and counterproductive.

Perfect nonsense. Indulgences are part and parcel of God's economy of salvation and an expression of His overwhelming love for us.

Consider the following analogy:

Sin is like a thick nail driven forcibly into a block of wood―the wood represents our soul.

The nail can be removed from the wood through the Sacrament of Reconciliation, but it will leave a gaping hole marring the wood.

Indulgences heal the wood/soul.

I'm often confronted by people who delight in the idea that the Sacrament of Penance simply "excuses bad behavior." Nothing could be further from the truth.

First, one must approach the confessional with the intention of sinning no more, as per Christ's injunction (John 8:11). Second, though one is forgiven after confessing to a priest and those sins will no longer be counted against the penitent, the spiritual and sometimes physical and possible financial damage caused by one's sins still remains and it's up to the penitent, if he's insincere, to make amends.

And whence do Catholics, the original Christians, come to this revelation? From the Bible itself: