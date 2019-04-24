(Pixabay/CC0)

Beware of Radical Feminism

Radical feminism builds nothing ― not even consensus

I stopped reading radical feminist literature during my graduate school days.

True feminism emphasizes that men and women are equal in dignity in the eyes of God and should be treated thus in the eyes of the law. Radical feminism, on the other hand, is just delusional silliness. You can’t punch someone in the face and claim to be eminently compassionate. You can’t steal money from someone and insist you’re honest. You can’t avoid reading a book while pretending to know everything written in it.

A lot of the silliness we came across came from feminist “scholars” insisting, without proof, that there was a halcyon period in the ancient past in which the world was ruled by a matriarchy and men were subservient to women.

Of course, this matriarchy was made up of vegetarian, spiritual-but-not-religious, ecologically balanced pacifists who were dedicated to a bevy of bounteous, benighted goddesses. And all women were goddesses and scholars and healers and anything else these revisionist feminists could come up with.

You’ve heard it all before.

Does anyone remember Georgetown University professor C. Christine Fair? She famously called for gruesome violence against any senator who supported Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Look at [this] chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” she wrote. “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

Fair never got in trouble for that violently sexist and racist threat because, you know, feminists are gentle, smart, kind and inclusive.

By the way, this is the same professor who allegedly had a meltdown at the Frankfurt Airport in January 2018 because guards wouldn’t allow her to keep liquid deodorant in her carry-on. Furious for this “injustice,” she screamed at them and, subsequently the police who had come to see was ist los with the crazy American lady. She reportedly used expletives that would have made a drunk Marine blush and called them all “Nazis and thugs.”

Fair was subsequently charged with slander under Germany’s defamation law.

Is it possible, even theoretically, that a man ― a biological man who identifies as a biological man in every real sense of the word ― could have used the same violent and threatening language about women and the Democratic party and still kept his job? The short answer is, “no.” The longer answer is, “Of course not! Don’t be stupid!”

There are many examples of this feminist delusion in our society. Recently, Joe Biden was caught propagating more of it when he insisted that the etymology of the expression “rule of thumb” referred to the thickness of a stick which her husband could legally beat her. That has never been the case and has been refuted too many times to count.

Our society is based on the rule of law, civil liberties, logic and reason, access to education, scientific discovery, technological advancements, economic prosperity and individual autonomy. Radical feminism represents a mad rush to destroy that thin line that separates civilization and chaos without. Hilaire Belloc exhorts us to be ever vigilant:

We sit by and watch the barbarian. We tolerate him in the long stretches of peace, we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence; his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creed refreshes us; we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond, and on these faces there are no smiles.

This movement is toxic. There is nothing kind or gentle about it. It attacks from within like a cancer and from without like an army. Everything is destroyed in its wake. It hates life. It hates hope. It hates God. It hates men. It hates children. It hates biological reality and science in general. To them, truth is subject to “feelings.” Logic falls prey to rhetoric. Radical feminism seeks violence and revenge rather than justice. It builds nothing―not even consensus. It hates peace. It hates its own femaleness. It would tear down all of Creation, if it could.

Don’t give into this ideology. It is of the devil. Let’s send it back.