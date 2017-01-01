Angelo Stagnaro (“Erasmus”) performs as a stage magician and mentalist and divides his time between Europe and North America. He is the editor of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the Net’s largest e-zine for professional magicians. He’s also the Guildmaster of the Catholic Magicians’ Guild and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans (Third Order Franciscans)
Angelo has published articles in most of the major Catholic journals in the United States and Great Britain and had worked as a correspondent for the Catholic News Service having served as principle liaison for the wire service to the United Nations and to the Holy See’s Office to the United Nations.
Angelo has authored six books on mentalism/cold reading including Conspiracy, Something from Nothing, The Other Side, Shibboleth and his upcoming Spur of the Moment. This series has been translated into four languages and is considered seminal in the art of mentalism. He is also one of the world’s experts in cold reading. In addition, he’s written an instructional book for catechists which uses stage magic as a teaching tool for children and young adults entitled The Catechist’s Magic Kit. (Crossroad) His other books include How to Pray the Dominican Way (Paraclete) and The Christian Book of the Dead. (Crossroad) His most recent book was released through Tau Publishing and is entitled A Lenten Cookbook for Catholics.
All of his theology books have received imprimaturs and nihil obstat from Bishop Nicholas DeMarzio of Brooklyn.
Angelo has traveled extensively and has worked, studied, performed and/or traveled in 70 countries.
God is not a “Cosmic Concierge” who lives only to satisfy each and every one of our whims.
Only Santa Claus promises to deliver on the goods to those boys and girls who stay on his better side. It might be said that a good boy who doesn't get the pony he asked for disproves the existence of Santa Claus but it says nothing about the existence of God. Our God is not the Purveyor of Celestial Favors like some non-existent pagan deity. Rather, he is humanity's lover who loved us into existence.
Though it's certainly a wonderful thing when our hopes, wishes and desires match His and we “get what we want,” that's not the point to faith and to our Faith. The false gods of the Bronze Age were Oriental despots who punished every crime with painful exactitude and rewarded good behavior with bountiful treasures. The true God is not like this at all. As Christ explained, the sun shines upon the good and wicked alike (Mt 5:45). In this regard, atheists and Christians have this belief in common—good and bad happens to everyone not because we “deserve” it.
The point at which we diverge is that Christians believe God is present to us to strengthen us when we stumble when the vicissitudes of life overwhelms us. The atheist who chooses to live his life alone, believing himself to be his only source of succor and love, will crumble and despair and become embittered at his fate of being unfairly treated. When you believe there's nothing greater than yourself, it's a short walk to full-blown narcissism.
Our Magnificent Lover seeks out every opportunity to be close to us—all we need do is seek Him out. The Christian who truly gives himself up to God, trusting Him and accepting his fate, who knows himself to be weak and incapable of effecting change on a grand scale in the universe, is sustained. He is buoyed up and survives as did Cardinal Văn Thuận in his 13 years of solitary confinement in an atheist communist prison in Vietnam. But as holy and remarkable an individual as he is, he's far from unique. Many Christians have been unfairly condemned to prisons but didn’t have their spirits crushed.
The obvious Strawman aside, why do atheists see God as the “Cosmic Concierge” who must cure every ill, stop every crime in progress and fulfill each and every one of our slightest desires making sure we do nothing more than slide our way through life. There might be some religions that define God thusly, but traditional Judaism and Christianity absolutely do not. What if all of our children insisted on the same laissez-faire “helicopter” parenting from us? Demanding that we give them everything they want while simultaneously insisting we keep all of our moral rules to ourselves. We would be their slaves and not their masters.
The same goes for Almighty God. We're on our own when it comes to choosing between good and evil—whether we choose to harm or help others. There are no other rational options. If God were to create such a situation in which no one could commit an evil act, for example, no child could ever die from being thrown out of a window, and instead, simply levitate once he was clear of the window, how could any of us choose to love each other? Or to save others from harm? Or to assist when others are in need? How would any of us know what “good” was? The fact that atheists greatly desire to judge theists is simply in keeping with the free will and moral sense with which God has imbued all His children. Admittedly, it's a tortuous perversion of those gifts but it is their choice to make.
