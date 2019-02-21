Angelo Stagnaro (“Erasmus”) performs as a stage magician and mentalist and divides his time between Europe and North America. He is the editor of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the Net’s largest e-zine for professional magicians. He’s also the Guildmaster of the Catholic Magicians’ Guild and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans (Third Order Franciscans)
I’m concerned for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi recently insisted that all adopted children would be better off served had their mothers chosen to abort them.
During a recent CNN Town Hall event, Pelosi told college student Brianna Kristyn Roberts―a young woman whose mother had given her up for adoption rather than murdering her in utero (i.e., abortion)―that she and her mother would have better off had she been aborted (i.e., killed) prior to being born.
We get this kind of nonsense from the Left all the time: Good is Bad. Moral is Immoral. Men are Women. Confused children should have their genitals mutilated. You’ve heard it all before from them.
But this is the first time of which I am aware that a Leftist flat-out told an adopted adult that someone had the right to off her.
At the event, Roberts introduced herself as pro-life and clearly told Pelosi that she didn’t “believe that abortion is [the] answer for unplanned pregnancy.”
“My birth mother was faced with a decision that many women today are facing,” explained Roberts. “Without the means of properly raising a child, she chose the most ethical decision and chose adoption. With her courageous and unselfish decision, I now have the ability to thrive and succeed in life.”
And then Roberts asked Pelosi point-blank, “Don’t you think everyone needs the ability to thrive and succeed in life?”
Pelosi, flustered and fumbling, sputtered back that the young, living lady standing before her actually embodied the pro-choice paradigm.
“We want other people to have, have that—have that opportunity,” said Pelosi. “To choose as well.”
To be clear, Pelosi would have given this young woman’s mother a parade and medal had she only “chose” to kill her daughter. Instead, Fate — or rather, Divine Providence — arranged for this little meeting between an advocate for state-sponsored child-murder and a child who escaped the bloody system.
If Roberts’ mother had chosen to abort this intelligent young lady, she would have been burned, poisoned, suffocated or dismembered in utero. Had she managed to survive that abortion, Roberts would have been, to use fellow deathmonger Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s words, “the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”
This used to be called “infanticide.”
That’s the “choice” Pelosi would have wanted to give Roberts’ mother and, indeed, all mothers here in the United States and around the world.
