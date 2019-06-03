Abortion protest sign on North Table Mountain outside Denver, during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. The sign reads "(DNC) Destroys uNborn Children" and is made of sheets sown together. (Rachel Troyer/public domain/Wikimedia Commons)

Good News for Babies, Bad News for Democratic Candidates

Several recent polls have shown a great preponderance of Americans are in favor of heavily restricting abortion, including those who label themselves “pro-choice.”

I’d like to address our nation’s Democratic leadership.

Not all of them, mind you. Just the ones who managed to escape being killed by their mothers while they slumbered in the safety of their wombs.

A recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll showed that only 8% of Americans are in favor of abortion until the third trimester of pregnancy.

This is very telling, as 100% of elected Democratic leaders are in favor of killing children ― both the ones who have been born as well as the other ones who are waiting their turn.

100% - 8% = 92%.

So 92% of Americans are sickened by the very idea that a fully-developed, innocent child is seen by radical feminists ― and, apparently, the average Democratic senator ― as a mere “parasite.”

Additionally, only 6% of Americans say abortion should be allowed “up until the birth of the child.” (Notice that they called the baby “a child.”)

That means 94% of Americans haven’t completely lost their minds (and souls) over this issue.

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll surveyed 1,295 registered voters from May 29-30 of this year.

The polling results clearly show Americans want restrictions as to when women can kill their children.

Additionally, 41% of those surveyed believe abortions should be allowed only in cases of rape or incest, 29% of Americans prefer abortion to be available up until the beginning of second trimester, and17% said it should be allowed until the end of the second trimester.

Other interesting tidbits gleaned from this blessed poll include:

46% of Americans say the 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade should be upheld by the Supreme Court when the legal fiction known as the “right to abortion” was fabricated.

49% of Americans expect the Supreme Court to modify ― but not repeal ― Roe v. Wade in some way, shape or form.

A 1995 Gallup poll revealed that 56% of Americans were “pro-feticide” but the same question asked in 2018 found that the number has shrunk to 48% ― the same number of Americans who claim to be “pro-life.”

Gallup’s July 15-17, 2011, survey found that 64% oppose partial-birth abortion ― defined as an abortion in the final 6-months of a pregnancy. 31% opposed it and 5% had no opinion one way or another.

Gallup’s April 25-28, 1996, survey found that 57% opposed partial-birth abortions. 39% wanted them to be available and 4% had no opinion one way or another.

A Marist Poll conducted in January of this year reported that 75% of Americans wanted substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60% of Democrats and 61% of those who identify as “pro-choice.”

Such delicious irony: The voters upon whom the current Democratic leadership is dependent apparently don’t agree with them on this point of contention ― the point of contention that the current Democratic leadership claims is “nonnegotiable.”

In that same survey, 75% of Americans believe abortion should be limited to only the first trimester. Among Republicans polled, 92% wanted that restriction. Democrats and independents voted along the same lines of sanity with 78% and 60% respectively.

Poignantly, 61% of those who identify as “pro-choice” also believe that abortion should be limited to only the first trimester.

Another Marist Poll released in February of this year showed a massive shifting of Democrats who now identify as “pro-life” from 20% to 34% immediately after Governor Cuomo got the bright idea to advertise his pro-death law by lighting up New York City’s World Trade Center in January of this year. The number of “pro-choice” Democrats dropped precipitously from 75% to 61%.

Yes, Mr. Cuomo. We’re paying attention.

Our war was never with the “Democrat on the street” but rather with the Democrat leaders who prefer to hold on to power and worship the Culture of Death rather than recognize the Light of Reason and the Sanctity of Life.

The February 2019 Marist Poll also showed that 71% of Americans oppose abortions after the first trimester. Only 25% say it should be legal. Those who opposed abortion in this survey included 60% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 85% of Republicans. In fact, the poll also showed that 71% of Americans opposed abortion after the 20th week of gestation. Only 18% thought it was great to kill children for any and all reasons and at any time.

And as a final recap, the recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris Poll described above showed that only 8% of Americans are in favor of abortion until the third trimester of pregnancy.

From 18%, down to 8%.

There is a clear and obvious distinction between a democracy and totalitarianism. Putting aside what anyone feels about abortion, the majority of Americans wish one thing and the self-blind Democratic leadership wants something totally different.

Which will they choose? Which one shall we choose?