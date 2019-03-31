Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, “Saint Isidor of Sevilla,” 1655

36 Doctors For All That Ails You

“All ye holy Doctors, pray for us.”

With the gentle exception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, even among saints, there is a pecking order. There's a super-select group of 36 saints who are have shown themselves, by virtue of their lives and writing accomplishments, to be blessed with extraordinary wisdom and sanctity. They are known as “Doctors of the Church.” All are men except for four: Sts. Hildegard of Bingen, Catherine of Siena, Teresa of Ávila and Thérèse of Lisieux. To be declared a Doctor of the Church, a saint must have his writings examined to see if it’s impacted positively upon and contributed to the Church. However, this declaration does not necessarily mean that the saint’s writings are completely free from error. It simply means that it hasn’t negatively impacted the Church. The following is a list of the Doctors of the Church:

St. Albert St. Alphonsus Liguori St. Ambrose of Milan St. Anselm St. Anthony of Padua St. Athanasius St. Augustine of Hippo St. Basil the Great St. Bede the Venerable St. Bernard of Clairvaux St. Bonaventure St. Catherine of Siena St. Cyril of Alexandria St. Cyril of Jerusalem St. Ephraem the Syrian St. Francis de Sales St. Gregory of Narek St. Gregory Nazianzus St. Gregory the Great St. Hilary of Poitiers St. Hildegard of Bingen St. Isidore of Seville St. Jerome St. John Chrysostom St. John Damascene St. John of Ávila St. John of the Cross St. Lawrence of Brindisi St. Leo the Great St. Peter Canisius St. Peter Chrysologus St. Peter Damian St. Robert Bellarmine St. Teresa of Ávila St. Thérèse of Lisieux St. Thomas Aquinas

Doctors of the Church are generally prolific writers. According to Pope Boniface VII’s Sixth Book of Decretals, the first four Doctors were honored in the early Middle Ages by the Latin Church and were known simply as “The Four Doctors” — St. Gregory the Great, Ambrose, Augustine and Jerome. The early Eastern Church recognized an additional four Doctors: Sts. John Chrysostom, Basil, Gregory Nazianzen and Athanasius.

Officially, to become a Doctor of the Church, the three requirements are eminens doctrina (i.e. eminent learning,) insignis vitae sanctitas (i.e., a high degree of sanctity) and ecclesiae nesthesia (i.e., proclamation by the Church.) Though Pope Benedict XIV taught that the declaration can come from the pope or a general council, no general councils have availed themselves of this option thus far.

Historically, the decree is issued by the Congregation of Sacred Rites or its successors and, after a careful examination of the saint’s writings, is approved by the pope. Currently, the process of investing new Doctors of the Church is being examined jointly by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

No martyr has ever been included on the list. Pope Benedict XIV specifically pointed out that Sts. Cyprian, Ignatius and Irenaeus aren’t Doctors, though their writings have contributed greatly to the Universal Church.

However, in Jesuit Fr. Giandomenico Mucci’s 1997 article “The Title of Doctor of the Church” published in La Civiltà Cattolica is a cornucopia of information about Vatican scuttlebutt about prospective Doctors.

In the article, Fr. Mucci, building on ideas formulated by Franciscan scholar Cardinal Umberto Betti ― elevated by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 ― who advocated for investing martyrs as Doctors also. Technically, explained Cardinal Betti, there are no theological or canonical impediments to investing martyrs. However, he is hesitant about investing popes.

“Because the title of doctor of the Church,” he explains, “is based specifically on the eminens doctrina, it cannot be concealed under any gift of sanctity possessed by the candidate for the title of doctor. So even a martyr in whom the Church recognizes the eminens doctrina (e.g., Ignatius, Irenaeus, Cyprian) can be elevated to the doctorate, despite the different historical practice.”

However, Mucci explains that, “It seems problematic, to grant the title of Doctor of the universal Church to a saint who was a Roman pontiff. In fact, the documents of his magisterium are authoritative not because of the eminens doctrina possessed as a personal gift of grace, but by virtue of the office that constituted him supreme pastor and doctor of all the faithful.”

According to the same article, there are fifteen additional “dotoribile” ― doctors-in-waiting ― who may someday become invested.

In his article, Fr. Mucci listed the saints and blesseds on the waiting list for the title of Doctor of the Church:

St. Veronica Giuliani St. Gertrude of Helfta St. Bridget of Sweden St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Bl. Julian of Norwich St. John Bosco Sts. Cyril and Methodius St. Lorenzo Giustiniani St. Antonino of Florence St. Thomas of Villanova St. Ignatius of Loyola St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort St. Bernardino of Siena

Apparently, St. Bernardino of Siena may be the next saint invested as Doctor. He seems to only lack a final okay from Pope Francis.