Albert Edelfelt, “Portrait of Louis Pasteur”, 1885

Blogs | Dec. 30, 2016

A Short List of Lay Catholic Scientists

When people say the Church is anti-science, show them this list.

Angelo Stagnaro

What would you say to someone who insisted Americans never landed on the Moon?

Probably the same thing as you would to someone who insisted that World War II never happened.

Someone who makes outrageous claims that go against logic and historical reality are inevitably spouted by people who think themselves too "knowledgeable" to read books or too "smart" to bother thinking rationally.

There is more truthiness than truth to them.

Everyone is allowed to have their own opinion but no one is allowed to have their own facts. I have no pity for someone who hopes to bully someone and then finds himself in over his head with nothing intelligent to say.

When atheists insist, without the benefit of sanity, sobriety and erudition, that Catholics are somehow "anti-science," I'm quick to force them to listen to a desperately needed lecture as to why they are irretrievably and patently wrong.

My lecture usually does them very little good unless "good" means "infuriating the bigoted atheist in question." But, either way, I've created a chink in their armor through which the Holy Spirit might be able to penetrate. After all, as Martin Luther King, Jr. often reminded us, "Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity." The Faithful are that thin Catholic line in the sand that the sincerely ignorant and conscientiously stupid, and other enemies of the Church, won't be able to cross.

When fundamentalist atheists insist the Church is anti-science, I lay some knowledge on them. For those unfamiliar with the Church's support and defense of modern science including the incredible accomplishments or lay Catholics, I recommend perusing the following list and its links, which are taken from Wikipedia.

(This is a list of famous lay Catholic scientists and is the second article in the series. For those interested in the first article about famous Catholic cleric-scientists, please follow this link.)