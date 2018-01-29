(Pixabay/CC0)

A Universe Made Just for Us

Belief in the multiverse isn't merely science fiction — it's wishful science fantasy.

Physicists inclined to believe in God refer to the cosmos as an “anthropic universe” — a universe made specifically, perfectly, for humanity.

This idea was first promulgated in 1973 by Brandon Carter, a physicist at Cambridge University, who referred to it at a conference in Poland honoring Fr. Nicholas Copernicus.

Carter argued that a random assortment of natural laws would have left the universe dead and dark and that life limits the values that the universe's physical constants can have — in other words, the laws of physics themselves are biased toward life. Our universe is perfectly tailored for life.

Five hundred years ago, Copernicus had dislodged mankind as the center of the universe with his heliocentric theory. Carter's observation brought mankind to the forefront once again. In the words of Freeman Dyson, a renowned physicist at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton University, “the universe knew we were coming.”

This doesn't prove God's existence but it overwhelmingly implies that a benevolent Creator is a logical explanation for why there is something rather than nothing. The less rational, more “magic-minded,” atheistic explanation is that our universe is only one of an infinite number of possible universes and we only think this is the only universe because we're coincidently stuck in this one.

Physicists who disbelieve in God, but who still recognize how this universe fits us like a hand-stitched glove, insist that the universe is actually only one expression of an infinite “multiverse” replete with universes.

Though the Multiverse Theory makes a good Star Trek episode even better, it's speculative in the extreme. It's not science. It's not even pseudoscience. It's anti-science.

Basically, it's the hypothesis that an infinite number universes exist all having been created with the Big Bang. In this infinite number of universes, every possibility we can imagine, exists including some which are completely unimaginable. Thus, if you roll a die and the “1” comes up “here,” there's another universe someplace in which you've rolled a “2.” In another, a “3.” In some universes, the die is blue. Others, the die is red. In others, the die is made of fresh dinosaur bones and a two-headed, French-speaking, crossdressing yeti who regularly votes Republican is tossing it. Every possibility that the most fevered imagination can up with exists. Though some scientists will put on a serious face when they attest to a belief in the multiverse, it isn't a scientific theory—it's merely philosophical speculation or unverified conjecture because it has no verifiable, experimental support. It's a mental construct that has no more effect on reality than does Narnia, the Land of Oz, Miskatonic University or even Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

In the multiverse theory, there’s neither a hint, an indication nor a soupçon that suggests such a reality exists. It's odd that scientists would rather create an infinite number of unverifiable universes in a vain attempt at countering the anthropic principle rather than simply admitting the simplest, easiest and thoroughly satisfying paradigm: God exists.

But even if the unverifiable multiverse theory turned out to be true, it would have no effect at all on the discussion as to God’s existence. In fact, it would give an even more spectacular description for the Deity. Our omniscient God not only created a universe perfectly suited to us and all that it contains but He also would have created all of the ‘other’ universes in which every other possibility exists. A truly infinite and sempieternal multiverse created by a truly infinite, all-powerful and eternal Being.

These persnickety atheists insist that this particular universe fits us perfectly and that's why we're here. Many of the other universes are sterile and barren and thus have no one to wonder at why they fit “those humans” as perfectly as ours does us.

This supposed multiverse is impossible to confirm and thus remains only a theory — the only universe of which we are absolutely certain is this present one in which we find ourselves. Atheist physicists see the anthropic universe as dependent upon a Creator and thus they would do anything to explain it away. Some physicists prefer acknowledging only a single universe over an infinite multiverse — such as John Polkinghorne, an Anglican priest for the past 26 years who had formally been a theoretical particle physicist at Cambridge University. As he explains, “If you allow yourself to hypothesize an almost unlimited portfolio of different worlds, you can explain anything. If a theory allows anything to be possible, it explains nothing; a theory of anything is not the same as a theory of everything.”

In other words, belief in the multiverse isn't merely science fiction—it's wishful science fantasy.

The principle argument against the multiverse theory is the same argument I maintain against the idea that our own, real universe is infinite as is wildly believed ― a concept that isn’t “universally” accepted. There’s simply no indication whatsoever that the universe is, in fact, infinite. It's merely the limitations of our senses and technology that make us shrug our collective shoulders and simply presume the universe goes on forever. But, if the universe is truly infinite, this would prove, once and for all, that God exists. Otherwise, atheist scientists would have to admit that an infinite, unending universe came out of a colossal, but finite, inflation bubble at the moment of the Big Bang. That's impossible on the face of it. In this universe, matter and energy are conserved — they simply don't pop into existence. But, even if they could, how could an infinite amount of matter and energy appear suddenly, if at all, producing all that is?

In other words, if the universe is infinite, or if there are an infinite number of co-universes, then only something that could control an infinite amount of matter and energy must have initiated it. That’s the very definition of our aseitious, eternal, imminent, immutable, impassible, ineffable, infinite, intimate, omnibenevolent, omnicompetent, omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient, spiritual and transcendent Supreme Being. A Deity Who is the very embodiment of Life, Love and Logic Itself. Yahweh/Trinity Who is the Lord of All.

We got ’em comin’ and goin’.