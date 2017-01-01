Christ Pantocrator, Holy Trinity Monastery, Meteora, Greece

Blogs | Aug. 31, 2017

Even If You Can't Trust Anyone, You Can Still Trust God

He will never lie to us. He will not deceive us. He will not change His mind.

God is not like people, who lie; He is not a human who changes his mind.

Whatever He promises, He does; He speaks, and it is done. (Numbers 23:19)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one:

If God is omnipotent, can He create a stone so heavy that even He can’t lift it? If He can, then it would prove He’s not omnipotent because He won’t be able to pick it up. If He can create such a rock, then He’s obviously not omnipotent otherwise He’d be able to pick it up.

When an atheist says something as demonstrably illogical as this retort, you can rest assured he’s never read a book on logic… or history… or science… basically any book.

The above sentence is an example of the spurious, informal pseudologic known as the “Fallacy of Multiple Questions” (Argumentum ad plurium interrogationum)

It’s reminiscent of the sophomoric joke, “Have you stopped beating your wife?” as you can see, this questions contains two hidden questions inside of it:

Have you ever beaten your wife? And Are you currently still beating your wife.

The expression “Do not be afraid!” or “Don’t worry!” appears 365 times in the Bible―once for each day of the year. Each of them spoken by God or by His angelic messengers. Why? Because, with God, we have a Friend. He will never lie to us. He will not deceive us. He will not change His mind. He will not go against His word.

No. Nay. Never.

What can we know about the nature of God? How do we can be sure about what we know about God? These are questions of faith and each of us must answer them for ourselves However, the Church has searched Scriptures for fairly consistent to these questions.

Thus, if you find yourself not trusting others or even ourselves, feel comforted that we can trust God. How do we know? “As the scripture says, ‘Who knows the mind of the Lord? Who is able to give Him advice?’ We, however, have the mind of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 2:16):

1. God’s One, True, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church cannot and will not, ever be destroyed.

“And so I tell you, Peter: you are a rock, and on this rock foundation I will build My church, and not even death will ever be able to overcome it.” (Mt 16:18)

2. The Catholic Church is God’s Church because He founded it once and for all time.

“A third time Jesus said, “Simon son of John, do you love Me?” Peter became sad because Jesus asked him the third time, “Do you love Me?” and so he said to him, “Lord, You know everything; You know that I love You!” Jesus said to him, “Take care of My sheep.” (Jn 21:17)

3. God is Truth Itself―He cannot lie.

“Also the Glory of Israel will not lie or change His mind; for He is not a man that He should change His mind." (1 Samuel 15:29)

“So that by two unchangeable things in which it is impossible for God to lie, we who have taken refuge would have strong encouragement to take hold of the hope set before us.” (Hebrews 6:18)

"Once I have sworn by My holiness; I will not lie to David.” (Psalm 89:35)

4. God is immutable―He cannot change.

“I am the Lord, and I do not change. And so you, the descendants of Jacob, are not yet completely lost.” (Mal 3:6).

“I will not break My covenant with him or take back even one promise I made him.” (Ps 89:34).

5. God’s is omnipotent―His power cannot be stopped, manipulated or ursurped.

“He looks on the people of the earth as nothing; angels in heaven and people on earth are under his control. No one can oppose his will or question what he does.” (Dan 4:35).

“I know, Lord, that you are all-powerful; that you can do everything you want.” (Job 42:2)

“Human wisdom, brilliance, insight—they are of no help if the Lord is against you.” (Pro 21:30)

“Or do we want to make the Lord jealous? Do we think that we are stronger than He?” (1Cor 10:22)

“I am God and always will be. No one can escape from my power; no one can change what I do.” (Isa 43:13)

“But if it comes from God, you cannot possibly defeat them. You could find yourselves fighting against God!” (Acts 5:39)

6. God is fair―He doesn’t play favorites.

“Are you condemning the righteous God? Do you think that He hates justice? God condemns kings and rulers when they are worthless or wicked. He does not take the side of rulers nor favor the rich over the poor, for he created everyone.” (Job 34:17-19)

7. God is Trustworthiness Itself―He cannot break His promises.

The Lord is my protector; He is my strong fortress. My God is my protection, and with Him I am safe.

He protects me like a shield; He defends me and keeps me safe. (Ps 18:2)

“I will not break My covenant with him or take back even one promise I made him.” (Ps 89:34).

“But even then, when they are still in the land of their enemies, I will not completely abandon them or destroy them. That would put an end to my covenant with them, and I am the Lord their God.” (Lev 26:44)

“Remember your promises and do not despise us; do not bring disgrace on Jerusalem, the place of your glorious throne. Do not break the covenant you made with us.” (Jer 14:21)

“The promises of the Lord can be trusted; they are as genuine as silver refined seven times in the furnace.” (Ps 12:6)

“I have made a covenant with the day and with the night, so that they always come at their proper times; and that covenant can never be broken. In the same way I have made a covenant with my servant David that he would always have a descendant to be king, and I have made a covenant with the priests from the tribe of Levi that they would always serve me; and those covenants can never be broken. 22 I will increase the number of descendants of my servant David and the number of priests from the tribe of Levi, so that it will be as impossible to count them as it is to count the stars in the sky or the grains of sand on the seashore.” (Jer 33:20–22.)

8. God’s law cannot be annulled, broken, altered, amended or side-stepped.

“Scripture cannot be set aside, altered,” (Jh 10:35)

“In all he does he is faithful and just; all his commands are dependable. They last for all time; they were given in truth and righteousness. (Ps 111:7–8).

“Your word, O Lord, will last forever; it is eternal in heaven.” (Ps 119:89)

9. God can forgive sin but He cannot accept or acquiesce to it.

“Don't think that the Lord is too weak to save you or too deaf to hear your call for help! It is because of your sins that He doesn't hear you. It is your sins that separate you from God when you try to worship Him.” (Isa 59:1–2).

“When good people pray, the Lord listens, but he ignores those who are evil. Prov 15:29

“Instead, your sins have kept these good things from you.” (Jer 5:25)

“For sin pays its wage—death; but God's free gift is eternal life in union with Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Rom 6:23)

“Do not deceive yourselves; no one makes a fool of God. You will reap exactly what you plant. 8 If you plant in the field of your natural desires, from it you will gather the harvest of death; if you plant in the field of the Spirit, from the Spirit you will gather the harvest of eternal life.” (Gal 6:7–8)

“Surely you know that the wicked will not possess God's Kingdom. Do not fool yourselves; people who are immoral or who worship idols or are adulterers or homosexual perverts or who steal or are greedy or are drunkards or who slander others or are thieves—none of these will possess God's Kingdom.” (1 Cor 6:9–10)

10. God is all-loving and loves a contrite heart―He cannot ignore even a single one.

“My sacrifice is a humble spirit, O God; you will not reject a humble and repentant heart.” (Ps 51:17).

“He will hear His forsaken people and listen to their prayer.” (Ps 102:17)

11. God is omnibenevolent and Love Itself―He cannot stop loving you.

“God is Love.” (1 John 4:8)

“Almighty God does not do evil; He is never unjust to anyone..” (Job 34:12)

“I appeared to them from far away. People of Israel, I have always loved you, so I continue to show you My constant love.” (Jer 31:3)

“The Lord did not love you and choose you because you outnumbered other peoples; you were the smallest nation on earth. But the Lord loved you and wanted to keep the promise that He made to your ancestors. That is why He saved you by His great might and set you free from slavery to the king of Egypt. Remember that the Lord your God is the only God and that He is faithful. He will keep His covenant and show His constant love to a thousand generations of those who love Him and obey His commands. (Deu 7:7–9)

Let us be grateful and praise God for Who He is and What He is… a God of loving care, compassion, and forgiveness. Aren’t you glad our God has limited Himself in these ways? He has set us the example and opened the way before us to follow in His steps. It is because God cannot do these things that we can do all things through Christ Who strengthens us (Phil 4:13).

12. God Will never abandon you―ever.

“He is a merciful God. He will not abandon you or destroy you, and He will not forget the covenant that He Himself made with your ancestors.” (Deut 4:31)

“Be determined and confident. Do not be afraid of them. Your God, the Lord himself, will be with you. He will not fail you or abandon you.” (Deut 31:6)

“King David said to his son Solomon, “Be confident and determined. Start the work and don't let anything stop you. The Lord God, whom I serve, will be with you. He will not abandon you, but he will stay with you until you finish the work to be done on his Temple.” (1Chron 28:20)

“For the Lord loves what is right and does not abandon his faithful people. He protects them forever, but the descendants of the wicked will be driven out.” (Ps 37:28)

“Now that I am old and my hair is gray, do not abandon me, O God! e with me while I proclaim your power and might to all generations to come.” (Ps 71:18)

“When my people in their need look for water, when their throats are dry with thirst,

then I, the Lord, will answer their prayer; I, the God of Israel, will never abandon them.” (Isa 41:17)

“Your own evil will punish you, and your turning from Me will condemn you. You will learn how bitter and wrong it is to abandon Me, the Lord your God, and no longer to remain faithful to Me. I, the Sovereign Lord Almighty, have spoken.” (Jer 2:19-21)

“Keep your lives free from the love of money, and be satisfied with what you have. For God has said, “I will never leave you; I will never abandon you.” (Hebrews 13:5)